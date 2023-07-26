PITTSFORD – Everything is great between receiver Stefon Diggs and the Bills. Just ask Stef.

“All is well in the Mafia household,” he said.

Diggs and coach Sean McDermott are fine. Just ask McD.

“We’re in a good spot,” he said.

And the Diggs-Josh Allen conversations have been positive. Just ask Josh.

“We’ve moved on,” he said.

Those words and actions made the first day of camp an unqualified success for the Bills, who didn’t mess around and went straight to work with several 11-on-11 periods.

The real positive developments were post-practice.

Allen talked and reiterated his admiration for Diggs, his No. 1 receiver since 2020. The quarterback isn’t the spokesperson for the locker room, but is pretty darn close and Allen will continue to have Diggs’ back.

Good for Allen.

Diggs talked … and talked … and talked – nearly 16 minutes. He was insightful and passionate, honest and matter of fact.

Good for Diggs.

This needed to happen right away.

This needed to happen Wednesday instead of after camp broke or the Bills started preparing for the opener against the New York Jets. This cloud – and despite what some disagreeing readers said earlier this week, it was a cloud – needed to be lifted so the Bills can get down to the important stuff.

The important stuff is winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Entering his ninth season, Diggs admitted he is past the halfway pole of his career and he is wise enough about the ways of professional football to know the roster turns over each year and the championship window isn’t open forever.

Diggs wants to win – everybody does. Diggs wants to help – everybody does. But he also knows he plays a position dependent on so many things going right. And that can produce angst.

Running backs need a crease (two blocks) to create an impact play. Quarterbacks get the football on every snap. Receivers are different. Diggs knows he can run a perfect route, but he needs the play call to make him the primary option, he needs the protection for Allen to hold up, and he needs Allen to find him.

If those factors don’t come together, getting open isn’t rewarded and there is frustration.

Diggs’ frustration was one of the main narratives of his press conference. He knew the questions were coming and addressed them head-on.

Narrative No. 1: Does he want a bigger say in the offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s game plan?

“That is insane,” Diggs said. “For me to want more say in the offense is crazy because I play receiver. I can’t get up there and say, ‘Call this.’ … It’s a lot of outlandish things people were throwing out there as far as my role.”

Narrative No. 2: Does Diggs believe he needs more targets?

“I’ve been north of 100 targets every year since I got here,” he said. “It’s not about targets.”

Diggs’ year-by-year targets with the Bills were 166, 164 and 154. Way north of 100.

Narrative Nos. 3-5: Does he have an issue with Allen, Dorsey or the Bills?

Diggs called Allen “amazing,” cited the 13-3 record as praise for Dorsey and wants to “100%” retire as a Bills player.

Bills Observations: Unheralded Tyrel Dodson mans the middle on Day One “My approach is the same as it is every year, being the best player I can be, defense, special teams,” Dodson said after practice at St. John Fisher University. “My mindset has always been to be the starting middle linebacker."

So what are the issues that rankled Diggs throughout the offseason? It requires a reading between the words.

Diggs was clearly peeved McDermott said last month he hadn’t reported to mandatory minicamp when the men had just completed a meeting.

“I keep everything in house,” Diggs said. “Everything that needed to be said was said and we talked it out as men.”

Diggs cited the Bills’ “feast or famine” play in the red zone last year, which can be interpreted as wanting a bigger impact inside the 20-yard line. The Bills scored touchdowns at a clip of 60.3% last year in the red zone (ninth-best in the NFL), but were 6 of 12 (50%) in their three regular season losses. Diggs’ 11 red-zone catches were 11th in the league; his 23 targets were tied for fifth.

The skeptic in me wrestled between believing the Bills and raising caution that everybody says the right thing after the first practice of what they hope is a seven-month season. What happens when Diggs feels he isn’t getting enough touches? What happens when he feels he isn’t being deployed in his preferred fashion?

But at least we’re getting the chance to break down Diggs’ comments. No matter what happens later, Day 1 was a win for the Mafia household.