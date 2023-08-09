PITTSFORD – The first question for Ryan Bates after Sunday morning’s training camp practice had nothing to do with his toggling between starting right guard and backup center, the status of the offense or looking ahead to the regular season.

No, when the Buffalo Bills’ No. 71 came over to the sideline, we got down to the serious stuff.

Me: What do you weigh?

Bates: “I was at 311 before practice.”

Me: Holy (bleep)!

“Yeah, I gained a little weight,” he said with a laugh. “I’m actually thinking about maybe losing four pounds to move a little better. I can feel it.”

I will get to Bates’ unconventional camp in a bit. Despite splitting snaps with rookie O’Cyrus Torrence, Bates remains the Bills’ best No. 1 right guard option and best No. 2 center option. But about the gaining and losing of weight …

Bates and I first talked after the Bills’ mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Like a lot of big men in this game, the pounds they put on during the summer – on purpose – tend to melt like an ice cube in the desert once camp starts. The practices are long, the mornings hot and humid. Even the afternoon walk-throughs burn calories.

“That’s how I usually go,” Bates said of the instant weight loss.

Two months ago, Bates ended minicamp at 302 pounds and wanted to start training camp at 310 … but the right kind of eight pounds. Not a dozen doughnuts from Tim Hortons or a lap around the Cheesecake Factory menu. Healthy food. And a lot of it.

“These next couple months, I will be focused on having a calorie increase and focusing on my diet and making sure I can get the necessary calories and micronutrients,” he said in June.

Some basic micronutrients: whole grains, meat, eggs, salmon, avocado, potatoes, carrots, bell peppers and citrus fruits.

The calorie intake target?

Bates: “It’s going to be around 5,000 calories a day and just shy of 300 grams of protein.”

Me: Holy (bleep)!

Bates: “It’s not a fun diet, not by any means.”

The road map to 5,000 calories in a single day?

“It’s not necessarily three big meals – it’s more like six average meals throughout the day with some protein shakes here and there,” he said.

(As you will see, Bates’ definition of an “average” meal differs from the general population.)

Bates doesn’t graze on food throughout the day or gorge at mealtime.

“I’m the exact opposite,” he said. “I would rather fast than stuff my face – 5,000 calories is a lot of food. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary. I’m just trying to get as many carbs and proteins in me while eating clean at the same time.”

Bates provided a typical summer-break day he tried to establish.

Breakfast: “Six eggs, some avocado, cereal and turkey bacon and throw a bagel with cream cheese in there.”

Lunch: “Multiple chicken sandwiches and some protein shakes.”

Dinner: “Steak.”

Throw in an assortment of veggies and regular protein shakes and aren’t you just full reading that?

And it worked.

“I got to where I wanted to be before training camp started,” Bates said. “I came in here (on the July 26 reporting date) at 309. I’m thinking 307, 308 is the sweet spot. I do feel strong – I will say that.”

Bates, who is listed at 302 in the Bills’ media guide, wanted to add weight because the schedule is full of massive defensive tackles – Quinnen Williams (302 pounds) of the Jets, Christian Wilkins (311) of the Dolphins, Daron Payne (320) of the Commanders and Chris Jones (310) of the Chiefs, just to name four.

“My focus is going to be on my techniques vs. those bigger dudes and getting on them early and using my athleticism and quickness to my advantage,” Bates said.

That will help Bates at right guard or center. He saw center work during the offseason program because Mitch Morse was finishing his recovery from ankle surgery. Last year, Morse missed two games (ankle and concussion) and Bates slid over to start for him.

It has been interesting to see what the Bills are up to during camp. Torrence is a second-round pick, but Bates carries $4.875 million salary cap hits the next three seasons.

Is Bates surprised he is seeing so much work at center?

“I wouldn’t say ‘surprised,’ would be the word,” he said. “I understand where their minds are at and getting me the center reps if I need to go in at center. It’s better to get those now than not at all. I’m viewing it as a positive that I’m getting those reps.”

Theoretically, it is a positive the Bills trust Bates to be starter level at two positions – “His position flex is of great value to us,” coach Sean McDermott said.

The team player in Bates know this is a sound plan – he received enough work at right guard last year (13 starts) to feel good about playing there against the Jets in Week 1.

Hopefully for the Bills, this contingency plan doesn’t need to be applied and Morse is available for every game and Bates can stay in one spot and worry about his matchup and his calorie intake instead of a new set of assignments.