The NFL executive was in between contract negotiating sessions Friday afternoon so only had enough time for fast-food restaurant lunch in downtown Indianapolis.

Good thing the topic was unrestricted free agency, which opens Monday with a negotiating period and March 15 (signings).

“I honestly feel like the free agent market this year is a snooze-fest,” the executive said. “Aside from (Cincinnati safety Jessie) Bates, (Bills linebacker) Tremaine Edmunds and (San Francisco left tackle Mike) McGlinchey, who is really going to get paid? Not really excited about anyone else.”

Chances are, that sentiment is held leaguewide, including by the Bills, who have needs, key players hitting the market and, as of earlier this week, next-to-no maneuverability to make moves.

According to a league source, the Bills’ “adjusted cap number” for carryover space, bonuses, etc. – posted by the NFL – is $227,746,045 (the cap is $224.8 million). The Bills can easily create more space by cutting players or reworking the contracts of returning veterans.

This could be a work-around-the-margins free-agent period for the Bills – sit out the first 48-72 hours when the stupid money is handed out and see what presents itself on the secondary market.

But play along, fans. Here are five players the Bills should target; obviously, they won’t sign all of them (or even any of them), but they check the box as an area of perceived need:

T.J. Edwards

Age (as of Sept. 1): 27.

Position: Middle linebacker.

2022 team: Philadelphia (four seasons).

Career overview: In 61 regular season games (47 starts), Edwards has 389 tackles, including 130 and 159 the last two seasons; two interceptions, 20 tackles for lost yardage and five sacks. … A three-year starter, he has missed only five career games. … Edwards had 13 tackles in three Eagles playoff games in ’22. … He played a career-high 94% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps last year.

Why he fits: As the executive pointed out, Edmunds – the Bills’ first-round pick in 2019 – is one of the few players who will sign for beaucoup bucks next week … just not in Buffalo. Matt Milano’s current cap number is $13.4 million and if Edwards checks in at an average of around $10 million, the Bills will still save as opposed to re-signing Edmunds. Adding Edwards will guarantee the Bills don’t need to find Edmunds’ replacement in the draft.

Ben Powers

Age (as of Sept. 1): 26.

Position: Left guard.

2022 team: Baltimore (four seasons).

Career overview: A fourth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2019, Powers has started 36 of 47 regular season games and all three of his playoff appearances. … A half-season starter in ’20 who started 12 times in ’21 and all 17 games last year. … He played all 1,096 offensive snaps in ’22 and was not called for a penalty (only six in his career).

Why he fits: If the Bills want to go the route of taking one big swing to represent their entire business, signing Powers to play left guard would qualify. Spotrac projects him signing a three-year contract averaging $9.4 million. He is nine years younger than Rodger Saffold (also a free agent) and adding him for multiple years would create continuity.

Julian Love

Age (as of Sept. 1): 25.

Position: Safety.

2022 team: New York Giants (four seasons).

Career overview: A fourth-round pick from Notre Dame in ’19, Love has 291 tackles and five interceptions in 64 games (32 starts). … He has missed only two career games. … Love had a career-high 124 tackles in ’22 and 12 more in two playoff games. … Love had four double-digit tackles last year and played 95% of the snaps.

Why he fits: The Giants agreed to re-sign quarterback Daniel Jones and used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, which leaves Love available for the Bills. Spotrac projects an average salary of $7.9 million and that should be the Bills’ goal — add a younger player than Jordan Poyer (age-32 season) who is also less expensive (Spotrac projects Poyer at $11 million per year). If the Bills sign Love, they can pair him with the returning Micah Hyde and focus on offense at the top of their draft.

A’Shawn Robinson

Age (as of Sept. 1): 28.

Position: Defensive tackle.

2022 team: Los Angeles Rams (three years, following four with Detroit).

Career overview: A second-round pick by Detroit in ’16, Robinson has played 93 games (61) starts for the Lions and Rams, totaling 293 tackles and seven sacks. … In the Rams’ Super Bowl run, he had 22 tackles in four games. … Robinson’s best year was 2021 (17 games, 67 tackles and 44% of the snaps). … He was limited to 10 games last year, mostly because of a torn meniscus.

Why he fits: Ed Oliver’s $10.753 million salary is fully guaranteed so adding Robinson would be a short-term play (one year). But Jordan Phillips is a free agent and rehabilitating from postseason rotator cuff surgery. After the season, coach Sean McDermott poked the defensive line’s play, an automatic sign that changes are in the offing.

DeMarcus Walker

Age (as of Sept. 1): 28.

Position: Defensive end.

2022 team: Tennessee (one season, following four with Denver and one with Houston).

Career overview: Walker was drafted No. 51 overall (second round) in 2017, but never gained any traction with the Broncos, starting only five games in four years (10½ sacks). … Allowed to leave in free agency, he signed with Houston (two sacks in 13 games) in 2021. … He was on the market last year until May 16, but injuries on the Titans allowed him to have seven sacks in 17 games (six starts).

Why he fits: Call this one “Can Provide Pass-Rush Depth Until Von Miller Returns.” Spotrac projects a one-year, $3.2 million contract – maybe a little pricey for the Bills, who could wait a week or so to see if Walker is still available and sign him on their terms. Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving and the Bills’ rehabilitation philosophy (see cornerback Tre’Davious White missing an entire calendar year) likely means Miller won’t be ready to start the season, but the games go on and Walker would provide pass-rush depth if Shaq Lawson departs.