Ryan O'Halloran: Devin Singletary, James Cook show Bills they don't need to trade for running back

Running through tacklers and gaining chunks of yardage Sunday night, Devin Singletary and James Cook delivered a nonverbal message to General Manager Brandon Beane less than 48 hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Buffalo Bills don’t need to trade for a running back.

The Bills don’t need to be all-passing, all the time.

The Bills don’t need to have quarterback Josh Allen pace them in rushing to be successful.

Singletary and Cook got it covered and did in the 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills rushed for a season-high 153 yards (including 107 in the first half), led by 67 from Singletary and 35 from Cook.

“We wanted to run the ball and we had to figure out a way to do that efficiently and we started off the game doing it well and finished the game doing it well,” left guard Rodger Saffold said. “That is what this offense needs. We can’t put all the pressure on Josh. It’s always better to be a balanced team and move the ball up and down the field as a two-dimensional team.”

It was the kind of production the Bills’ offense needs moving forward. They can’t be ahead 14 or 17 or 24 points and have to rely on Allen to throw them to the finish line even though that’s exactly what happened in the fourth quarter when he was intercepted on consecutive possessions and leading by 17 points. Some mysterious play-calling, but alas, it wasn’t costly.

Either as rushers or receivers, utilizing Singletary and Cook would have made the final quarter more comfortable for the Bills and filled up Route 20A, Abbott Road, Southwestern Blvd. and Mile Strip Road with more traffic before 11 p.m. To put it mildly, the Bills gave Green Bay hope more than the Packers earned it.

Their lead cut to 10 with 6:25 remaining, the Bills finally had a drive-starting rush play and Singletary gained seven. Tick, tick, tick. After two passes, Singletary then gained three. More time run off. After an Allen sneak, Singletary gained nine. The Bills eventually ran off nearly four minutes before punting. The offense's next step should be running off all the remaining time.

“I thought Devin had some unbelievable cuts,” Allen said. “I thought our front five and our tight ends did a great job of communicating and blocking who we needed to block. I thought James had a little spark there, too, so there’s a lot to be happy for.”

The first half showed Singletary and Cook can be trusted to carry some of the offensive freight. The second half showed they need to be trusted more.

Singletary needed the Bills’ last two games to show Beane and coach Sean McDermott he can be the starter. On the second drive against Green Bay, he carried for nine, four, 30 and one yards on consecutive snaps.

“The big guys up front opened it up,” Singletary said of his season-high 30-yard carry. “They gave me a 1-on-1 against the safety and I just ran.”

Cook needed to capitalize on his opportunities – rare as they might sometimes be – to show he can a dependable No. 2. On his only first-half possession against Green Bay, he carried for 17, four and six yards on consecutive plays.

Knowing he doesn't get starter-level playing time, Cook gave himself a message before entering the game.

“Time to go,” he said. “You’re playing football and you want the carries so you have to be able to go when it’s time to go and your number is called.”

Prior to the Week 6 game at Kansas City, the Bills hovered around mid-pack in the league rushing totals, but that had more to do with Allen’s dynamic ability to gain yards on scrambles and keepers.

Entering Sunday, Allen had accounted for 36.4% of the Bills’ rushing yards (257 of 707). The clock was ticking on Singletary and Cook to show up or have their roles reduced.

In the Bills’ first five games, the offense never rushed more than 10 times in the first half and never gained more than 52 yards. Included were gems of eight rushes-14 yards at Miami and eight rushes-34 yards at Baltimore.

But the switch got flipped against the Chiefs (13 times-107 yards in the first half) and 31-125 for the game. Singletary ran hard and well (17-85). The Bills found something and it hung around through the bye week.

The Bills rushed 13 times for 107 yards in the first half against Green Bay.

Can Nos. 26 (Singletary) and No. 28 (Cook) carry the load if the Bills stand pat at running back?

“Very confident,” Singletary responded. “If you don’t have confidence, you don’t have anything.”

The Bills will need their running game as the calendar flips to November and the schedule turns into a meat grinder. If you count Dec. 1, the Bills will play five games in a span of 26 days because of consecutive Thursday games at Detroit (Turkey Day) and New England.

A four-game winning streak has staked the Bills to a two-game advantage in the loss column in the AFC East.

The Jets are 5-3, but showed their true self Sunday. Leading 10-3 at home against a flailing New England club that was on a short week, the Jets fell apart. Quarterback Zach Wilson Year 2 looked like Zach Wilson Year 1.

The Dolphins are 5-3, but have a minus-14 point differential. They survived quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s absence, but the offense has scored more than 21 points only twice this season. The Dolphins are a wild card-caliber team, but that’s it.

The Patriots are 4-4, but have an offense that shouldn’t scare anybody. Will Mac Jones still be starting by the first Bills-Patriots meeting? He’s hanging on.

That leaves Kansas City, which had its bye this weekend after it traveled to the Bay Area ticked off and throttled San Francisco, 44-23 (529 yards). The Chiefs still have all of their AFC West road games remaining, but that division hasn’t proved as stout as expected.

The Bills and Chiefs remain the AFC’s two super heavyweights and on a collision course to play for the conference title. The season’s first two months has done nothing to convince us otherwise.

The Bills are 6-1 for the first time since 1991. They enter November rolling, capable of winning in myriad manners, making them the league’s most complete team.

And unlike the pre-Halloween horror shows on television from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., the Bills are a great watch. In a quiet fieldhouse before practice Thursday, as Allen stretched about 50 yards away, I asked McDermott how much he enjoys watching his team grind in everything they do.

“It’s probably unique,” he said. “It is part of what we’ve tried to create through our culture here and culture is created by the people we have – staff (and) players. We certainly have an approach and a philosophy in how we do things, but I really appreciate that the players have put their own signature on it.”

Singletary and Cook put their signature – they can handle the rushing duties – on display Sunday night.