The Los Angeles Rams are regrouping on the fly 13 months after winning the Super Bowl and need draft picks and salary cap space to kick-start the process.

The Denver Broncos are in the midst of a six-year playoff drought and don’t have first- or second-round draft picks.

Memo to general managers Les Snead (Rams) and George Paton (Broncos): The Buffalo Bills are here to help.

If they haven’t already, the Bills should explore trading for Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey or Broncos safety Justin Simmons. No, really, GM Brandon Beane should make that his priority this weekend.

The big move, the big swing, the big bet – whatever you want to call it. Beane said in late January the team’s salary cap situation would prohibit them from signing a free agent of Von Miller’s ilk, their prized addition last year. Beane is right – a $20 million-per-year player isn’t in the offing without shaking up the core of players.

But what about a blockbuster trade? A blockbuster trade would shake up the organization’s decks by declaring that last year’s defense wasn’t nearly as good as their statistics (second in fewest points, sixth in fewest yards allowed) before getting fileted for 30 first downs in the playoff loss to Cincinnati.

Trade Proposal No. 1: The Bills trade second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam and next month’s second-round pick (No. 59) to the Rams for Ramsey.

Trade Proposal No. 2: The Bills trade defensive lineman Ed Oliver and next month’s first-round pick (No. 27) to the Broncos for Simmons.

Trade for Ramsey to cover Tyreek Hill (Miami) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) a combined four times this year. Or trade for Simmons to replace free agent Jordan Poyer if his return isn’t doable.

Beane isn’t a stranger to the whopper trade. In 2020, he shipped a package highlighted by a first-round pick to Minnesota for receiver Stefon Diggs. The difference was Diggs wanted out.

Ramsey could be on the block – Snead listed quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald as “weight-bearing walls,” for the Rams when he met with the Los Angeles media on Thursday. He didn’t list Ramsey.

Simmons has played his entire career in Denver and there are no indications he wants out … but he should. The Broncos aren’t close to winning their division and the take here is Simmons would be invigorated to join a Super Bowl contender.

It won’t be cheap to acquire either player so let’s fire up the Mock Trade Machine.

Both trades were examined by an NFL executive and an AFC assistant coach for The Buffalo News this week.

First up is the Ramsey proposal. His contract runs through the 2025 season and he turns 29 in October. A three-time All Pro, he has nine interceptions in the last three seasons (and only two missed games).

The executive looked at Ramsey’s contract and provided the details: His 2023 base salary is $17 million (by the fifth day of this league year – which is next weekend – $12.5 million of that is guaranteed). His base salaries in 2024-25 are $14.5 million and $15.5 million guaranteed.

By giving up Elam, the Bills would basically be trading first- and second-round picks for Ramsey.

“I bet both teams would say ‘Yes,’ to that trade,” the assistant coach said. “I can’t see the Rams saying ‘No,’ to anything.”

The executive agreed, adding the Bills should be able to hold on to their first-round pick.

“The Rams are desperately trying to offload guys and create cap space so the Bills may have an advantage,” the executive said. “What is (to be determined) is Ramsey’s current talent – has he peaked already or still has time left in his prime?”

What says the assistant coach?

“Ramsey is good enough to make Buffalo better,” he said.

Ramsey forced his way out of Jacksonville in October 2018 (the Rams traded two first-round picks) and he has playoff experience, having reached the AFC title game with the Jaguars and winning a ring with the Rams. I think he would be a fit and automatically the Bills’ No. 1 corner in front of Tre’Davious White.

The Simmons proposal is a little trickier because new Broncos coach Sean Payton has no interest in signing up for a rebuild. But they need draft picks.

Simmons, who turns 30 in November, tied for the league lead last year with six interceptions despite missing five games. He played every Broncos defensive snap from 2018-20 and has 27 career interceptions.

Trading Oliver would get his $10.753 million salary off the books and allow the Broncos to replace Dre’Mont Jones, who I think is headed out the door next week.

Simmons has two years left on his contract. According to the executive, Simmons has a $14.5 million base salary this year ($2.9 million guaranteed) and a non-guaranteed $14.5 million in ’24.

“Knowing (agent) Todd France, this trade would have to come with an extension,” the executive said. “But whether he remains at around $15.2 million per year is questionable.”

Signing Simmons to an extension would lower his salary cap hit this year, allowing Beane to improve other parts of the roster.

Would the executive add a “sweetener” to the deal so the Broncos are convinced to take on Oliver’s deal?

“If I’m Brandon, I would consider adding a pick because the Broncos are taking on a lot of risk with Oliver’s guaranteed salary,” the executive said.

Said the assistant coach: “I can’t imagine the Bills giving up a first-round pick for a big-money contract like Simmons has.”

Trading for a defensive star would allow the Bills to concentrate on offense in the draft, be it in the first round (if they trade for Ramsey) or second round (if they trade for Simmons).

Would salary cap gymnastics need to be achieved to fit either player’s salary? For sure, but in this cap climate, anything is doable (save for trading for both players).

The Simmons trade is a long shot, but the Bills should absolutely explore Ramsey’s availability.