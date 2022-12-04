Ryan O'Halloran: Handicapping the AFC East entering the season's final month

Ryan O'Halloran Sports Reporter Follow Ryan O'Halloran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bills tight end Dawson Knox will let others worry about the AFC East standings as the season enters its fourth month.

Not even a peek at where the Bills are in the division?

“Not really,” Knox said last week. “I’m just more focused on our game and how we play week to week.”

The state of the Bills’ game? They stormed into their mini-bye with a three-game winning streak, the NFL’s second-ranked scoring offense (27.8) and third-best scoring defense (17.4). At 9-3, they lead Miami by a half-game; the Dolphins (8-3) play at San Francisco on Sunday.

The Bills are well-positioned to get on a roll that will carry them to a third consecutive division title for the first time since 1988-91 (four straight) and even challenge Kansas City (8-3) for AFC home-field advantage.

The schedule favors them. The Bills host the New York Jets, Dolphins and New England and one of their road games is against woeful Chicago.

But echoing Knox’s theme, the Bills aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“One game at a time; I get in trouble if I don’t say that,” safety Jordan Poyer joked late Thursday night. "But yeah, all of them are big, especially when you go on the road. I know each division win is big.”

And each remaining division game will be huge.

Here is a team-by-team look – with predictions – of the more-competitive-than-expected AFC East:

Bills

Record: 9-3.

Best win: Week 6 at Kansas City (24-20).

Worst loss: Week 9 at New York Jets (20-17).

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets (Dec. 11), vs. Miami (Dec. 17 or 18), at Chicago (Dec. 24), at Cincinnati (Jan. 2) and vs. New England (Jan. 8).

Reasons for optimism: The Bills exited Thursday night’s win at New England second in yards per game (410.8) and third in fewest yards allowed (274.5). It is a team that complements each other in all three phases. … Their 41 completions of at least 20 yards are sixth in the league. … QB Josh Allen is second in the league with 25 touchdown passes.

Reasons for concern: Turnovers. The Bills’ 20 giveaways are 30th in the NFL, ahead of only Indianapolis/New Orleans (21 apiece). … The rush defense has been up (allowing less than 100 yards in each of the last three games) and down (at least 147 yards allowed in Games 7-9). … DE Von Miller’s knee injury (out at least three more games) takes away their best pass rusher.

Key injuries: Miller missed his first game Thursday. … LT Dion Dawkins (ankle) missed the win over New England. … CB Tre’Davious White (ACL) has played two games since missing an entire calendar year.

Number to know: The Bills’ offense leads the NFL in third-down conversion rate at 51.8%, currently the second-best mark in franchise history (52.9% in 1980).

Final prediction: 13-4 (first place). The Bills’ Week 17 trip to Cincinnati will be their only remaining loss and will place them as the second seed in the AFC, which means at least two home playoff games.

Miami

Record: 8-3.

Best win: Week 3 win over Buffalo (21-19).

Worst loss: Week 5 at the New York Jets (40-17).

Remaining schedule: at San Francisco (Sunday), at Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 11), at Bills (Dec. 17 or 18), vs. Green Bay (Dec. 25), at New England (Jan. 1) and vs. Jets (Jan. 8).

Reasons for optimism: QB Tua Tagovailoa is playing at an MVP level, leading the league in passer rating (115.7). … WRs Tyreek Hill (first in the league with 87 catches and 1,233 receiving yards) and Jaylen Waddle (fifth with 963 receiving yards) are a terrific 1-1A combo. … Since being acquired from San Francisco, RB Jeff Wilson has averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

Reasons for concern: The schedule is difficult, starting with a three-game road swing to the 49ers, Chargers and Bills. … Can they make enough stops defensively? The Dolphins are tied for 18th in sacks (25), aren’t very good in the red zone (29th) and their 11 takeaways (only six interceptions) are 25th. … The Dolphins’ special teams stink – 30th or worse in punt return, kick return and kick coverage.

Key injuries: LG Liam Eichenberg hasn’t played since Game 8 because of an MCL injury, and LT Terron Armstead sustained a pectoral injury last week against Houston.

Number to know: The Dolphins lead the league in yards per pass attempt, 8.49, a key indicator of big plays.

Final prediction: 11-6 (second place). The Dolphins will lose to San Francisco and the Bills over the next three weeks, but qualify as a wild-card club and a dangerous one. The Dolphins, led by terrific first-year coach Mike McDaniel, are here to stay.

N.Y. Jets

Record: 7-4

Best win: Week 9 over Bills (20-17).

Worst loss: Week 8 to New England (22-17).

Remaining schedule: at Minnesota (Sunday), at Buffalo (Dec. 11), vs. Detroit (Dec. 18), vs. Jacksonville (Dec. 22), at Seattle (Jan. 1) and at Miami (Jan. 8).

Reasons for optimism: Zach Wilson is no longer the Jets’ quarterback. The second overall pick in 2021, he was benched last week and Mike White was lights out in a win over Chicago (315 yards, three touchdowns). … The defense, led by DL Quinnen Williams, is top 10 in several categories, including yards (308.8), passing yards (197.5) and red zone (51.3%). … The Jets’ 34 sacks are seventh-most.

Reasons for concern: Up until last week, the Jets couldn’t score and they still don’t have enough offense to contend. They are currently 29th in scoring (17.8), fifth-to-last in 25-yard passes (16) and fourth-worst on third down (34.4%).

Key injuries: Rookie RB Breece Hall tore his ACL in a late October win at Denver. … RB Michael Carter (ankle) was injured last week. … Seven players on defense have started all 11 games.

Number to know: The Jets have been outscored 84-33 in the fourth quarter.

Final prediction: 9-8 (third place). The next two weeks will end the Jets’ division title hopes and put a dent in their wild-card chances. Still, the Jets have their first winning season since 2015 and must figure out what to do with Wilson.

New England

Record: 6-6.

Best win: Week 11 over New York Jets (10-3).

Worst loss: Week 7 to Chicago (33-14).

Remaining schedule: at Arizona (Dec. 12), at Las Vegas (Dec. 18), vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 24), vs. Miami (Jan. 1) and at Bills (Jan. 8).

Reasons for optimism: After watching the Patriots flail away against the Bills on Thursday night, no reasons for optimism. … QB Mac Jones’ sideline rant during the Bills game about throwing downfield should earn him points in the locker room because a) it’s true and b) somebody had to say it. … The defense ranks ninth in scoring (18.8 points per game) and are second in sacks (39). But a pass rush can’t carry a team that doesn’t consistently have a lead.

Reasons for concern: The Patriots don’t have a running game (26th in yards per carry at 4.04) and are terrible on third down (27th, 36.2%). … Jones has regressed statistically, but is it really his fault? (I say no).

Key injuries: The Patriots have started four right tackles and DL Christian Barmore (knee) has missed the last three games.

Number to know: The Patriots’ are 31st in red zone offense (37.5% touchdowns).

Final prediction: 7-10 (fourth place). The Patriots are just about done and even if they head west to beat the Cardinals and Raiders in consecutive weeks, they don’t have a playoff look. A fascinating offseason coming up for coach Bill Belichick, who has to figure out if having a former defensive coach (Matt Patricia) calling the offensive plays and a former special teams coach (Joe Judge) coaching the quarterbacks makes any kind of sense.