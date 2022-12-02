Ryan O'Halloran: Hey, Bills, three wins in 12 days is great. Now go get Odell Beckham Jr.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Minus top pass rusher Von Miller and left tackle Dion Dawkins, the Bills completed the impressive feat of winning three games in 12 days with a dominating 24-10 win against the overmatched New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Beating Cleveland on a neutral field with a truncated week of practice? Good.

Winning at Detroit on a short week? Better.

Dominating the Patriots on the road? Best.

“It was rough,” safety Jordan Poyer said of the schedule. “But we got it done.”

Now comes the real get-it-done challenge during the Bills’ mini-bye: Convincing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he is the final piece to the team’s Super Bowl puzzle.

Acquire Beckham and the first Lombardi Trophy will be in the franchise’s sights.

According to unofficial assistant general manager Von Miller, the Bills will host Beckham at the team facility on Friday.

This is big, football business, the kind of big, football business that could propel the Bills to a new height offensively.

No pressure, Brandon Beane.

If the Bills are unable to sign Beckham, they still have the goods to win the title. Allen’s elbow appears to be full throttle after last month’s injury. Nobody can cover receiver Stefon Diggs (seven catches, 92 yards). The defense, minus Miller (knee) for the first time, held the Patriots to only 242 yards. And rookie tailback James Cook has found another gear.

But what an early Christmas present Beckham would be.

And the Bills have so many things to offer.

Miller, who already hosts punter Sam Martin, can offer Beckham a room at his place.

If Beckham chooses to rent, the Bills can offer the snow-plowing services of Dave “Squirrel” Winter.

Allen can offer a dart-slinging quarterback like Beckham had last year with the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Diggs can offer Beckham the chance to work against man coverage and Nos. 2-3 cornerbacks as opponents should put their top guy and over-the-top safety help on No. 14.

And Beane can offer an opportunity to win a second ring in as many years.

"He's a hell of a player," Diggs said. "Can never have too many weapons. I'm going to try my hardest (to recruit him). We'll see what happens."

It will all be right there for Beckham when he arrives in town. The pitch should be short and sweet: “Help us win a Super Bowl title and we can help you maximize your value.”

The Bills can offer love, but not money. And it’s always about the money. Ultimately, that will be atop Beckham’s list of demands. Beane’s to-do list is too long and too expensive to go top-freight with another receiver. If Beckham is in ring-chasing mode, that helps the Bills. If he wants his Next Team to be his Final Team, well, have fun elsewhere.

If the Bills sign Beckham, by the time he gets up to speed, Miller should be back from his knee injury. The Bills started their temporary life without Von against New England. He was placed on injured reserve five hours before kickoff, shelving him for at least four games.

The decision was sensible. A player in his 12th year shouldn’t return until he’s fully healthy. And a team with aspirations of playing into mid-February played the long game.

The Bills shouldn’t be scared about going on the road in the playoffs; they already won at Baltimore, Kansas City and New England this year. Their passing game is weather-proof, their 8-minute, 55-second touchdown drive works in any stadium and their pass rush travels. Having Miller at full throttle in the playoffs is more important than winning the AFC East.

Thing is, the Bills should still win the division minus Miller.

The only NFL team to not yet play a division home game, the Bills are one of four teams who have played all three of their division road games (they went 1-2).

The Bills built a 17-7 halftime lead on eight-yard Allen touchdown passes to Diggs and Gabe Davis, the second on a play Allen extended to 6.01 seconds before throwing. It wasn’t pretty. Few of these December division games are. The Bills turned it over late in the first half and punted to start the second half, but New England wasn’t good enough to take advantage.

The Bills now get the weekend off after three winning flights back to Buffalo in the last 12 nights.

“We could have used every excuse in the book,” Allen said. “But our guys, we work extremely hard and care about each other and when you have that love in the locker room, you’re going to find ways to win football games. It wasn’t easy.”

Convincing Beckham to sign won’t be easy, but heading into consecutive AFC East home games against the Jets and Miami, it is worth the effort.

Go get him, Brandon.