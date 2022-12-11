Ryan O'Halloran: Drawing penalty fun, but Dawson Knox's touchdown should force Bills to prioritize him more often

In his four-year career, combining the regular season and playoffs, Bills tight end Dawson Knox has played 60 games and scored 21 touchdowns among his 156 catches.

But a play that technically didn’t count will forever rank high in his personal inventory.

“That might have been one of my favorite plays ever in the league,” Knox said after the Bills’ 20-12 slog-of-a-win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

On a fourth-and-1 play from the Bills’ 39, Knox motioned to play quarterback and gained the necessary yardage when Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley jumped pre-snap over the line of scrimmage to tackle him. The possession was capped by Knox’s 24-yard catch, run and leaping touchdown to break a scoreless tie 26 seconds before halftime.

That we’re talking about a drawn penalty and a second-quarter touchdown sums up the Bills’ win. It was non-descript. It was closer than necessary thanks to shoddy fourth-quarter execution. It was maddening and frustrating and maybe even a little concerning. It was a football root canal minus the numbing agent.

“We have to look at it and be very objective and be truthful (about it),” coach Sean McDermott said of the lack of a finishing punch.

The truth: The Bills might be in a bad way if it weren't for Knox’s two plays in the second quarter.

Quarterback Josh Allen lined up in the shotgun and running back Devin Singletary was directly behind him. Knox motioned left and hit the brakes to line up under center Mitch Morse.

“A throwback to the high school days,” said Knox, who was a prep quarterback. “It was just a great scheme by (offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey). … The defense, for sure, is thinking quarterback sneak or tight end sneak, whatever you want to call it.”

Knox paused for a second and barked out a call.

“And I got C.J. Mosley flying over (the line) like (Pro Football Hall of Fame safety) Troy Polamalu,” he said. “In my mind, I was like, ‘Gotcha.’ That was a fun play to get a first down.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh thought the Bills had no intention of snapping it. I asked Knox. He said nope.

“We had a pretty good feeling we were going to draw them offside,” he said. “There was a cadence that I could have given to get the ball that I really wanted to use. Maybe next time.”

At right tackle, Spencer Brown said: “Don’t move unless they do. That was the play call. That was a good call, a little something different we hadn’t done yet. I’ll tell you, my stomach was churning a little bit. But we rehearsed it all week.”

Allen said the Bills practice the play every Saturday. Moments later, I went up to him in the locker room and confirmed, “Every Saturday during walk-through?” He nodded with a laugh just as practice squad quarterback Matt Barkley was walking by.

“I know what play you’re talking about,” Barkley said.

What the Bills were also talking about was Knox’s first touchdown since Week 8 against Green Bay. On a first-down snap, the Bills ran a levels concept with players running deep (Stefon Diggs), middle (Knox) and to the flat (Singletary). Against the Jets’ zone coverage, Knox caught Allen’s pass at the 10-yard line.

“When I saw a couple of guys at the goal line, it was, ‘I have to get in,’ ” Knox said.

So Knox jumped at the 3½-yard line. Cornerback Sauce Gardner hit Knox in the right thigh at the 2, sending him head over cleats. Safety Jordan Whitehead hit Knox in the back, which helped him stick the landing.

“A heckuva, Superman, heroic-type performance to dive in,” Allen said.

Knox jumped into the end zone stands (“The Highmark Hop” perhaps?) and darn-near fell all the way over the wall.

It was the highlight play of a dreary offensive day. Season low in yards (232). Season worst on third down (2 of 13, 15.4%). And season low in red-zone trips (one).

As the season reaches the final four games, the Bills should be asking where the non-Diggs touchdown catches are going to come from.

The more teams prioritize stopping Diggs (season-low three catches for a season-low 37 yards on Sunday), others must get open. Can you really count on receiver Isaiah McKenzie? I have him for five drops this year. Can you really count on receiver Gabe Davis? He has two touchdowns in the last seven games and 14.1% of his yardage this year (98 of 696) came on one play. That should put the onus on Dorsey to get Knox more involved.

Knox caught a 6-yard pass on the Bills’ first play and all four of his catches were in the first half. He had a key drop in the fourth quarter (his second of the year).

Regardless, move Knox around to find pockets in zone coverage. Experiment with him in the screen game. If extra pass protection is required, use Morris or reserve offensive lineman Bobby Hart as a sixth protector, allowing Knox to run a route.

“It’s important we complement each other, not just offense, defense and special teams, but also within our offense and different guys are stepping up and when you’re number is called, you’re expected to make a play,” McDermott said.

A tight end’s existence calls for patience. Some weeks, he’s a blocker. Some weeks, he’s a decoy. Rare is the week, unless you’re Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, when you’re the game plan’s focus.

“Frustration is going to be natural anytime you’re not directly producing like you know you can,” Knox said. “But we’re winning games so I’m happy.”

The Bills have reached 10 wins even though Knox has more than four catches just once (seven against Cleveland). If Sunday gets him going, the chances the AFC playoffs go through Orchard Park only increase.