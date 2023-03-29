Seven things to wrap up the NFL’s annual meeting, a three-day event full of Bills (stadium renderings and coach Sean McDermott naming himself the defensive play-caller) and league news:

1. Laura Pegula debuts at meeting. During sessions that did not include McDermott or General Manager Brandon Beane, the Bills were represented by owner/CEO Terry Pegula, executive vice president/COO Ron Raccuia and Laura Pegula.

Laura Pegula, one of two children from Terry’s previous marriage, ostensibly filled the chair vacated by her stepmother, Kim, who is away from the club recovering after suffering cardiac arrest last June. It was Laura’s first time representing the Bills at the annual meeting.

“It’s great for Terry to have family around,” Raccuia told The News. “It’s great for him to have support when he is going to these events for the first time without Kim.”

2. London games should be rolled out before full schedule. As April approaches, the Bills know they will play a “home” game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but don’t know the date or the opponent, the same with the other international games. This is a mistake by the league.

The NFL should have used the league meeting to roll out dates and opponents for the Bills, Tennessee (also Tottenham), Jacksonville (London’s Wembley Stadium) and Kansas City/New England (to-be-determined sites in Germany) to drive up even more fan interest.

Back in the day, while covering the Jaguars, I made five trips to London. For the Jaguars’ games from 2013-17, the opponents and dates were announced 12, 11, 11, 10 and 10 months ahead of time, respectively. The league now waits until the week of the full schedule announcement.

Fans attending the game will get a preview of the new Bills stadium because Raccuia said Tottenham was “definitely a large design inspiration for us.”

'Where else would you rather be?' An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision Project leaders rely on a guiding set of principles – a checklist, if you will – for the design of the Bills’ projected $1.4 billion stadium, which the team plans to open in 2026 across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

3. Lessons learned. Clubs didn’t approve the Los Angeles Rams’ rule proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable, likely learning from the rush-to-act process in the 2019 offseason to make defensive pass interference reviewable following a missed call against the Rams in their 2018 NFC title game win at New Orleans.

In 2019, 80 pass interference calls were challenged by teams and only 16.3% were reversed. It didn’t have an impact.

Are roughing the passer penalties a crisis? No. The Bills had only two called on them in 18 regular season/playoff games last year and were the beneficiary of a roughing penalty only three times.

4. Amazon Prime big winner. The NFL understands Amazon is paying $1 billion per season for the Thursday night package and reacted by allowing a team to be scheduled twice on short rest and also discussing the flex option for Weeks 14-17.

Last year’s Thursday schedule in those weeks was 5-7 Las Vegas at the 3-9 Rams, 9-4 San Francisco at 7-6 Seattle, 6-8 Jacksonville at the 7-7 New York Jets and 11-4 Dallas at 7-8 Tennessee. The easy call would have been flexing out Raiders-Rams and Jaguars-Jets.

NFL teams now eligible to play two Thursday night games on short rest NFL teams are now eligible to play two Thursday games on short rest per season and not every team is guaranteed at least one Thursday game.

The Bills are obviously a top candidate to play two games on Amazon, but my prediction is Amazon’s Day-After-Thanksgiving Game (Friday afternoon) will be Bills at Kansas City. That game will be streamed free of charge.

The flex option was tabled until at least May and it could be tough to pass since influential owners John Mara (Giants) and Art Rooney II (Pittsburgh) have voiced their opposition.

5. Tampering? So what! Quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains under contract with the Green Bay Packers, but New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh all spoke openly about Rodgers.

Technically, that is tampering.

Realistically, the Packers don’t care, the Jets feel the trade is close enough to talk about it, and the league office appears fine with it. Good for all parties.

6. Roster rundown. According to Over The Cap, the Bills have 64 players under contract and safety Taylor Rapp will be No. 65. That leaves 25 spots for the draft, undrafted free agents and any other veteran business.

The Bills started unrestricted free agency with 18 of their players on the list issued by the league. They have re-signed two (safety Jordan Poyer and offensive lineman David Quessenberry) and six players have signed elsewhere (linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to Chicago, safety Jaquan Johnson to Las Vegas, receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Tommy Sweeney to the Giants and quarterback Case Keenum and running back Devin Singletary to Houston).

7. Window still open. The great thing about the league meeting is running into team executives in the hotel lobby or walkways of the resort.

Their key question to me: “What happened against Cincinnati?” My simple reply is the Bills got bullied.

The most common point from the people I visited with sounds obvious, but is still important: The Bills’ Super Bowl window will be open so long as quarterback Josh Allen is healthy – he is that respected around the league.