Ryan O'Halloran: Future Wyoming governor Logan Wilson presently a key player for Cincinnati defense

CINCINNATI – Face of the Bills organization. One of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Philanthropic powerhouse. Campaign strategist?

Josh Allen checks all three boxes and wandered into the fourth before the Bills’ regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.

The topic was Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, Allen’s teammate at Wyoming for three seasons.

“We call him ‘The Governor,’ ” said Allen, preparing for his side career as a political operative.

Yes, Wilson was that popular during his college football career and remains that popular in his home state (the pride of Casper, elevation 5,150 feet, population 58,000-plus).

In his phone contacts, Allen said, it’s not “Logan Wilson,” but “LJ Wilson The Governor.”

“He’s going to run for office there one day, and he’s going to win it,” Allen said.

I passed this nugget along to Wilson, whose forced fumble was returned for the deciding touchdown by Sam Hubbard in last week’s wild-card win over Baltimore, in the Bengals’ locker room.

“I didn’t know he had that as ‘me’ in his phone,” he said. “I’ll take it, especially in his phone. Pretty cool.”

Telling Bengals nickelback Mike Hilton about the “Governor” was met with a big laugh … and agreement.

“See, I didn’t know that,” Hilton said. “Ooooh, I could see that.”

Rookie left guard Cordell Volson had a similar response.

“That totally makes sense, 100%,” he said.

See, Allen is on to something.

“That’s something Logan kind of breathes,” Hilton said. “You just listen to how he talks and how he interacts – I could definitely see politics in his future.”

Damar Hamlin is 'a positive energy bubble' at Bills facility Bills head coach Sean McDermott has told reporters that safety Damar Hamlin is at the team facility almost daily.

In the past, Wilson recognized the talent Allen at Wyoming from 2015-17.

“During the season, we wouldn’t practice against each other a lot, but would a good amount during spring ball and fall camp leading up to the season,” Wilson said.

Allen had completion percentages of 56.0 and 56.3 in his two seasons starting for Wyoming, which was a red flag for NFL evaluators who believed it difficult to improve accuracy once turning pro. He has been better than 63% the last three years for the Bills.

“In college, he was just raw,” Wilson said. “(The talent) was there, it just getting it out of him. Obviously, he’s a lot more polished now. He’s put in the work and the effort to get where he’s at and, honestly, I’m not surprised, because that’s the type of kid he is. I’m always rooting for him, except for when we play him.”

Allen got a two-year pro head-start on Wilson, who stayed at Wyoming for five years and had 409 tackles. Both 26, Allen is six weeks older than Wilson.

A third-round pick by the Bengals in 2020, Wilson started two games as a rookie before moving into a full-time role last year and making 100 regular-season tackles in 13 games and a whopping 39 stops in four postseason games.

Wilson elevated his play to a new level this year and is a significant challenge for the Bills’ offense. He led the team with 123 regular-season tackles and had 10 against the Ravens.

“I feel like I’ve probably had my best season to date,” he said. “You’re always looking at things to improve and being more consistent against certain schemes.”

Wilson certainly played a part in one of the biggest plays in Bengals history. The Ravens were in position to break a 17-17 tie in the fourth quarter. But as quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to leap across the goal line, linebacker Germaine Pratt met him head-on. As they were engaged, Wilson knocked the football loose and into Hubbard's hands. The play has already been dubbed “Fumble in the Jungle” by the locals here.

It capped an eventful game for Wilson. He was exclusively an off-the-ball player. He did not blitz. On pass plays, he primarily took a deep drop into zone coverage. When moving laterally, he did a good job avoiding second-level blocks to knife through traffic to make tackles.

“It’s his third year in the league and his third year in this system, so he knows the ins and outs,” Hilton said. “He flies around sideline to sideline. He’s just one of the best young linebackers in all of football.”

Said Pratt: “He’s had a great year for us. He just keeps on getting better year after year, and he’s become a great linebacker in this league.”

One possible way the Bengals could use Wilson is as a spy against Allen. The Patriots went that route two weeks ago and Allen cited the Dolphins’ spy usage as a reason his keeper runs were limited.

“He’s a smart, very talented player,” Allen said of Wilson. “He can recognize routes, he flies around and he makes plays.”