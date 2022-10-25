Ryan O'Halloran: Minus Davante Adams, Green Bay offense looks different ... not in a good way

Back in March, when the Green Bay Packers opted to trade Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders instead of making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers, they knew replacing his massive production wasn’t going to be a one-stop shop to free agency or the draft.

Adams accounted for 30.6% of the Packers’ receptions last year (123 of 402) and had a unique synergy with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Need a play? Find Adams.

Minus Adams, the Packers returned to the drawing board to equal parts devise ways to get more production from their returning personnel and find immediate help.

“Coming into this year, I said it was going to look different,” tight end Marcedes Lewis told The Buffalo News.

But this different? This, well, ugly?

The Packers, led by Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, are in an offensive funk as they prepare for Sunday night’s game against Buffalo and the Bills’ top-ranked scoring defense.

Green Bay has lost three consecutive games to drop to 3-4; they went 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 in the last three years. The Packers’ scoring average has dipped from 26.5 last year (ninth) to 18.3 this year (23rd), and they have sunk from ninth (43.6%) to 25th on third down (35.4%).

“It just (stinks),” Lewis said. “Nobody wants to be in this spot.”

So what’s the issue? The talent around Rodgers? Not adjusting the scheme to opposing defenses? Rodgers not leaving the pocket enough to create time? Probably all of the above.

“With our offense, it’s all about rhythm, rhythm, rhythm,” Lewis said. “In this skid we’ve had, I just feel like we’ve had too many negative plays on first and second downs and then we’re trying to get back on schedule.”

The statistics confirm Lewis’ analysis. The Packers haven’t been good enough on first down, which leads into low-percentage third-down situations.

In the three-game losing streak, the Packers have gained three or fewer yards on 42 of their 72 first-down snaps (42.7%), not including four penalties. That has led to an average-yards-to-go distance of 6.2 (against the Giants), 6.8 (Jets) and 10.8 (Commanders) on third down; the Packers are 8 of 32 (25%).

“Some silly execution mistakes,” Rodgers said of the 0-for-6 third-down effort against Washington.

But there is more:

The Packers have little offensive line continuity.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) has been in and out of the lineup and didn’t play against Washington. That forced the Packers to play fourth-round rookie Zach Tom at left tackle, move Elgton Jenkins from right tackle to left guard, Jon Runyan from left guard to right guard and Yosh Nijman from backup left tackle to starting right tackle. Get all that?

The Commanders stuck to a four-man rush.

“They didn’t need to (blitz),” Rodgers said. “That’s what they thought – the rush could get home.”

Said coach Matt LaFleur: “They were going to try to let us dink and dunk down the field. We still couldn’t move up the field.”

The Packers’ skill-position players aren’t providing enough.

Tight end Josiah Deguara (third-round pick in 2020) has five catches. Second-round receiver Amari Rodgers (2021) has three. And receiver Christian Watson (second-round rookie) has seven catches and missed the Washington game with a hamstring injury.

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, the former Bills' first-round pick, has played only three games and Randall Cobb is out with a high ankle sprain.

Fourth-round rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has 26 catches, but dropped two passes Sunday.

“We’re just having way too many detail mistakes,” Rodgers said. “It could be the wrong route. It could be the wrong stem (on the route). It could be the release (at the line). We’re just not good enough to overcome some of those things right now.”

The Packers aren’t stretching the field.

Rodgers’ 23 completions of at least 20 yards are tied for seventh-most in the league, but according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, he is last in average air yards completion (3.7; compare that to 6.9 for the Bills’ Josh Allen) and tied for sixth-lowest in average yards per attempt (6.6). He is 37th in average time to throw (2.48 seconds), which suggests a quick passing game to avoid the rush.

Among his 33 pass attempts against Washington (not counting a clock-stopping spike and the final play), eight of Rodgers’ passes didn’t cross the line of scrimmage, 10 traveled 1-5 air yards and seven traveled 6-10 air yards.

“You’ve got to make (defenses) play when they load the box,” Lewis said. “Throw the ball over their head.”

Despite the issues, the Packers are only a half-game behind the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC final’s playoff spot. Ten games remain, which provides hope. Rodgers is at quarterback, which provides optimism.

“We just got to play better, all of us,” Rodgers said. “If we look at the film, there’s probably a number of plays in every phase that we could have done better (against Washington). I’ve said it before, the margin of error is so tight. A couple of calls don’t necessarily go our way and we don’t execute at all on offense in certain situations – simple things (and) we’re behind the sticks, penalties, dropping balls, not putting balls in the right spot. It’s not winning football.”