Cleaning out the notebook from another trip to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis:

1. The Bills, of course, aren’t a part of the quarterback carousel (although backup Case Keenum will be a free agent), but they are undoubtedly monitoring the goings on with the New York Jets and if it will be Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers via trade or Derek Carr, ex of Las Vegas, via free agency. For the third consecutive year, Rodgers is running point on the drama.

April 2021: Hours before the draft, Rodgers’ camp informed ESPN he wanted out. ... March 2022: Rodgers said he is staying with the Packers. … This month: Who knows, right? Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat and now must shine some light on what he wants to do. He should want out.

Trading Rodgers would clear the deck for Jordan Love, who has one career start, but the Packers must decide on his fifth-year (fully guaranteed) contract option this spring.

“We’re excited about (Love),” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said. “I think I’ve expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play. That’s the next step in his progression.”

2. Kansas offensive tackle Earl Bostick spent six years in the Jayhawks’ program and played for eight position coaches – yes, eight. He also played for three head coaches (David Beaty, Les Miles and Lance Leipold).

The Jayhawks’ records from 2017 to 2021 – 1-11, 3-9, 3-9, 0-9 and 2-10 (3-41 in Big 12 play). But in Leipold’s second year after leaving the University at Buffalo, KU went 6-7, reaching its first bowl since 2008.

“As soon as (Leipold) came in to talk to us on his first day, it was about us and changing the program around,” Bostick said. “He sat down with everybody one-on-one asking what we wanted out of the program, what we needed, asking us things that worked and didn’t work. I loved it.”

3. Miami coach Mike McDaniel made the league’s best hire of the year by adding veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio mostly took the 2022 season off (he visited Philadelphia during training camp and consulted the Eagles leading into the Super Bowl) following his firing as Denver’s head coach.

“In my NFL career, Vic is 1 of 1 in creating and innovating and sustaining high-quality defense,” McDaniel said. “I don’t know about you, but in 1995 (Fangio’s first year as a coordinator), I was 12 years old and cheering for the inaugural Colorado Rockies. He’s been able to adjust his defenses to the things he’s having to defend and to the players he has. All of the players on defense will benefit from it. I know I will benefit from it.”

I’m semi-biased having covered Vic’s entire Broncos tenure, but the Bills’ offense better cross their T’s and dot their I’s in the red zone. In his last 11 years as a play-caller, Fangio’s teams finished in the top five of red zone defense in four years (including first with Denver in 2019-20) and in the top-13 eight times.

4. I always make it a point at the combine to visit with players from North Dakota State (my hometown college program). How about this: NDSU had three players in Indianapolis (fullback Hunter Luepke, tight end Noah Gindorff and highly touted guard/center Cody Mauch), more than Power 5 schools such as Arizona State, California and Florida State (one apiece). Colorado and Colorado State had none.

“If you look at the list of guys who have gone to the NFL from NDSU, it’s such a great group of players and people,” Mauch said. “I’m really honored to hopefully follow in their footsteps into the league and do what they’ve done.”

Said Luepke: “I think it goes to show that it doesn’t matter what level you play at. If you’re good, you will get noticed.”

Fifteen ex-NDSU players were on Week 1 rosters in 2022, including quarterbacks Trey Lance, Carson Wentz and Easton Stick, and rookies Christian Watson (receiver) and Cordell Volson (guard).

5. There were 28 sixth-year seniors at the combine, a swelled number due to the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility due to Covid-19. Previously, a sixth year was granted because of an injury.

One of the old guys was guard Brett Laing, who played for Division II Minnesota-Duluth. The Bulldogs didn’t play football in 2020.

“We ended up having a couple of practices and scrimmages; I spent most of the season working out,” Laing said.

Laing and his roommate built a weight room in their garage.

“We built a squat rack out of wood and were able to collect as many free weights as we could,” he said. “When things started opening up in Wisconsin, we got gym memberships and would drive over to Superior to work out.”

6. Among those who had formal meetings with the Bills during the combine was Troy center Jake Andrews.

Andrews missed only three offensive snaps in 2022.

“My helmet came off all three times,” he said with a laugh.

A stupid NCAA rule requiring a player to leave the field for a play for losing his helmet cost him an ironman season.

“I know it,” he said. “I was right back in there on the next play.”