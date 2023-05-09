Time to guess what the Bills’ schedule will look like.

This mock exercise – always futile, but always amusing – started in Jacksonville when I covered the Jaguars and moved on to Denver and guessing the Broncos’ schedule.

This year’s Bills schedule will be revealed with a drip Wednesday (London opponent and date) and the full 17-game menu will be posted at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Three things I avoid: Three consecutive home or road games. … Consecutive road games against division opponents. … A Monday road game followed by a Sunday road game.

Have board, throw darts:

Week 1 (Sept. 10): at New York Jets ("Sunday Night Football"), 8:15 p.m.

A Bills-Kansas City lid-lifter on Thursday night would be all kinds of tasty, but the league will keep that matchup for later in the season. The Bills are the first opponent of the Aaron Rodgers Era in New Jersey.

Week 2 (Sept. 17): vs. Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

The Cowboys’ visit will anchor the Fox doubleheader game in Week 2 and will be the first of 10 games for the Bills against 2022 playoff teams.

Week 3 (Sept. 24): vs. New England, 1 p.m.

The Patriots have modernized their offense this offseason by hiring an actual offensive coordinator (Bill O’Brien).

Week 4 (Oct. 2): at Philadelphia ("Monday Night Football"), 8:15 p.m.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the pride of Jamestown, faces his home-region team for the first time as an NFL big whistle.

Week 5 (Oct. 8): vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Teams heading to London prefer a home game before their trip overseas.

Week 6 (Oct. 15): vs. Jacksonville in London, 9:30 a.m.

I made five trips to London with the Jaguars (2013-17) and experienced the gamut of travel schedules (leave Sunday night, leave Monday night and leave Wednesday night). My advice for coach Sean McDermott: Players off Monday, practice Tuesday, walk-through Wednesday and then fly overnight, arriving in London early Thursday morning, to get acclimated to the time change.

Week 7 (Oct. 22): at New England, 1 p.m.

Teams are given the option of their bye week after playing overseas. Don’t take it, Sean. It’s too early in the season. In 2017, the Jaguars played at London in Week 3, at the Jets in Week 4 and at Pittsburgh in Week 5. This won’t be as weary travel-wise.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Week 8 (Oct. 29): vs. Denver, 1 p.m.

Sam Martin Revenge Game! The Bills’ punter was turfed by the Broncos last August.

Week 9 (Nov. 5): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

A long trip to LA before the bye to face quarterback Justin Herbert and his trio of receivers (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and first-round pick Quentin Johnston).

Week 10 (Nov. 12): Bye

Week 11 (Nov. 19): vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Giants coach Brian Daboll, the pride of West Seneca and former Bills offensive coordinator, faces his hometown team for the first time as an NFL head coach.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Kansas City, 3 p.m. (Friday).

The first Black Friday NFL special game. Because the game will be streamed for free – and available on over-the-air TV in the Buffalo market – and the league and Amazon want a XXXL matchup. They get one.

Week 13 (Dec. 4): vs. Miami (Monday Night Football), 8:15 p.m.

The Fins and Bills played three one-possession games last year (Bills 2-1).

Week 14 (Dec. 10): at Washington, 1 p.m.

Any Bills fan who wants to make the trip to Landover, Md., finding a ticket won’t be an issue.

Week 15 (Dec. 14): vs. New York Jets ("Thursday Night Football"), 8:15 p.m.

The NFL will be all in on Rodgers as a seasonlong prime-time play.

Week 16 (Dec. 25): at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

The NFL will stage a tripleheader on Christmas Day so that means a third Monday game for the Bills.

Week 17 (Dec. 31): vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

New Year’s Eve in Vegas is a more appealing option, but the Raiders take the long trip here.

Week 18 (Jan. 7): at. Miami, 4:25 p.m.

I personally guarantee it won’t be as hot as the Bills’ last trip to Miami Gardens.