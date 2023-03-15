Bills General Manager Brandon Beane’s advice in late January and early March – that he would make only a tepid toe-dip into free agency – set the expectations so there should be minimal disappointment in his team’s lack of activity.

The Bills created salary cap space by extending linebacker Matt Milano and re-working the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Von Miller so Beane has spending flexibility if he wants to use it.

The Bills don’t qualify as a winner or loser in the free agent/trade market so far. These players and teams do:

Winners

Tremaine Edmunds. Maybe the biggest winner of the week so far. Edmunds, the former Bills linebacker, needed only one team with a ton of cap space to pursue him and it was Chicago, agreeing to pay him $18 million per year (four seasons, $72 million). Several other linebackers did well, including T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia to Bears), Marcus Davenport (New Orleans to Minnesota) and Germaine Pratt (staying with Cincinnati). Replacing Edmunds is the Bills’ biggest current issue.

Offensive linemen entering second contracts. The agreements were quickly reached Monday. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers joined Denver from San Francisco and Baltimore, respectively. The Bills added McGovern, Kansas City moved on from left tackle Orlando Brown to acquire Jawaan Taylor from Jacksonville ($20 million per year) and also on the move were right tackle Andrew Wylie (Kansas City to Washington) and right/left tackle Andre Dillard (Philadelphia to Tennessee). Brown remains on the market.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Backup quarterbacks. Have experience/functional arm strength will get you a job. Changing teams were Case Keenum (Bills to Houston), Jacoby Brissett (Cleveland to Washington), Baker Mayfield (Los Angeles Rams to Tampa Bay), Jarrett Stidham (Las Vegas to Denver), Sam Darnold (Carolina to San Francisco), Andy Dalton (New Orleans to Carolina) and Taylor Heinicke (Washington to Atlanta). That’s 21.9% of the league and all but the Broncos from that group of teams will have a starter on a rookie contract.

Atlanta and Chicago. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot spent two offseasons and Bears general manager Ryan Poles one offseason clearing the decks of bad contracts, which allowed them to spend freely. Did the Falcons and Bears get a lot better? Marginally better. The Falcons added tight end Jonnu Smith (New England via trade), safety Jessie Bates (Cincinnati), defensive tackle David Onyemata (New Orleans), linebacker Kaden Ellis (New Orleans) and extended right tackle Kaleb McGary and right guard Chris Lindstrom. The Bears added Edmunds, Edwards and guard Nate Davis (Tennessee). Now it’s up to Desmond Ridder to show he can be the Falcons’ quarterback and Justin Fields to show he can be the Bears’ answer.

Non-winners

Running backs. Again. Always. Forever. Through Wednesday afternoon, only two notable free-agent backs had changed teams (David Montgomery from Chicago to Detroit to be the starter and Samaje Perine from Cincinnati to Denver to be a backup). The top two backs – the Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs – were franchise tagged.

Jordan Poyer, Bills agree to two-year contract extension Since coming to the Bills in 2017, Poyer is the only player in the NFL with 500-plus tackles, 20-plus interceptions and 10-plus sacks.

Tight ends. To sum up the lack of depth, Josh Oliver – he of 26 catches in 35 games – joined Minnesota on a three-year deal that includes $10 million guaranteed. Evan Engram (Jacksonville) was tagged and Smith and Darren Waller (Raiders to Giants) were traded. Hayden Hurst (Cincinnati to Carolina) and Chris Manhertz (Jacksonville to Denver) changed teams, but Miami’s Mike Gesicki and Dallas’ Dalton Schultz are still available. Most tight end-needy teams opted to just wait for the draft.

Philadelphia. Center Jason Kelce is staying with the Eagles. End of good news. Edwards, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (San Francisco), linebacker Kyzir White (Arizona) and safety Marcus Epps (Las Vegas) left as free agents; cornerback Darius Slay was released; and they signed Rashaad Penny to replace free agent Miles Sanders.

Cincinnati. The Bengals, keeping their cap space for quarterback Joe Burrow’s extension, lost both safeties in Bates (Atlanta) and Vonn Bell (Carolina). It will be up to 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill to start at safety.

Arizona. The Eagles’ White was their only outside addition and they would gladly take a used kicking tee for receiver DeAndre Hopkins. New general manager Monti Ossenfort could be (should be) stripping down this roster for a massive rebuild.