Ryan O'Halloran: Mike McDaniel leans on 'walks of life' experiences to lead Dolphins

Moments after the Miami Dolphins clinched the AFC’s final playoff spot Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel shared a moment with owner Stephen Ross, who made the leap last offseason to hire McDaniel despite no head-coaching or play-calling experience.

“It was really cool,” McDaniel told reporters. “I’m not one to feel entitled to anything. My walks of life have kind of led me to have an infinite memory of anytime someone takes a chance on me. I’m very loyal to that.”

Insightful and amusing when talking about his team, McDaniel is just as innovative and astute when calling the plays for a Dolphins offense that has started three quarterbacks, but finished in the top 11 in scoring (11th – 23.4), yards (sixth – 364.5), passing (fourth – 265.4) and red zone (10th – 60%). They squeaked into the playoffs with a 9-8 record and a combination of their win over the New York Jets and New England’s loss to the Bills.

What a “walks of life” football career McDaniel has experienced, capped currently by leading the Dolphins back to the postseason. Miami will seek its first playoff win since – gulp, wow, geez – since the 2000 season when it heads back this way to face the Bills on Sunday.

Since McDaniel is a native of Aurora, Colo., I followed his career while covering the Broncos for the Denver Post from May 2018 until moving to Buffalo in September. We chatted at the Super Bowl when he was a San Francisco assistant. But it was last March where I really got to know him. At the league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., we sat down at the Breakers resort for a 40-minute interview. I later talked to his mom, Donna, and coaching influences, including current Air Force coach Troy Calhoun.

Looking back at my story and the notes and quotes on Tuesday morning, it was a reminder of McDaniel’s journey and this particular quote from Calhoun:

“Mike didn’t start on a base. He was in the on-deck circle, eager and hopeful. Sheer will and work ethic was how he was able to get to the plate.”

Early passion for football

Donna McDaniel married in her 20s, but her husband was killed in a car accident. Fast forward to March 1983 – she was 28 when Mike was born. He never knew his father. Donna enrolled Mike into dance at age 5 to keep him busy. His kindergarten teacher wanted to hold him back a year because he wasn’t “socially ready” – if he knew the answer to a question, he would simultaneously provide the answer and raise his hand. Donna declined the teacher’s recommendation, “because I didn’t want to ruin his hunger for knowledge.”

Donna started a “Gifts for Grades” program for Mike. Get A’s, get stuff. Sneakers. Packs and boxes of football cards from the shop in Greeley, Colo. Video games. And then the big one – if he had all A’s when he turned 16, she would buy him a car.

“1999 red Mustang on March 6 and my first tank of gas was 89 cents per gallon at the corner of Quincy and Parker in Aurora,” Mike said.

By that time, the McDaniels had moved to suburban Denver when Donna married Broncos video coordinator Gary McCune, whom met Mike at a training camp practice. Mike had lost his Charlotte Hornets cap so McCune bought him a new hat and invited him and Donna to practice. Donna and McCune would be married for 10 years.

McDaniel played receiver for Smoky Hill High School and in his 10th-grade year, he compiled a list of preferred colleges. He wanted to go out of state, mostly because he had not traveled much; his first plane ride wasn’t until he was 13. The list started at 50 schools and cut to 30 and eventually 13, evenly distributed by geographic area.

“I just decided, ‘Take out some student loans and hit the ground running,’ ” he said.

McDaniel was accepted by Yale on the basis of his academics and he sent a highlight tape to the football coaches. He joined the team and the experience fueled his passion for the sport. He graduated from Yale (he would pay student loans until he was 32). He had the diploma and now needed a job.

Mike Shanahan offered McDaniel an unpaid internship for the 2005 season. McDaniel cited Calhoun and then-Broncos quarterbacks coach Pat McPherson as early career influences.

“He was incredibly bright, a tremendous hard worker and had a great demeanor about him,” Calhoun said. “The passion and interest he had, quite frankly, it inspired me.”

McDaniel’s main job was drawing up the scout-team cards, total entry-level labor and he loved every minute of it.

“I look back and roll my eyes because (Calhoun) had to be so patient with me and I had a million questions that not everyone would take the time to answer and that really showed me what humility was in the profession,” McDaniel told me. “Once I annoyed Troy too much, Pat was the next guy I went to.”

McDaniel made a positive impression on offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who brought him to the Texans in 2006 as a coaching assistant. It was in Houston that McDaniel first worked with Kyle Shanahan. As Shanahan ascended in the coaching profession, McDaniel was dealt a setback of his doing – fired by the Texans after oversleeping several times and reporting late for work.

McDaniel was hired by the UFL’s California Redwoods, which would become the Sacramento Mountain Lions. A setback, for sure. But …

“I was still being paid to be a coach for a team that was playing professionally,” McDaniel said. “I saw it as an opportunity to have more reach – there were only four coaches on the offensive staff.”

McDaniel returned to the NFL with Washington (Mike Shanahan was the coach and Kyle Shanahan the offensive coordinator) in 2011, starting 11 consecutive seasons working with Kyle. McDaniel followed Kyle to Cleveland (receivers coach in ’14) and Atlanta (offensive assistant in 2015-16). During his Falcons stay, McDaniel received in-patient treatment for depression and alcoholism.

“It was something between him and his drinking and nobody was going to fix it for him and he just said, ‘I’m not going to do it anymore,’ ” Donna McDaniel told me in September. “He was so much more focused (once he got sober), definitely. And he had a clearer vision.”

McDaniel followed Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco after the 2016 season, serving as run-game coordinator from ’17-'20 and offensive coordinator in 2021. McDaniel’s profile rose as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl after the ’19 season and the NFC title game last year.

“I remember saying to him, ‘Just watch: One day, you and Kyle will be coaching against each other in a Super Bowl,’” Donna said. “Wouldn’t that be something?”

That chance is alive – the 49ers are the NFC’s second seed.

Mom is foundation

At 2:46 p.m. that early February day, Mike was offered the Dolphins’ head-coaching job, the culmination of a journey that started as an autograph-seeking kid in Greeley. One minute later, he called mom. They were unable to talk when connected via FaceTime. The tears were raw and real as they tried to collect themselves while flipping through a mental scrapbook of triumphs and setbacks.

“A complete immersion into emotion,” Mike said. “It was hard to think about all the years and all the experiences back to the days when it was her and her alone that knew who I was and was motivating me to be great. The (emotions) all came at once during that call.”

McDaniel calls Donna “pretty much the foundation of my entire human existence. … The person I’ve become, my work ethic, my resolve, my personality, my self-confidence – all of that I can trace back to my upbringing.”

Reading that comment over the phone before the Dolphins opened the season against New England, Donna said: “That makes me cry. We just depended on each other and that’s not such a bad thing.”

The Dolphins season was full of good things and bad things.

Good things: Winning streaks of three and five games. … New receiver Tyreek Hill caught 119 passes. … The Dolphins acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb in a trade with Denver and signed him to a contract extension.

The bad things: Quarterback Tua Tagovaiola has sustained three concussions, the first against Buffalo when a protocol breakdown allowed him to re-enter the game. … The Dolphins lost five consecutive games to fall out of AFC East contention and nearly the entire playoff picture.

McDaniel is one of three first-year, first-time coaches in the playoffs, joining Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell and the New York Giants’ Brian Daboll.

“I know how many other teams were interviewing me – so the answer is, ‘Zero’ – and (Ross) felt in his gut that didn’t matter, this (hiring him) was the right fit for everything that we’re trying to do here,” McDaniel told reporters after the Jets game. “I’ll forever be loyal to that. … We’re not nearly done by any stretch, but to continue to progress with your goals, you have to get goal one. To be in the tournament, I feel like I would have short-changed the players and the organization if we weren’t able to do that, and we found a way.”