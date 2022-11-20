Ryan O'Halloran: Mission 'Two Wins In Five Days' gets off to positive, needed start

Guy No. 1 on a treadmill was talking to Guy No. 2 on a treadmill Sunday morning inside a Getzville fitness center, about 2 1/2 hours before the Buffalo Bills “hosted” the Cleveland Browns in Detroit.

This has been a week of dual angst around the region, the first concern, the snow, and the second, the Bills’ two-game losing streak that sent them tumbling from the top of the conference to sixth and from the top of the division to third.

“Two games this week – need them both,” Guy No. 1 said as Guy No. 2 nodded in agreement.

They were both right. The giveaways of the previous two weeks – squandered leads against the New York Jets and Minnesota – put the Bills in their current predicament: Two wins in five days … in the same stadium that isn’t their own. Two wins in five days to make sure this season doesn’t fall completely off the rails.

The Bills got the first game, scoring 25 unanswered points to overcome a poor start in which they didn’t record a first down until eight minutes remained in the second quarter to beat Cleveland 31-23.

But don’t exhale, Bills. And don’t relax, Bills fans.

On Wednesday afternoon, it’s back on the bus, back to the airport, back on the plane, back in the air to Detroit, back to the same hotel and back to Ford Field, this time to face a suddenly surging Lions team (three consecutive wins) on Thanksgiving Day.

“Detroit Bills 1-0,” safety Damar Hamlin tweeted (good one, kid).

Mission: Two Wins In Five Days. The Bills got the first one, but need the second one.

The Bills need both because navigating the AFC playoffs with three road wins is a Herculean task, requiring trips to Miami (round 1?), Baltimore or Tennessee (round 2?) and Kansas City (round 3?).

The best course to Glendale and the Super Bowl is winning the division and ideally capturing the No. 1 or 2 seed. If the Chiefs get the top spot, the second seed would guarantee the Bills two home games.

Whether the Bills were even equipped for a postseason run, period, was subject to debate early on against Cleveland.

The first half of the Browns game was reminiscent of the first half of the Week 3 Bills-Baltimore game.

The Bills stunk until the final offensive drive of the half.

“A little bit off early in the first quarter,” coach Sean McDermott said.

More like a lot off.

Cleveland nine-play touchdown drive … Bills three-and-out.

Great punt return by Nyheim Hines (28 yards) to provide great field position … Bills three-and-out (field goal).

Cleveland nine-play field goal drive … Bills three-and-out.

The Bills were fortunate to be trailing 10-3, but then two tipping-point plays turned the momentum in the Bills’ favor, and they didn’t let it go.

Cleveland was going to Cleveland, at some point, and it happened when quarterback Jacoby Brissett botched the snap exchange with fill-in center Hjalte Froholdt. Bills linebacker Matt Milano recovered. The takeaway produced only a field goal, but trailing 10-6 was better than down 13-3 or 17-3.

Fast forward to late in the first half. The Bills started at their 22 with 1:54 on the clock. The big play was a 28-yard catch by receiver Gabe Davis (who had a red zone drop earlier in the half) to the Browns’ 29 less than a minute before halftime.

A Josh Allen fastball to Stefon Diggs for a five-yard touchdown capped the drive and gave the Bills the first lead and the lead for good (13-10). The Bills coughed and wheezed their way to the finish line, steadily extending their lead from three to six to 12 to 15 to 18 points before the Browns scored two touchdowns in the final 4:11.

It capped a fascinating week. Wednesday: Not enough healthy bodies to conduct a regular practice. Friday: Canceled practice because of snow. Saturday: By every method except for drone, the Bills somehow got to their facility and ended up in Detroit.

While they were controlling the Browns, the Bills saw the AFC East gain some clarity. The Dolphins (7-3) were off and after a scrimmage against Houston next week, must travel in succession to San Francisco, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Bills.

Stick a fork in the Jets, folks. They lost 10-3 at New England to drop to 6-4 and would be better off with Joe Flacco at quarterback than Zach Wilson.

The Patriots are also 6-4, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets (two wins). But they can’t score, either.

The division is still there for the taking. The Bills, honestly, just need to stay out of their own way. Don’t commit turnovers. Keep the penalties in check. And be better in the red zone.

“Some things we can correct, some things we can get better,” said safety Jordan Poyer, back after a two-game absence because of an elbow injury. “We’ve got a short week. Put this one to bed really quick and come back here for Detroit on Thursday.”

Part 1 of Mission: Two Wins In Five Days is complete. Part 2 begins less than 100 hours after the final Browns-Bills whistle. Don’t let up, guys.