Ryan O'Halloran: Looking ahead to playoffs, Bills have to look at four issues that need fixing

At least the Bills don’t have to go back to Kansas City. They will face Andy Reid’s play-calling wizardry, Patrick Mahomes’ all-world play-making ability and Frank Clark’s pass-rushing explosiveness on a neutral field (Las Vegas, please) if they meet in the AFC Championship Game.

Job 1 was qualifying for the playoffs. Job 2 was winning the division. And Job 3 – making sure they don't see Arrowhead Stadium until the 2023 season – was accomplished Sunday in their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots.

The Bills led 7-0 only 14 seconds into the game, but trailed 17-14 midway through the third quarter before pulling away to eliminate a flawed Patriots team.

“I thought the guys did a great job – what courage it took for them to go out there,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Just very impressed by them and our team, including all of the staff.”

Nyheim Hines (two kick return touchdowns), John Brown (42-yard touchdown for the practice squad player), Stefon Diggs (back in gear with 104 yards receiving) and Dawson Knox (four touchdowns in the last four games) were all impressive.

Safety Damar Hamlin's social media posts Saturday were gripping and the pictures of him getting ready to watch Bills-Patriots on Sunday with his parents were uplifting. As the good words about Hamlin continue to arrive from the Cincinnati hospital where he is recuperating, it becomes more acceptable to get back to talking about Bills football.

Back to talking about the AFC playoffs. Back to talking about the Chiefs. Back to talking about the Bengals. And back to talking about the Super Bowl.

The reality: The Bills, despite being 13-3 and on a seven-game heater, need to clean up a ton of stuff to win three times in three weekends (Miami and then probably Cincinnati and Kansas City).

Those flaws were again on full display against the Patriots.

1. They turn it over too much.

The Bills had three turnovers against New England, including an eighth in the red zone (Josh Allen’s league-leading fifth red-zone interception).

Entering the playoffs, the Bills have 27 giveaways and 27 takeaways. Over the last 10 years, only one Super Bowl champion had a minus turnover differential in the regular season (Denver was minus-4 in 2015 but was propelled by a super-elite defense).

Eight of the last 10 champions had a differential of at least plus-8. They didn’t give away possessions. They didn’t give their opponents hope.

The Bills were minus in turnover differential in each of their three losses.

Kansas City was actually worse (minus-3), but it is still a big deal for the Bills.

2. Their secondary is susceptible.

Throughout the season, the two constants in the secondary were Hamlin and nickel Taron Johnson. Now it’s only Johnson.

Micah Hyde (neck) was lost in Week 2, but a postseason return could be on the radar. Tre’Davious White (ACL) didn’t debut until Thanksgiving and had his first interception Sunday. Safety Jordan Poyer is gutting out all kinds of injuries. And at the other outside cornerback spot, the coaches are rotating Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam, which is the football equivalent of saying, “We like you, but don’t love you.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was 26-of-40 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns and interceptions apiece Sunday. The concern is, he had open people to throw to.

Miami receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are huge concerns next weekend, but the Bills should be able to win no matter the quarterback (Tua, Teddy or Skylar).

But Cincinnati in the divisional round? In the short sample size last Monday night, the Bengals appeared at top flight with their passing game of Joe Burrow tossing it around to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals are a matchup problem.

3. Their pass rush needs to pick it up.

The Bills averaged 3.6 sacks in the 11 games (30) that Von Miller appeared in, but have averaged only two sacks in the five games since he a torn ACL ended his season.

Greg Rousseau sacked Jones in Sunday’s opening drive, but that was it for the Bills against one of the league’s least-mobile quarterbacks.

Miller has been out since Thanksgiving and still ended up tied with Rousseau for the team sack lead (eight).

It will be fascinating to review the Patriots-Bills tape because it sure seemed as if defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier sent extra rushers on a semi-regular basis. But to do that against the high-flying Bengals and Chiefs, he might have to play six-defensive back personnel so he can simultaneously blitz and cover.

4. Allen is still their best running back

A look at the quarterback rushing totals for the AFC’s top four seeds: Allen (762), Mahomes (358), Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (291) and Burrow (257).

Yes, Devin Singletary and James Cook have showed flashes lately, but Singletary had a fumble against New England. And, really, with the game on the line, who do you trust most running the football for the Bills? Allen, of course. And that’s a problem, of course.

But what fun the rest of this month will be. Four terrific quarterbacks – Allen, Mahomes, Burrow and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert. One up-and-coming quarterback – Lawrence. And the potential return of a former NFL MVP – Jackson. Fix the above issues and the Bills can reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.