Ryan O'Halloran: Josh Allen directs blame at himself for Bills' loss ... accurately so

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – No matter what the first question was to Bills quarterback Josh Allen late Sunday afternoon, he had his main talking point prepared.

Blame himself after two reckless interceptions played a major part in the Bills’ inexcusable 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, even though the Bills’ defense couldn’t stop the run, the Jets had five sacks and his team blew an 11-point first-half lead.

“It’s tough to win in this league and (you’re) playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive),” Allen said. “Made some bad decisions. A lot to learn from and a lot to grow from. But that’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball we play.”

Wondering why the Bills’ locker room will follow Allen any place at any time? Read that quote again. His performance. His decision-making. His learning lesson. His growth opportunity. And the team’s standard.

Allen is absolutely right. He was awful, bad to the point where he was better off on designed rushes and scrambles than throwing the football.

Against a Jets team teetering on the edge of disaster after losing last week to New England, Allen kept both teams in the game. He was responsible for both Bills touchdowns (rushes of one and 36 yards), and he threw two careless interceptions, the first in the red zone on the game’s opening drive and the second after a sack/forced fumble by Von Miller late in the third quarter.

Allen has eight interceptions in eight games this year. That isn’t a statistic befitting an NFL MVP front-runner, which he was entering Sunday.

I’ll get back to the interceptions, but of greater concern is Allen’s right elbow. On the Bills’ third-to-final offensive play, Jets defensive end Bryce Huff got around right tackle David Quessenberry and sacked Allen by raking his arm. He immediately began shaking it in discomfort, and his next throw was ugly, but his final pass traveled 65 “air” yards.

“I have some slight pain, but I’ll get through it,” Allen said.

Now about those dang interceptions. Yuck.

Interception No. 1: Bad.

The Bills opened with a 42-yard pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Two plays later, on second-and-10 from the Jets’ 13, Allen rolled right and tried to loft a pass over defensive end John Franklin-Myers and into the hands of tight end Dawson Knox.

“I just didn’t see the guy,” Allen said, referring to safety Jordan Whitehead. “He was right behind (Franklin-Myers), and Dawson was kind of latched onto (him). I got my eyes back and I kind of looked and (Whitehead) was right behind (Franklin-Myers).”

It was the Bills’ third consecutive game with a red zone turnover.

Interception No. 2: Worse. Much, much worse.

The Jets had come up empty on an eight-minute, 39-second drive thanks to Miller. Leading 14-10, it was time for the Bills to use some clock and make it a two-possession game.

Or not.

Allen looked left. The intended receiver was Gabe Davis, but he was at least five yards from the football. If cornerback Sauce Gardner didn’t pick it off, safety Lamarcus Joyner had a shot.

“The second one was just a brain fart,” Allen said.

The Jets cashed in to take a 17-14 lead.

I asked Allen if the second interception was even more frustrating because it came right after a sudden change.

“100%” he said. “The defense goes out there and they strain their tails off, get us a turnover in the red zone and I give it right back. That’s something I can’t do.”

Asked about Allen, coach Sean McDermott said: “I have ultimate trust in Josh.”

But what about the rest of the offense? In the last six quarters, they have two touchdowns and four turnovers.

After Allen's second touchdown, the Bills gained just 101 yards the rest of the game, and only 63 in the second half.

“I’ll look at the tape, but I felt like we got a little bit too one-dimensional, at times, and they’ve got a good defense and a good defensive front,” McDermott said.

But did offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey really get too married to the pass, even though Allen was struggling? I found only two drives in which McDermott could have a nit to pick. Throw out the end-of-half drives that had a combined nine drop-backs and only one rushing attempt.

During a drive bridging the first and second quarters, Allen threw incomplete on first- and second-and-10, forcing a third-and-10 throw (also incomplete). And probably because the game was still fresh, McDermott could be referring to the second-to-last drive. The Bills started at their 27 and went rush, pass, sack, pass and sneak to reach midfield. But then sack, incompletion (should have been intercepted) and incompletion.

The turnovers and unevenness sent the Bills to 0-2 in the AFC East. Albeit, both losses were on the road, but this one stings.

Well after the game was over, Allen sat deep in his locker stall, deliberating with backups Case Keenum and Matt Barkley. The good news is, he wasn’t in the trainer’s room getting treatment for his elbow. Some players, after road games, have told me they prefer to loiter in the locker room than sit on the bus.

But if Allen was looking for counsel, it should start with not letting this game start a skid.

“This has the potential to be a great, ‘Come to Jesus’ moment for all of us,” center Mitch Morse said. “There is no panic, but we definitely have a sense of urgency that we have to come out with these games. For us, it will be taking a little piece of humble pie, looking at it and going from there.”

In good times, looking at it starts with Allen. The same is true in bad times like Sunday.