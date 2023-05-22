Josh Allen didn’t yet know the opponent, location, date or kickoff time of the Buffalo Bills’ opening game as he spoke with equal parts intensity and conviction about his 2023 approach, knowing full-well the stakes and magnitude of his sixth pro season.

“At this point, in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in on football as I am right now,” he said.

Bills QB Josh Allen explains why he's 'more locked in on football' than ever "There's more film that I could be watching, there's more weights that I could be lifting, there's more throws that I could be throwing," Allen said on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" podcast.

It was April 18 … and needed. As the face of the franchise, No. 17 wanted to show urgency after consecutive second-round playoff losses.

It was 13 weeks before training camp … and telling. Allen clearly used the first three months of the offseason as a time of self-reflection and what would be required of him, like altering his demolition-derby style of play.

It was 177 days ahead of what we would later discover is the prime-time lid-lifter at the New York Jets. … and awesome. Allen was pounding the verbal drums that he won’t tolerate anything less than 100% buy-in franchise-wide.

And it wasn’t just some kind of placate-the-fans show. It was raw and real.

“He’s dialed in – you can just tell,” backup quarterback Matt Barkley told me last week at the PGA Championship in Rochester. “The last couple of years left a sour taste in all of our mouths and I think he understands the opportunity we have and the players we have.”

The last couple of years: An all-time playoff loss at Kansas City and an all-time stinker of a loss against Cincinnati.

The opportunity: Unless you’re Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, the chances to compete for a Super Bowl are a precious few and Allen must realize with each passing year, the Bills’ window creeps that much closer to being battened up.

The players the Bills have: General Manager Brandon Beane spent free agency and the draft adding two veteran receivers and running backs apiece and a first-round tight end, all in the name of making the offense more difficult to defend.

“He has that fire that you like to see,” Barkley said of Allen.

The Bills open their organized team activity (OTA) schedule this week and have 10-11 on-field sessions before training camp in late July, which will be 10-11 chances for a fired-up Allen to further set the tone for an organization that was the championship favorite last year, but could fly under the radar in their division and conference this summer, what with Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets, Mahomes still being Mahomes and Cincinnati all kinds of great offensively.

Allen should have urgency for multiple reasons and want to maximize the next month of work. The schedule, which is basically a meat grinder after the Bills should be favored in their first eight games. The newcomers, which include rookie Dalton Kincaid and free-agent running backs Damien Harris/Latavius Murray and receivers Trent Sherfield/Deonte Harty. And the clock.

Allen turned 27 on Sunday. Is it getting late early for Josh? I’m not there … yet.

Two things can be true at the same time. Allen, health permitting, has another decade of high-level play in him. But he knows how the salary cap and roster construction goes – he’ll be The Old Guy pretty soon and with that will be growing pains.

By the time they finished their age-27 seasons, Brady had won three Super Bowls, Mahomes and Troy Aikman two apiece and Rodgers, Joe Montana and Brett Favre one apiece.

Conversely, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees started their age-27 seasons with playoff records of 0-3 and 0-1, respectively. But both reached their conference championship games that year.

Allen is unlike any of those quarterbacks from a play-style perspective, which he should be “urgent” and “locked in” to change so he can have staying power, both in the immediate (January) and long-term (2024 and beyond). Allen is averaging 7.1 rushes per game in his career – among the aforementioned group of eight passers, only Mahomes (3.7) has a higher average than 3.1 and that includes kneel-downs.

Thus, the two prerogatives for Allen to get into the MVP picture are twofold. Fewer interceptions (his 70 are second-most in the NFL since 2018) instead of going broke by taking long shot chances and picking his physical battles, which also falls on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to trust his running backs. This is where coach Sean McDermott should also get involved during the week even though he is now the defensive play-caller. Dorsey must be more committed to using Harris and James Cook instead of quarterback power rushes.

Barkley accurately noted OTAs won’t reveal much in how Allen is “dialed in” – there is no scoreboard and no contact. But it is noticeable in the Bills’ quarterback room.

“It’s great,” Barkley said. “For a guy who is top of his class already and could have every excuse to kind of cruise (in the offseason), he’s not that mentality at all. It’s challenging to us and makes our room better. He’s not going in just to get by, he’s going in each day to get better.”

A better Allen is the Bills’ best chance at bettering Kansas City and Cincinnati in the AFC.