A glance at the official box score from the Buffalo’s 23-19 exhibition win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday confirmed all is right in the deep part of the Bills’ secondary. On the far right column was the starting defense, listed by position, jersey number and first initial/last name.

S 23 M. Hyde

Micah Hyde, 11 months after he suffered a neck injury on the same Highmark Stadium turf that left in doubt his career in general and his return to second-team All-Pro level in particular, started and made a cameo appearance.

“Oh, it felt normal,” Hyde told me in the Bills’ locker room. “It felt so good to be back out there, running around, making plays, tackling.”

Hyde missed three regular season games in his first nine NFL years, but departed for good in 2022 after the 36th snap of his second game. He had surgery. He grinded in his rehabilitation to create the possibility of playing in the AFC title game. He wondered, naturally, what the present would offer, not to mention the future.

Hyde had gone through the offseason program (helmets, no pads) – the first step. He went through the first two-plus weeks of training camp (several fully padded practice) – the second step. And he made two tackles against the Colts in his first competitive situation – the third step.

The next step? Being fine-tuned for the Sept. 11 opener at the New York Jets. The Bills need Hyde healthy to make a deep playoff run. He knows every coverage and pressure and every nuance and nook of coach Sean McDermott’s system.

Having Hyde means McDermott can focus on the other issues defensively.

The Bills are still figuring out middle linebacker, which became murkier on Thursday when Terrel Bernard sustained a hamstring injury (Tyrel Dodson is now the Week 1 favorite). Dane Jackson seems to have a firm grip on the No. 2 cornerback (opening-drive interception), but that could be a week-to-week deal depending on form and matchups – and I would put Christian Benford ahead of Kaiir Elam at this point.

But McDermott doesn’t need to worry about Hyde, which should be a sigh of relief. If Hyde is healthy, the Bills can use Taylor Rapp as a sub-package defender. If Hyde is healthy, the Bills can maybe use Jordan Poyer more as a blitzer if the four-man pass rush needs a boost. And if Hyde is healthy, he serves as a beacon of vocal leadership.

Hyde sounds the same on the field – players know they will be on the same page. But does ‘ol No. 23 look like the ol’ No. 23 physically?

“Like he never left – even better,” Poyer said. “It’s been fun getting back out there with him.”

Even better?

“Absolutely – even better,” Poyer said. “Healthy. More wise. He’s in a good place mentally."

Said safety Siran Neal: “Micah looks like he never got hurt. He’s back.”

The year recovering from the neck surgery allowed Hyde to get the rest of his body healthy after playing a combined 157 regular season/playoff games from 2013-21.

In ’21, Hyde had five regular season interceptions, tying his career high (’17). The Bills will totally take five more interceptions from Hyde – Poyer (four) was the only defensive back last year with more than two picks.

Hyde was one of many positive takeaways from Colts-Bills.

Safety Damar Hamlin played his first game since his sudden cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Matt Barkley (154 passer rating) started a No. 2 quarterback competition against Kyle Allen (52.6 rating). Running back James Cook looked strong in his four-carry, 20-yard appearance (eight-yard touchdown). And rookie linebacker Dorian Williams was active (all seven tackles in the first half).

But Hyde is right there in the conversation. Von Miller will make the pass rush go and Tre’Davious White will make the coverage game go, but a player like Hyde will tie everything together.

“I feel 100% healthy,” Hyde said. “I’m just trying to stack days and continue to prepare myself. Getting back to where I was (pre-injury), that’s all I can ask.”

A healthy Hyde joining Poyer. White 21 months clear from his ACL injury. A bulldog-tough nickel in Taron Johnson. And maybe, just maybe, the end of the No. 2 cornerback rotation if they stick with Jackson. The Bills’ secondary could be first rate if the starters stay healthy.