Ryan O'Halloran Sports Reporter Follow Ryan O'Halloran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

INDIANAPOLIS – Think of towns, states, provinces, etc., that are rarely, if ever, linked in the same sentence.

Buffalo and Bombay (unless you like 20 hours of air travel). Albany or Amarillo (unless you’re a kid attending the West Texas A&M university system). Syracuse and Stockholm (unless Jim Boeheim ever recruited a Swede).

And now the kicker: Ontario (and the Town of Guelph) and Oxford (in the state of Mississippi).

Welcome to the NFL scouting combine journey of Ole Miss defensive end/outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who grew up in Guelph, about a two-hour drive from the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park. That makes him a local angle.

And what a unique journey it has been for the 24-year-old Robinson, who projects as a late-round/priority free agent prospect; NFL Draft Scout ranks him as the 29th defensive end and 297th player.

An uncle, Junior, played in the Canadian Football League.

Tavius grew up in Guelph and participated in high school football, basketball and track.

He played two seasons at the University of Guelph, totaling 13½ sacks and 65 tackles.

The pandemic changed the course of Robinson’s football career.

In the summer of 2020, Guelph officials decided to cancel the football season and Robinson, with the help of defensive line coach Brian Cluff, put together a personal highlight video and started sending it to college programs in the United States.

“The offers started coming in and I had to make my decision quickly,” Robinson said.

Quickly, and without the benefit of a campus visit due to restrictions. Robinson said he received offers from LSU, Nebraska, San Diego State, Ole Miss and a “bunch of other schools.” He chose to enroll at Ole Miss so it was off to Mississippi four days before fall practice, which was followed by a two-week quarantine.

Before leaving Guelph, Robinson received advice from his uncle, who nearly made the full CFL tour – Ottawa, Saskatchewan, Hamilton, British Columbia, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

“A big influence (for me),” Tavius said. “He said, ‘Don’t treat yourself as lower because you’re Canadian. Go in with the mindset that you’re the same as the American guys.’ That really helped me.”

The easy mindset for Robinson would have been to redshirt and get his bearings academically (new school), off the field (new country), on the field (11 men instead of 12) and against a tougher caliber of competition (the SEC).

But …

“I wanted to come in and compete right away and contribute any way I could,” he said.

Robinson played 10 games (five starts) and made 18 tackles in ’20. In ’21, he was a rotational player (28 tackles and 3½ sacks).

“It was a little bit of a jump at first, but really, it didn’t take as long as I expected,” he said. “It was a different game, but I felt I adjusted quickly.”

Robinson’s fifth year was his finest, seven sacks and 44 tackles in 13 games.

The obvious question: Would he be at the combine if he didn’t transfer to Ole Miss?

“I don’t think so, no,” Robinson said. “There are a lot of great players in Canada, but I think the exposure and competition I got – I think I made the best decision.”

If Robinson was as mature during his team interviews at the Senior Bowl and this week at the combine, he will further improve his cause.

Teams pay attention to how players handle themselves in new environments. Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith was a star Wednesday. The same with Army’s Andre Carter, who said he chose field artillery because, “it’s fun blowing stuff up.” The flip side was Florida’s Brentson Cox, who’s had four months to craft an answer as to why he was kicked off the team, but sidestepped the question instead of being transparent or at least taking responsibility.

A team that adds Robinson, who watches Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, will get a versatile player. He attended the Senior Bowl and checked in at 257 pounds, but said he is comfortable playing into the 260s and is confident lining up as a wide end and over the guard if asked to rush inside.

Once Robinson signs a contract, he will join former Atlanta Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff as the most prominent University of Guelph/NFL connections.

Draft or no draft. Robinson just wants a chance and show Canadian college players merit attention.

“It’s great to have Canadians here and it’s a good example for the kids back home,” he said. “Hopefully the number can continue to grow every year.”