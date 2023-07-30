Note: Stop 2 of The Buffalo News' training camp tour was the New York Jets on Sunday.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The double-deck seating area constructed behind one end zone of the Jets’ training facility was packed again Sunday morning, undoubtedly a nod toward the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But one fan in particular was focused on another player, one that isn’t even under contract … yet.

“WE WANT DALVIN!”

The Jets’ full-padded workout was the undercard event because free-agent running back Dalvin Cook was watching on the sideline, yukking it up with owner Woody Johnson.

Cook, who has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in four consecutive seasons, was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9, creating $9 million in salary cap space.

Cook is healthy – he played all 18 regular season/playoff games last year. He is productive – named to four consecutive Pro Bowl teams. And he will probably be inexpensive – at this rate, he should target a one-year contract and hit the market next March.

But do the Jets need him? And does Cook want the Jets?

Yes and yes.

One thought is Cook, who turns 28 on Aug. 10, is showing interest in the Jets to get the attention of his hometown Miami Dolphins. But this move makes sense for the Jets, whose best running back, Breece Hall, remains out after tearing his ACL last October.

“A very good young man,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said post-practice of Cook. “I’m sure he’s got a lot of questions that he wants to ask and hopefully we get a chance to sit down and I can answer any questions that he might have.”

Saleh added that Cook’s visit was a “meet and greet” – check on his health, see what the level of interest is, etc.

Cook’s No. 1 question should be: If Hall is healthy, how will the carries be distributed? The easy answer would be the hot-hand approach. If Hall is going, he gets the football. If Cook is going, he gets it.

The Jets, after acquiring Rodgers for basically this year and next, are in Win The Super Bowl Now Mode. They have the defense to challenge the Bills in the AFC East. They have the quarterback and the No. 1 receiver (Garrett Wilson) to make a run. But they need Cook to carry the running game if Hall isn’t ready for Week 1 against the Bills.

Bills-Jets has all kinds of sizzle – Josh Allen-Rodgers, Stefon Diggs-Sauce Gardner and Tre’Davious White-Wilson. How about (James) Cook vs. (Dalvin) Cook? The last time Bills fans saw Dalvin in person, he was sparking the Vikings’ comeback overtime win with an 81-yard touchdown run in November.

The Jets have a solid core of homegrown players, led by Gardner, Wilson and dominant defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Signing Cook would vault them past Miami and closer to the Bills.

The Jets open the preseason Thursday against Cleveland in Canton, Ohio.

Here are five things from Sunday’s practice:

1. The Jets started camp early because of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and this session was heavy on the run game. On Rodgers’ first snap of 11-on-11 work, he used a hard count to get multiple defensive linemen to jump into the neutral zone. Rodgers’ pre-snap hand gestures, head bobs and eye contact were constant – this was his offense in Green Bay and the comfort level is obvious. His best throw was a red zone touchdown to receiver Allen Lazard, who made the contested catch against safety Jordan Whitehead.

2. Former Bills offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in his first year running the Jets’ offense – he and Rodgers were together in Green Bay for three years. But during practice, pass game coordinator Todd Downing used the walkie-talkie to deliver the play to the quarterbacks. Saleh said the Jets are trying out different things – Hackett will be in the coach’s box and might still be the voice in Rodgers’ helmet.

3. In a post-practice NFL Network interview, Rodgers rightly unloaded on Denver coach Sean Payton for his critical comments last week about the job Hackett did (or didn’t do) last year as the Broncos’ coach. Rodgers said: “I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate and I think (Payton) needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.” Bravo, Aaron. Payton was 100% out of line. Most of the Denver media rationalized Payton’s words by saying they were calculated and sending a message to his team. Ridiculous … and inaccurate since Payton expressed regret with his honesty Saturday. The guess here is Broncos ownership, led by Greg Penner, told Payton to walk it back because he also ripped people still within the organization. The Jets play at the Broncos in Week 5.

4. The only real starting competition is at center between veteran Connor McGovern and rookie second-round pick Joe Tippmann. I think the Jets will stick with McGovern (84 career starts) to start the year and get Tippmann ready by watching. The offensive line issue is left tackle Duane Brown, who remains on the physically unable to perform list following shoulder surgery.

5. Quick hitters: The Jets are this year’s “Hard Knocks” team and NFL Films’ presence along the sidelines was prominent. During the first period of 11-on-11, a minimum of 12 people were either handling the camera, the boom mikes or additional equipment. … Saleh said Zach Wilson, who started last year as the Jets’ starter and hopeful franchise quarterback, will play against Cleveland. He received all of the second-team snaps behind Rodgers. … During the end-of-practice goal-line period, if the offense scored, all players and coaches on defense did pushups, same for the offense if the defense made a stop. … Wilson did not practice because of an ankle injury.