Memo to those around the Buffalo Bills and the NFL who spent the previous six mornings, afternoons and nights re-litigating his suboptimal play in last week’s loss to the New York Jets: Josh Allen didn’t hear any of you.

Not one debate show. Not one talk-show caller. Not one lowlight package. Not one story. None of it.

“I didn’t look at anything,” he said.

Allen spends so much time in the Bills’ facility, I kind of believe he was able to tune out the chatter – almost entirely negative and almost entirely justified – since throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble against the Jets. He’s always in a meeting, on the practice field, in the weight room or catching up with teammates in the locker room. Being busy limits distractions.

The form Allen showed in Sunday’s 38-10 shellacking of the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium confirmed that he used last week as a learning lesson.

If Bad Josh (turnovers), Disappointing Josh (missed throws) and Frustrating Josh (not sliding) was present last Monday, the home fans got to see Great Josh (no turnovers), Efficient Josh (31-of-37 passing) and Smart Josh (only one risky run) against the Raiders.

Allen completed his first 13 passes on his way to 274 yards and three touchdowns. His 83.78 completion rate was the second-best of his career. The Raiders had no answers.

“The cool thing was to see how comfortable he felt back there and in command,” center Mitch Morse said.

In command of the short passes. In command of the intermediate and downfield shots. In command of taking care of his body. He didn’t try to play Hero Ball. He just played Winning Ball. All of it very cool for the Bills to see, but not surprising.

“I think the best players in this league have the shortest memories,” said tight end Dawson Knox, wearing a T-shirt that read “Notorious QB” below a picture of Allen wearing a moustache and a crown.

Thing is, Allen doesn’t want forget the Jets loss. The outside noise, he had no use for. But the empty emotions – sign him up for all of it. He feels that’s the only way he can spin a setback into springboard.

“The thing with this game is it gives you the lowest lows and highest lows, but I love feeling how I felt last week, I really do, because it makes the good feel that much better,” Allen said.

(Interlude: As Allen continued talking, I was equal parts impressed and confused. Gut punches aren’t supposed to feel good, right? It just shows how differently pro athletes are wired.)

“(Games like last week) force us to be better and I want to be the best I can be playing this game and being the best quarterback for the Buffalo Bills,” Allen said. “I take the bad with the good. I understand it. I’m just letting it fuel me and benefit me.”

Allen is accustomed to stacking great games on top of each other, but he is also adapt at not letting the stinkers pile up – since the start of 2019, he is 5-0 in games after he had at least three turnovers. The key, of course, is to make sure he’s not regularly adding to that record and using the positive fuel in the same manner he used the negative fuel.

Simply put, if this Bills offense doesn’t turn it over, they won’t be stopped regularly. They will move down the field and score touchdowns at will. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s playbook has too many good concepts and the depth chart has too much talent.

The Bills punted once, committed no turnovers, were 3 of 4 on fourth down, averaged 6.1 yards per play, held possession for 40:04 and had eight plays of at least 15 yards. Running back James Cook had a career day (123 yards rushing), right tackle Spencer Brown was terrific blocking pass rusher Maxx Crosby and Allen completed passes to nine teammates. On and on I could go.

That Allen was on-point started on the Bills’ third drive. In a 7-7 game, he threw seven yards on third-and-6 to Knox, seven yards to receiver Gabe Davis on second-and-7, 19 yards to Davis on first-and-10 and finally a two-yard touchdown to Knox. The rout was on.

In two drives – ending the first half and starting the second half – Allen was a combined 12-of-15 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns, turning a 14-7 lead into a 28-7 cushion.

“It was just Josh being Josh,” running back Damien Harris said. “Everybody knows the caliber of player he is and the caliber of leader he is. His play speaks for itself.”

Allen’s play didn’t just speak loudly against the Raiders, it emphatically yelled. He is back after a Week 1 hiccup. The offense is back to producing big plays. Look out, rest of the league.