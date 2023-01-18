Ryan O'Halloran: Confident, experienced, Joe Burrow readies for Buffalo Bills – 'Never feel like an underdog'

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was talking Wednesday about the need to improve a running game that was among the NFL’s worst in attempts, yards, per-carry average and 20-yard rushes during the regular season.

“We do have to be better than we have been the last couple weeks,” he said.

But just as quickly – like nanosecond-quick or hiccup-quick or snap-of-the-fingers-quick – Callahan caught himself. He knows who gives the Bengals their best chance in Sunday’s AFC divisional game against the Buffalo Bills.

“I will say, at this time of year, when it comes down it, we’ll probably try to put the ball in Burrow’s hands as much as possible,” he said. “That’s what’s going to win us games.”

Smart thinking. Smart planning. Smart strategizing. Really smart, super smart, absolutely smart.

Mark Gaughan: Buffalo Bills players not biting in debate over AFC's biggest dog “They’re the big dogs in the AFC, and rightfully so,” Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said of the Cincinnati Bengals. “They went to the Super Bowl last year. To be the best, you gotta go beat the best. So I guess we gotta go beat the best.”

When the quarterback is a figurative nuclear weapon like third-year passer Joe Burrow, who cares about run-pass balance? The Bengals shouldn’t, just like the Bills shouldn’t, unless it’s goal-line or a run-down-the-clock situation.

Yes, Burrow is that good – 26 wins in 35 starts (regular season/playoffs) since returning from a torn ACL. Yes, Burrow’s collection of skill-position talent is that dangerous – Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving. And yes, the formula has worked – see Burrow’s 4-1 postseason record.

To put that into perspective, the Bengals won a total of five playoff games from 1969-2020. Burrow has painted the organization in a positive light, making sure they’re called the “Bengals” and not the “Bungals.” He is eligible for a contract extension in the offseason.

What has made Burrow great is the road traveled … literally. He bounced from Ohio State to LSU and won a national title and Heisman Trophy. And last January, he went on the road to lead Cincinnati past top seed Tennessee and second seed Kansas City.

Translation: The atmosphere in Orchard Park won’t rattle Burrow.

Injury report: Isaiah McKenzie a full participant as Buffalo Bills hold walkthrough Four Buffalo Bills players were limited: cornerback Dane Jackson (knee), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), and safety Jordan Poyer (knee).

“Never feel like an underdog,” Burrow said, stone-faced, a short answer to a brief question.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

How can you not love that? The affection Bills fans have for Josh Allen and his whatever-is-required playing style is matched by Cincinnati’s collective crush on Burrow, who plays a different style, more surgical, instead of crippling defenses with rush attempts.

Burrow’s mindset and confidence was apparent as soon as Bengals back-up quarterback Brandon Allen started working with him after the 2020 draft. Having previously been with Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver, Allen had been around a bunch of different starters, but Burrow was different even before he threw a pass.

“He’s a natural winner and, obviously, the talent speaks for itself,” the Bengals’ Allen said after practice. “Just his will to win and his ability to get everyone around him to play up to his level is pretty impressive to watch.”

Burrow joined the league’s worst team and the spotlight was on him from the hop. The Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game since January 1991. They were 2-14 the previous season. The bar was set low, but the expectations high.

Position grades: Bills' run defense set table vs. Miami, gears up for tougher test The Bills allowed just 42 rushing yards, the second fewest by a Bills defense ever in the playoffs. The only lower total was 33 by the Dolphins in the 1993 AFC Championship Game in Miami, won by the Bills, 29-10. Miami had only 11 rushing attempts in that game.

“You could see it immediately – he was the leader of this team, and he came in and said, ‘This is how we have to do things if we want to win,’” Brandon Allen said. “When he first got here, the first thing I noticed was how intelligent he was and could see things on the field. To watch him grow from there and see how good he is now, he’ll only continue to get better.”

A scary thought for the AFC North and the rest of the conference.

During the regular season, Burrow ranked tied for second in touchdown passes (35), fifth in attempts (606), fourth in completions (414), fifth in yards (4,475) and sixth in passer rating (100.8). The Bengals have won 10 consecutive games.

One of Burrow’s few mistakes was late Wednesday afternoon. He showed up for his press conference wearing Allen’s No. 8 orange jersey … and didn’t realize it until it was brought to his attention.

“I forgot about the press conference, so I threw my jersey back on, but apparently it wasn’t my jersey,” he said with a laugh.

Quick with a one-liner, Joe is. But when asked about Burrow’s improvement this year, Bengals coach Zac Taylor also cited his quickness – mentally.

“He just plays really fast,” Taylor said. “That might sound (like a) lazy (answer), but he processes things really quickly, gets the ball out of his hand really quickly and just does such great job identifying defenses, and that’s why defenses are toying with him so much now and disguise everything because they don’t want to show him the look.”

The task for the Bills’ defense, one that ideally would enter this game with Von Miller anchoring the pass rush, is present pass-rush looks that could confuse the Bengals’ makeshift offensive line (potentially three fill-in starters) while accounting for Chase, Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst.

“Extremely smart (and) athletic,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said back in Orchard Park. “He’s (considered) an elite quarterback for good reason.”