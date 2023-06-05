The Buffalo Bills' new home, the $20 million Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, made its debut with a preseason game against Washington on Aug. 17, 1973. There were complaints about the traffic (shocker, right?) and compliments about the scoreboard.

David Sayles, then a teenager, was one of the 80,020 fans who received a coin – labeled "The New Home Of the Buffalo Bills" – to commemorate the milestone event. His father bought him and a friend tickets to the game.

Fast-forward to Monday morning on the west side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. The commemorative coin safely tucked in a small envelope, Sayles left his Wheatfield home at 8 a.m. to make sure he was on site for the New Highmark Stadium’s ceremonial groundbreaking at 9.

His mission: Present the coin and accompany authentication card ("I Was There") to Bills owner/CEO Terry Pegula.

“Never thought I could,” said Sayles, whom the Bills' ticket sales and service department invited to attend the event.

Sayles accomplished the mission, though, after the shovels and hard hats were put away and Pegula mingled with sponsors, friends and political officials. Sayles weaved his way through the crowd and with help of a Pegula associate, presented Pegula with the coin.

An introduction, a handshake, a handoff and a picture later, Sayles had another Bills memory.

From a symbolic standpoint, Monday was a memorable day for the Bills fans such as Sayles, for politicians such as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (who was born in Jamestown) and especially Bills executive vice president/COO Ron Raccuia, the team’s point person for the $1.54 billion stadium scheduled to open in 2026.

The stadium agreement was reached in March 2022 and the papers were signed last month, allowing for the bulldozers and dump trucks to descend on the property to start moving dirt. But to Sayles and other fans, Monday felt different. Their team will stay here for decades to come. No questions. No doubts. No worries. No issues.

That’s why Sayles wanted to give Pegula the coin.

“He stepped up and picked up this team (in 2014),” Sayles said. “I wouldn’t think the team would be here today without him.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The narrative during the ceremony was about making new memories in the new stadium. But it was also a day to reflect on the good times on the other side of the street.

Excited about the arrival of quarterback Jim Kelly, a college buddy convinced Sayles to go in on season tickets in 1988. The group originally numbered 14 and Sayles said he became the “ring leader” by organizing the payments and ticket distribution. He attended the Bills’ Super Bowl loss to Washington in January 1992 in Minneapolis.

Sayles, who works as a manufacturing representative for plumbing and heating products, currently has four season tickets – Section 113, Row 9, seats 4-7 – on the visitor’s sideline.

On game days, he leaves his house at 9 a.m., parks off site at Danny’s South (he recommends the breakfast buffet), tailgates with 25 to 30 other fans, walks to the stadium for the game and either drives home (after day games) or stays in a hotel (after night games). He said when the schedule comes out every spring, his daughter calls him one minute later to request the game she wants to attend.

Mary Wilson on Buffalo Bills' new stadium: 'Ralph would be very proud' “The Bills have got to always be here. There is no room for the Bills to leave Western New York ever, ever – forever, it should always be here. And I think it will always find a way for it to be here,” Mary Wilson said.

Sayles will root for the Bills forever … he just hopes he can still attend home games in the new place. That is an underlying storyline that will become top-of-line once the Bills roll out their personal seat license program, possibly this summer.

The capacity of the new stadium will be 63,000 compared to 71,000-plus for the current stadium.

“I’m wondering where my seats will be three years from now and how much the license will be,” Sayles said. “I imagine it will be upper deck. The seat prices now are very fair – I have no issue with that. But if the license is something like $10,000 and I have four seats … that’s a lot of money.”

Big Bills fans will be introduced to The Big Business of the NFL.

Is there a vocal minority who disagree with seat licenses when the stadium includes so much public financing? Sure … and they aren’t necessarily wrong. But welcome to the 21st century. To stay here, the Bills needed a new stadium. To build a stadium, the Bills’ request for county/state money was granted. It’s not just here. In April, the city council in Nashville approved at least $1.26 billion for the Titans’ $2.1 billion stadium. Rare is the stadium whose freight is 100% privately financed – Stan Kroenke’s $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is the outlier.

The hope among veteran season-ticket holders such as Sayles should be that the Bills are able to still service them without pricing them out of the equation. But that will be down the line a bit. Monday was for recognizing the achievement of getting a stadium deal completed.

“This is an important milestone for our area,” Sayles said of the ceremony. “The Buffalo Bills are the cornerstone of this community.”