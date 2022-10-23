Ryan O'Halloran: Packers head to Buffalo with three-game losing streak and broken offense

LANDOVER, Md. – Imagine the thoughts running through Aaron Rodgers’ mind as he was facemask down on the FedEx Field turf late Sunday afternoon after a final play of one pass, three laterals, two fumbles and a declined penalty ended the Green Bay Packers’ comeback hopes against the Washington Commanders.

An 11-point, first-half lead had disintegrated into a 23-21 loss that was an eyesore offensively.

Only negative thoughts had to be dominating Rodgers. Things will never be easy without receiver Davante Adams. Losing left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) hours before kickoff meant the Commanders could pressure with a four-man rush and utilize a bend-but-don’t-break coverage philosophy. And hoo boy, trouble could be in the offing next Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

“We scored 14 points – seven in a two-minute (drill), seven on a short field,” Rodgers said. “Last week, we scored 10 points – three in a two-minute, seven in a no-huddle. It hasn’t been winning football on the offensive side.”

Not even close to winning football, much less Super Bowl-contending football.

A Packers offense spearheaded by a Rodgers-to-Adams connection is long gone, Adams shipped off to Las Vegas during the offseason. Receiver Allen Lazard is a decent player, but the Packers are not explosive, which removes their margin for error. Big plays mask penalties and other mistakes. And the Packers had only two plays of longer than 17 yards not counting the final-play lateral-fest that gained 33. Everything is a slough.

The Packers (3-4) have lost three consecutive games for the first time in coach Matt LaFleur’s four-year tenure. The Packers failed to convert a single third-down opportunity for the first time since Week 6 of 1999. And the Packers committed nine penalties, their highest total since December 2020.

And now they get the Bills.

The 5-1 Bills.

The rested Bills.

The quarterbacked-by-Josh Allen Bills.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At night in Orchard Park. Talk about walking into a figurative cauldron.

“Nothing to lose,” 38-year old tight end Marcedes Lewis told me. “I believe we’re better than what we’ve shown.”

Only an offensive show better than any of the first seven games (high of 27 points and only 14 total touchdowns) will suffice against a Bills team averaging 29.3 points per game. Bet Online installed the Bills as an 11-point favorite (expect it to go up), which would be the largest underdog status of Rodgers’ starting career. Yes, things are that bleak for the Packers in general and their offense in particular.

Three-and-a-half games back of Minnesota in the NFC North, does contending for a playoff berth even seem doable?

“Damn right it does,” said Rodgers, who passed for a season-low 194 yards (23 of 35). “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody is going to give us a chance going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed.”

Some might say the Packers have already been exposed. Even when Rodgers wanted to look downfield, he rarely found anybody open and had to throw outside to running back Aaron Jones, who had nine catches.

The Packers are in trouble and Rodgers might not admit it, but he sure looks like he knows it. Midway through the third quarter, he looked to the sideline and yelled, “What the (bleep) are we doing?” After one empty possession, he simply handed his helmet to an equipment man, sat between backup Jordan Love and position coach Tom Clements and briefly looked at the Microsoft Surface. Resigned to the struggles? Heck no. Surprised with the struggles? He shouldn’t be.

The new contract Rodgers signed in March bumped this year’s pay to $42 million, followed by $59.5 million and $49.3 million in 2023 and ’24, respectively. The Packers went all in with Rodgers, which meant they needed to find reliable talent in the draft and the free-agent discount bin to replace Adams by committee. So far, not so good.

“I don’t think anybody thought we would be in this spot,” LaFleur said. “Whatever it is, right now, what we’re putting out there, what I’m calling, isn’t good enough.”

The Packers’ skid started in London against the New York Giants. They passed the off-week option in order to save it for later in the year. The NFL assigned them a Week 14 bye and before then, the Packers will be an underdog against the Bills and Dallas and at Philadelphia. Things might get a lot worse unless LaFleur and Rodgers can find the big-play elixir.

“We’re just not god enough to overcome some of the (mistakes) right now,” Rodgers said. “We have talent on this team, for sure, but it has to consistently show up from all of us.”

It better show up Sunday night or the Bills will make it 3-for-3 this year in home routs.