Five things about the NFL and the Bills as the second week or organized team activity workouts start Tuesday:

1. Coach Sean McDermott’s new duties. McDermott looked at home last Tuesday, running point on a walk-through period for the defense. McDermott served as the “quarterback” (no football) and his assistants represented the skill-position players.

McDermott is calling the defensive plays for the first time as a head coach.

“You kind of have to have two different brains – the head coach brain and the defensive coordinator brain,” he said. “I have tremendous help from the defensive staff, (special teams) coach (Matthew) Smiley and the offensive staff in terms of everyone understanding what I go through on a day-to-day basis.”

McDermott said one change will be during the two-minute work of practice – he used to place the football to set the tempo of the drill, but that now is Smiley’s job. McDermott pointed out assistants might also carry out new duties on and off the field that will help them grow.

Also notable throughout practice, during both team work and walk-through snaps, was the role of defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator John Butler, who was by far the loudest voice in terms of giving pre-snap tips and post-snap analysis.

2. Thursday night uproar senseless. Imagine using an entire column to bash the NFL for approving Thursday night schedule flexing? Talk about pandering to the players and fans. Ridiculous.

The lowdown: In Weeks 13-17, with a 28-day notice, the league/Amazon can flex a Sunday afternoon game into Thursday night two times.

The games that could be flexed out are Seattle at Dallas in Week 13 (no way is Amazon giving up the Cowboys), New England at Pittsburgh in Week 14 (the Steelers are a draw no matter how bad the Patriots will be), the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas in Week 15 (the Raiders are a draw), New Orleans at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 (this would be a possible flex) and the New York Jets at Cleveland in Week 17 (a healthy Aaron Rodgers won’t be moved out of prime time).

The NFL beefed up the late-season Thursday night schedule so flexing could be moot save for Saints-Rams.

This is a business, people. The league wants to be a quality partner with Amazon, which is paying $1 billion per year to broadcast Thursday night games. To the players who whine, that money goes into the pot to determine the salary cap.

The Bills shouldn’t expect to be flexed. Their games in Weeks 13-17 are at Kansas City (CBS protection), vs. Dallas (Fox protection), at the Chargers (Saturday night locked in) and vs. New England.

3. Adam Henry/Tre’Davious White connection. Henry, the Bills’ new receivers coach, was hired by LSU before the 2012 season.

“Tre was my first recruit,” Henry said last week.

White was a five-star recruit by rivals, Louisiana’s top-ranked player and No. 18 nationally in the Class of 2013.

“He was a quarterback (in high school) and he would run around and throw and pass and score – he was very dynamic on tape,” Henry said. “I first got there and I looked at him and we talked and I told him, ‘Your skill set, you’ll be a better fit at cornerback if you want to make some money.’”

White was a true freshman starter for LSU in 2013 and a Bills first-round pick in 2017.

Henry was right – White has made money by playing cornerback; according to Spotrac, his career earnings are $55,601,799.

4. Kickoff rule change inevitable. Those of us who enjoy the kickoff return – meaning those of us with a pulse – were disappointed last week when the league passed a rule to place the football at the 25-yard line if there is a fair catch on a free kick (kickoff or safety kick).

Boo, boo, a thousand times boo.

The league cited a rise in concussions on returns as the reason. The rule will be in place this year and re-assessed next offseason.

The Bills finished sixth on kickoff returns last year and Nyheim Hines had two touchdowns in the regular season finale against New England.

The strategy for a kicking team, if they don’t want a return and aren’t confident in reaching the end zone, is hitting a pop-up that travels inside the 25-yard line. The extra hang time could force the returner to call a fair catch.

Conversely, a kicker using the directional kickoff will be negated – if a returner is pinned near his sideline and doesn’t think the football will go out of bounds, he will call fair catch.

5. Roster math. The Bills started unrestricted free agency in March with 18 players on the market.

Re-signed with Bills (six): Linebacker A.J. Klein, defensive end Shaq Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, guard David Quessenberry and safeties Jordan Poyer and Dean Marlowe.

Signed with other teams (seven): Receiver Jamison Crowder (Giants), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Chicago), safety Jaquan Johnson (Las Vegas), quarterback Case Keenum (Houston), running back Devin Singletary (Houston), tight end Tommy Sweeney (Giants) and guard Greg Van Roten (Las Vegas).

Unsigned (five): Guard Rodger Saffold, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, running back Taiwan Jones and receivers Cole Beasley and Jake Kumerow.