INDIANAPOLIS – Sean McDermott doesn’t need to consider his options. He doesn’t need to conduct a search to replace Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who said Tuesday he is taking this season off. He doesn’t need to promote an in-house position coach to handle the role.

The Bills’ best option – their only option – occupies the head coach’s office.

McDermott should name himself as the new defensive play-caller this season. Period.

His defense. His non-negotiables. His preferred player traits. And now his calls.

Everything about the offseason – cap cuts, the risks of free agency, the crapshoot of the draft – is a slough. Adding “defensive play-caller” to McDermott’s job description is simple.

I qualified the Frazier news as a thunderbolt because of the timing (first day of scouting combine) and no stated succession plan (McDermott takes over play-calling or the Bills are starting a coordinator search?).

If this dropped a day or a week after the divisional round debacle and McDermott opted to fire Frazier, it would have caused a ripple, but not a shocking one. Remember, when we last saw this Bills defense, they were being fileted for 30 first downs by Cincinnati.

The Bills didn’t seem organized against Miami or Cincinnati, having to burn timeouts because the defense wasn’t lined up correctly. Inexcusable at any level of playoff football, but especially the NFL. This had to enrage McDermott.

Because the Bills were non-committal about how they will replace Frazier, a reading-between-the-words, especially those by general manager Brandon Beane, was required and beneficial.

“If Sean decided to take over the play-calling … I’ve seen him do it for a long time and (he had) great success and went against some great quarterbacks and offensive gurus,” Beane said. “If he feels that route is best for us, I’m going to support that and have full faith he would do a great job.”

Translation: Beane is on board.

And maybe this reboot-on-the-fly is exactly what the Bills’ defense needs. They have key free agents in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, whom I expect to price themselves out of staying with the Bills. They are looking up at Kansas City and Cincinnati in the conference and saw Miami and the New York Jets improve within the division.

McDermott was last a defensive play-caller – save for at least the second half of the Bills’ win over the Chargers in 2018 – for Carolina from 2011 to '16. The Panthers improved from 27th to 18th to second in points allowed and finished among the top 10 in that category four times under McDermott.

Washington coach Ron Rivera was the Panthers’ coach and hired McDermott.

“Very aggressive play caller,” Rivera said Tuesday. “Very thorough. Always ready. Did a great job for us, and because he did a great job for us, he earned the Buffalo job.”

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take year off from coaching Frazier, who turns 64 in April, plans to return to coaching in 2024, the Bills said. However, the Bills' statement does not specify that Frazier will return to coaching with the Bills in 2024.

Getting very aggressive would be a welcome adjustment for the Bills. Their modus operandi last year was rush four, play a deep zone to prevent big plays and don’t get too exotic with pre-snap disguises or post-snap pressure looks, an area where Kansas City and Cincinnati excel.

McDermott has his core beliefs, but should also realize how the game evolves every year and new ideas are required.

If McDermott ultimately takes over the play-calling, the transition should be seamless, save for the in-season presentations to the players in the meeting room and which staff members will assist him in game management (chiefly replay challenges and timeouts).

“And that’s a real question,” McDermott said. “That will be factored in.”

McDermott could be one of 20 head coaches to call his team’s plays, but one of only five on defense, joining Brandon Staley (Chargers), Dennis Allen (Saints), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay) and possibly Demeco Ryans (Houston) and Jonathan Gannon (Arizona).

Get through this season and McDermott has success and the Bills get back in the championship picture, maybe this is the arrangement moving forward. If not, the Bills can start their coordinator search at the same time as other teams (mid-January).

Beane was adamant Frazier would still be the defensive coordinator had he not opted to step away. I mostly buy that because Beane and McDermott, had they decided a coordinator change was necessary, would not have waited until last week.

What I don’t buy: Frazier has a future with the Bills. Nope. If he wants to coach in 2024, it won’t be in Buffalo.

Frazier’s decision has been made and he leaves a gaping hole, but one AFC assistant coach told me it will almost be better to have McDermott than another in-house coach calling the plays.

“I think what they’re going to lose is Leslie’s leadership,” an AFC assistant coach said. “A guy like him was so important to keep the balance because he commands so much respect and handles people so well. That’s so important, because if you can’t handle the staff and players, the football suffers a great deal.

“McDermott has always seemed heavily involved. The positive is how he runs things there – (with an) iron fist – and if he’s calling the plays, he’ll have the opportunity to shut (negative things) down before it starts.”

And that is the key. The Bills’ defense needs better pass-rush production from edge players not named Von Miller. They must defend the run more consistently. And make sure they have a cornerback in 2023 with more than two interceptions (they didn’t in ’22).

The Bills won’t have the status quo with their defensive play-caller. They shouldn’t have the status quo with how the game is called, either.