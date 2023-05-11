A highly sophisticated week-by-week prediction of the Buffalo Bills’ schedule and more importantly, what will be said after each game:

Sept. 11 at New York Jets: The Bills and Jets wrap up Week 1 on “Monday Night Football.” Quarterback Josh Allen atones for last November’s clunker in the Swamp and outduels Aaron Rodgers for the win. “It helps when your quarterback doesn’t play like (bleep),” Allen said with a laugh, the quote a play on his words from last year.

Sept. 17 vs. Las Vegas: Both teams get a scheduling gift – the Raiders play here in Week 2 (not Weeks 16-18) and the Bills get to play the Raiders (they stink) on a short week. The Bills cruise to 2-0 in rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid’s first home game. “I know I’m not going to be that open every week, but it was sure nice,” he said.

Sept. 24 at Washington: A hiccup at the NFL’s worst stadium as the ‘Nanders down the Bills. “This one falls on me as the defensive play-caller,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Oct: 1 vs. Miami: Don’t expect anything other than a one-possession game after the clubs played three nail-biters last season. Cornerback Dane Jackson’s end-zone interception with 20 seconds remaining clinches the Bills win. “I had no choice but to catch it – it was thrown right to me,” Jackson said.

Oct. 8 vs. Jacksonville (London): Receiver Stefon Diggs works over Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell for nine catches, 123 yards and two touchdowns in a Bills win and immediately signs a one-week contract with Fulham FC so he can play in a Wednesday night English Premier League fixture. “Don’t worry, Coach, I’ll be back for the Saturday walkthrough,” Diggs yells to McDermott as he dashes out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in full uniform to an awaiting Uber.

Oct. 15 vs. New York Giants: Old friend Brian Daboll, native of West Seneca and initial quarterback whisperer for Allen, brings Big Blue to town, but the Bills show no signs of jet lag and win. “I guess I’ll have to save this victory cigar for another time,” Daboll said.

Oct. 22 at New England: The rare Sunday road game before playing on a Thursday night. Former Patriots running back Damien Harris hits 100 yards against his old team. “To get that total on only seven carries is pretty darn good,” Harris said.

Oct. 26 vs. Tampa Bay: Eleven months clear from his torn ACL, Bills defensive end Von Miller makes his season debut in this Thursday night win. “I was made for prime time,” The Vonster said after a two-sack return.

Nov. 5 at Cincinnati: In the immortal words of wrestling announcing icon Jim Ross, “Business is about to pick up.” First team to 35 points wins … and it will be the Bengals. “If we see these guys again, we’ll have to figure some things out,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

Nov. 13 vs. Denver: The Bills’ second and final Monday game so hopefully Orchard Park will dismiss school early to account for the traffic madness. Bills punter Sam Martin, cut by the Broncos last August, receives a game ball after the win. “This is the first time I got a game ball and never punted in the game,” Martin said.

Nov. 19 vs. New York Jets: The start of a five-game gauntlet over six weeks. Allen’s only two designed rushing attempts were end-of-win kneel-downs. “The blocking was so good, I won’t even be sore in the morning,” Allen said.

Nov. 26 at Philadelphia: The Eagles will be playing on a short week (previous Monday at Kansas City). A homecoming for McDermott, who grew up in the Philly area and started his NFL career with the Eagles. A.J. Brown delivers an Eagles win. “We’ll see these guys again,” Miller said, projecting a rematch in the Super Bowl.

Dec. 10 at Kansas City: Death, taxes and the Bills visiting Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce catches two touchdowns in Chiefs’ win. “Just one time I would like to play this team in our building and in front of our fans,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Dec. 17 vs. Dallas: Bills left guard Connor McGovern faces his former team, assisting both the offense and defense in the win. “Special thanks to Connor McGovern: He gave us all of the Cowboys’ signals during the week,” defensive end Greg Rousseau said.

Dec. 23 at Los Angeles Chargers: A Saturday trip to California means the Bills will be home for Christmas. The Chargers win a track meet led by quarterback Justin Herbert throwing to receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston. “How does that team ever lose?” a Bills veteran said.

Dec. 31 vs. New England: I’ve got nothing. Sorry. Happy New Year. Bills win.

Jan. 6 at Miami (flexed to Saturday night): The game will be moved from Sunday afternoon to Saturday in prime time. The Bills clinch the AFC East and the conference’s third seed. “One home game is better than no home games in the playoffs,” McDermott said.

Final record: 12-5.