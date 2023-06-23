Across the street from the Bills’ current stadium, hundreds gathered next to gigantic construction equipment on June 5 for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Bills’ future stadium.

On one side of the stage sat the franchise’s power quartet of co-owner Terry Pegula, executive vice president/COO Ron Raccuia, General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott.

The stadium opens in 2026 – three years on the calendar, but eons away on the NFL calendar. General manager and coach as front-facing members of the franchise for the event? I told a colleague Beane would be here for the stadium lid-lifter but wasn’t as sure about McDermott because the shelf life of a coach, even successful ones, is often shorter.

Buffalo Bills announce extensions for coach Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane The extension locks in a pair that has worked together since their days with the Carolina Panthers, and are now entering their seventh season with the Bills.

But Friday’s 10 a.m. news crystallized the onstage attendance by Beane and McDermott. The Bills announced contract extensions for both through the 2027 season (their deals were set to expire in ’25) and a league source told me the agreements were on track at the time of groundbreaking.

Great professional and financial security for McDermott and Beane, who were hired in January and May 2017, respectively.

And what a smart move to jump at the chance to add two years to their contracts.

Since joining forces, Beane/McDermott have led the Bills to success not seen around these parts since the Bill Polian/Marv Levy era. Four consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins. Five playoff appearances in six years. Only one losing year. And a year into their partnership, they hit the royal flush with their decision to draft quarterback Josh Allen.

In the last three decades, these are the best of times for Bills football … but dark and messy clouds could be approaching, which is why Beane/McDermott might have thought it important to get their contracts extended now instead of later.

The Bills declined my requests to talk with both so I will have to bounce this theory off myself and you.

This season should be considered the end of Part One of the Beane/McDermott/Allen era.

The bill is due and changes are a brewin’ in 2024 regardless of whether the Bills reach/win the Super Bowl or experience a third consecutive early playoff exit.

The Bills are already $25,416,203 over the cap for ’24, according to Over The Cap; only five teams (Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Chargers and Saints) are more money over the cap.

The Bills have five players whose contracts can/will void after this year and a whopping 26 potential unrestricted free agents. The voided players include safety Micah Hyde and defensive tackle Tim Settle; the free agents include receiver Gabe Davis, cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive linemen DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Poona Ford. That doesn’t include players who could be cut to create cap space.

So if you’re Beane/McDermott, the master plan could be as follows:

This year: Going for it. The Bills’ roster is improved over last year even if their 13-3 record won’t be, road games against Kansas City (again), Cincinnati, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Chargers in addition to the AFC East making sure of that. Just get in the tournament, fellas, even as the Super Bowl window grinds closer to being shut.

2024: On the fly retool. The Bills could have new starters at center, right guard, right tackle and one receiver, linebacker and safety apiece and a significant turnover of the depth chart’s second line. The Bills lean on Allen to scratch their way into the playoffs while seeing myriad young players get experience, which comes with the obvious risks of 9-8, 8-9 or 7-10. But Beane/McDermott have their plan in place and the security to execute it.

2025: Super Bowl window reopens. Able to get out of some veteran contracts, chiefly cornerback Tre’Davious White ($12.5 million in savings), right guard-and-maybe-center Ryan Bates ($4 million), and if things really fall apart, defensive tackle Ed Oliver ($14.85 million), the Bills are active in free agency and the trade market to complement Allen and the draft classes of 2022-24.

2026: AFC Championship Game in new stadium. Allen, still only 30, wins MVP and Beane and McDermott get another contract extension.

The kind of stability Pegula is seeking has been unfamiliar to the Bills. Check out their tenure (in full seasons) of their head coaches: Two, four, two, two, one, four, five and two years before Levy started his 11-season tenure. Post-Marv, it was three, three, two, three, three, two and one before McDermott.

If McDermott coaches the length of his contract, he will be the Bills’ big whistle for 11 years. He is third in team history in games (97, behind Lou Saban’s 117 and Levy’s 182) and regular season wins (62, behind Saban’s 68 and Levy’s 112).

Levy reached four Super Bowls but never raised the trophy, but simply reaching the big game has eluded Beane/McDermott and the Bills have two consecutive second-weekend playoff departures entering this year.

Friday’s news was smart business by Pegula, who obviously has complete trust in the duo and their current and future vision, but it was uber-smart business by Beane/McDermott if my theory is even somewhat correct.