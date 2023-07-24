Less than 10 minutes after the Buffalo Bills announced their front-office restructuring Wednesday, headlined by the departure of executive vice president/COO Ron Raccuia, a veteran NFL executive called.

“What the (heck) is going on up there?” he blurted out.

The “up there” is up here with the Bills. He was referring to Raccuia’s exit, but that question is also appropriate when asking about the top-of-line issues entering the first training camp practice Wednesday in Pittsford.

What the (heck) is going on up here with receiver Stefon Diggs, and the Bills in general? And coach Sean McDermott, in particular?

The drama created by Diggs after the playoff loss to Cincinnati and exacerbated by McDermott last month isn’t going anywhere. It will be a cloud hovering over the club until Diggs and only Diggs decides it won’t be. And those around the league, some of whom believe the Bills are slip, slip, sliding down the AFC power rankings, will be watching.

McDermott has myriad things filling up his plate; calling the defense, coaching the coaches, finding a new middle linebacker and deciding who should line up as the No. 2 cornerback. But how he navigates The Diggs Situation will go a long way in telling the tale of this season.

If McDermott is accurate in saying the issue of last month is resolved and he can manage a working truce among Diggs, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills are a Super Bowl contender.

If Diggs can’t be reined in and the sideline blowups and leaving-the-locker-room-in-a-huff episodes continue – worsened by his unwillingness to regularly provide his thoughts to the media – this season could turn into a bleep show. Don’t give me this narrative locally of how Diggs should get a pass because he wants to win so badly and is ultra-competitive. Yuck.

The main question is the same question as in late January: What are Diggs’ issues?

It shouldn’t be with Allen – no player has more than Diggs’ 338 catches since he joined the Bills in 2020. Name a better quarterback-receiver combo in the league? I can’t.

Should it be with McDermott? Up until Sean’s suboptimal media briefings last month, he had expressed full public support for Diggs.

Most of last month’s mess fell in the lap of McDermott.

On June 13, McDermott said Diggs had not reported to mandatory minicamp and he was “very concerned.” Diggs’ camp debunked that story minutes later when they said he had taken a physical the previous day and was in the building.

On June 14, McDermott tried to circle the wagons, saying the sides had “good conversation … great communication,” and he excused Diggs after a meeting before the previous day’s practice. Diggs was on the field for the final workout.

What should have been McDermott’s play on June 13? I asked a crisis management expert.

“He should have said, ‘Yes, he reported and we’re excited to have him back and he’ll be back on the field shortly,’” the crisis manager said.

One of McDermott’s top priorities, if he hasn’t already, should be meeting with Diggs at training camp to stress the importance of moving on from last month’s kerfuffle and even offer to sit alongside Diggs for a press conference to project a copacetic environment. Get ahead of it, guys. Talk about it, say you’re done talking about it and focus on Week 1.

OK, what about Dorsey’s play-calling? This is where things get interesting, and if Diggs is miffed about his usage, he might have a point.

In Games 1-12 last year, Diggs averaged 7.6 catches and scored 10 touchdowns.

In Games 13-18, Diggs averaged four catches and scored one touchdown.

(Compare that to Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson – 7.3-catch average in his first 12 games and 9.4 catches in his final six games.)

More telling is how often Diggs got downfield.

In the first eight games, he had eight catches of at least 30 yards. In the last 10 games, when Allen was nursing an elbow injury, he had only four. Did Dorsey get overly conservative in throwing downfield to Diggs because of the injury?

Diggs is here to stretch the field vertically, not catch run-pass option plays or quick slants. He does his best work as a route-runner who can diagnose a coverage and/or set up his defender in man coverage. Can Diggs still excel in this offense if Gabe Davis doesn’t play like a true No. 2 receiver and they get little production from any number of slot receivers? His numbers will still be great, but not the playoff results. It is up to Dorsey to create better ways to get Diggs the football.

Diggs-Allen. Diggs-McDermott. Diggs-Dorsey. Diggs-The World. Whatever the conflict, the Bills need to douse this narrative as quickly as possible even if they think it’s not a big deal. The optics demand it.