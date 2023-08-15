Free-agent running backs don’t go away … they just join the AFC East.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook continued the invasion Monday night when they agreed to join the Patriots and Jets, respectively, on one-year deals.

This after an offseason during which the Bills signed Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to one-year pacts and the Dolphins retained Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson to two-year contracts.

The division has become a place where running backs go to rebuild their value.

The big question after two players with a combined eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and 107 career touchdowns joined the fray: Did the Bills' road to a fourth consecutive division title get tougher?

Yes (Jets) and not really (Patriots).

Cook was a luxury buy for the all-in-to-immediately-contend Jets, who had cap space to use after quarterback Aaron Rodgers reworked his contract. The Jets’ idea of playing the long game is looking ahead to lunch. They hope the inevitable cap pain will be soothed by a Lombardi Trophy.

Plan A will be Breece Hall, Cook and maybe even a little bit of Michael Carter running effectively to set up Rodgers’ play-action game. Once Hall, a terrific young player, returns from last October’s ACL injury (he was activated Tuesday), he will be on a football-style pitch count, the goal to have him and Cook fresh for the playoffs.

The Jets, who have the division’s best 1-2 tailback wallop, became more formidable. A prediction: The Bills and Jets will play each other three times.

Elliott was a need buy for the all-in-to-be-simply-relevant Patriots. Third-year player Rhamondre Stevenson is a solid runner, but his career high is 212 carries. Quality depth was required.

The Patriots become more interesting if Elliott can show last year (career-low 3.8 yards per carry) was a blip and he thrives in the fountain of football middle age (he’s 28).

Another big question: What do Elliott and Cook have left? There is a reason they were on the market in mid-August.

Elliott already has 1,881 attempts on his figurative odometer; since he entered the league in 2016, he leads the NFL in attempts and is one of only two players with more than 1,383 (Tennessee’s Derrick Henry has 1,750). The Cowboys ran Elliott into the turf until his wheels came off.

Last year, Elliott ranked ninth in carries (231), but 21st in yards (876). He can still cross the goal line (12 touchdowns), but he has the appearance of a complementary player to Stevenson. That may be Elliott’s lot moving forward – hit the market each March, canvas the championship contenders and see if there is mutual interest.

Cook, also 28, has 1,282 career carries and active streaks of four consecutive years with at least 1,100 yards and 249 attempts. He is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, which leaves his status for Week 1 in question. But he is still capable of carrying an offense for a game or even a month.

The Bills and Dolphins should feel undeterred by the arrival of Elliott and Cook – their tailback procurement projects were completed in the offseason.

Wanting to avoid quarterback Josh Allen serving as their best short-yardage option, the Bills added Harris and Murray to join James Cook. This figures to be a team that plays with a lead in the fourth quarter and it has a triple threat of backs to shorten the game.

The Dolphins had only 390 carries last year (second fewest in the NFL) and believe Mostert and Wilson – who played for San Francisco when Miami coach Mike McDaniel was on the 49ers’ staff – can be productive.

Defenses in the division better reinforce their chin straps. This isn’t smash-mouth all the time, but more about taking just a bit of the pressure off their quarterback’s throwing shoulder.

The AFC East was a great run-stopping division last year – the Dolphins, Bills and Patriots ranked 4-5-6 (103.0, 104.6 and 105.5) and the Jets were tied for 16th (121.6).

In their playoff loss to Cincinnati, the Bills were gashed for 172 yards on 34 carries, a stat line that has resonated through the offseason and into training camp.

On the schedule in just this year’s first half are Dalvin Cook and maybe Hall (Week 1), Washington’s Bijan Robinson (Week 3), Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne (Week 5), the Giants’ Saquon Barkley (Week 6) and Elliott/Stevenson (Week 7). These are teams committed to their running game as a way to set up their downfield shots.

The Bills believe they have a solid group of five defensive tackles in Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Poona Ford and Tim Settle. On the sideline, assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington plays the role of traffic cop, waving players on and off the field.

“We’ve got a group of men that really accept the challenge of taking away that element from an offense,” Washington said before practice Tuesday. “We’ll see some excellent, determined backs this year on our schedule and with our system and the talent and the mindset we have, I’m extremely confident (in the run defense).”

Should the Bills be extremely confident in stopping the run? Probably. Should they accept the challenge? Monday’s additions further proved they have no choice.

Ground game emphasis

The AFC East’s busy offseason acquiring running backs continued Monday when the Jets added Dalvin Cook and the Patriots added Ezekiel Elliott. A look at each team’s running back depth chart (age):

Bills

Players

James Cook (23)#Damien Harris (26)#Latavius Murray (33)

Comment: Cook was second-round pick in 2022; Harris (New England) and Murray (Denver) signed this offseason.

Miami

Players

Raheem Mostert (31)#Jeff Wilson (27)#Devon Arcane (21)

Comment: Mostert and Wilson played for Miami coach Mike McDaniel with 49ers. Arcane is rookie third-round pick.

New England

Players

Rhamondre Stevenson (25)#Ezekiel Elliott (28)#Ty Montgomery (30)

Comment: Stevenson gained 1,040 yards last year. Elliott is two-time NFL rushing champion. Montgomery is on fifth team.

N.Y. Jets

Players

Breece Hall (22)#Dalvin Cook (28)#Michael Carter (24)

Comment: Hall played seven games as rookie (ACL), Cook has four straight 1,100-yard seasons, Carter is in third year.