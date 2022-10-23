Ryan O'Halloran: Bye weekend breakdown – what we've learned about Buffalo Bills through 6 games

Ryan O'Halloran Sports Reporter Follow Ryan O'Halloran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Using the statistics as a guide, the Buffalo Bills rolled into their Week 7 bye as the NFL’s best team even though their 5-1 record was tied for second-best behind Philadelphia.

The Bills lead the league in fewest points allowed (13.5 per game), are second in scoring (29.3) and, most telling, are first in point-differential at plus-15.8 – the only team with more than 15 … and 13 … and 11 … and 10 points. The Eagles are second at 9.3.

The Bills are blowing out inferior opponents (see point differential) and have fixed the noted issue of winning one-possession games (see fourth-quarter rallies at Baltimore and Kansas City).

Keep winning and the AFC playoffs will go through Orchard Park for the first time in 29 years.

“This is my 12th year in the league; there is a lot that can happen between now and then,” edge rusher Von Miller said. “We will debrief and see some of the things we did well this season and some of the things we have not done well and get ready for a really good Green Bay team (next Sunday).”

Adopting Miller’s debriefing theme, here are six things I have learned about the Bills through six games:

1. Bills’ depth is eye-popping.

The Bills have been impacted by injuries pre-existing (cornerback Tre’Davious White), season-long (safety Micah Hyde), long-term (receiver/returner Jamison Crowder) and out-but-returned (safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, reserve cornerback Christian Benford and defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips), just to name a bunch.

Through six games, 13 players on offense and 18 on defense have played at least 100 snaps, most notably safety Damar Hamlin, who has replaced Hyde.

The astute roster building by General Manager Brandon Beane and his staff and teaching-on-the-fly by coach Sean McDermott and his staff merit high marks.

2. Third-and-1 issues offensively are maddening.

The Bills lead the league in third-down conversion rate (52.8%, 38 of 72), an impressive figure considering their issues when needing one yard.

The offense is better when needing 4-7 yards (64%) than 1-3 yards (58.3%).

On third-and-1, the Bills are 7 of 14 (50%). The simple play should be the only play – Josh Allen on the quarterback sneak – until it proves ineffective. He is 3 of 3 on third-and-1, including two conversions at Kansas City.

3. Bills are winning the explosive play battle … handily.

Back in the day, a coach told me he considered any rush of at least 12 yards and any completion of at least 16 yards an “explosive” play and that has been my standard.

Through four games, the Bills’ offense had 27 explosive plays (18 pass/nine rush) – acceptable, but not reflective of the team’s talent. But in the last two games, wow. The Bills had 22 explosive plays (16 pass/six rush) in wins over Pittsburgh and Kansas City, including six plays of at least 30 yards.

In Weeks 1-4, the Bills’ averaged 9.7 plays on their 12 touchdown drives; that dipped to 5.1 plays on eight touchdown drives in Weeks 5-6.

The Bills’ defense has held opponents to 30 explosive plays (24 pass/six rush).

4. Healthy Phillips and Oliver are critical to run defense.

The Bills’ defensive front core of Oliver, Phillips and DaQuan Jones have played only two games together because of injuries. In the Week 1 win at the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills allowed 52 yards on 18 carries and in last week’s win at Kansas City, 68 yards on 18 carries.

For the season, the Bills have allowed the aforementioned six explosive rushes out of 130 attempts and none longer than 18 yards.

Oliver missed three games and Phillips two games. Phillips said last week he was “about 75%” with his hamstring injury and “I’ll try to be 100% or as close to it as I can over these next two weeks."

“We have a lot of playmakers; it doesn’t matter where it’s coming from,” Phillips added. “We have a lot of star power and when it all comes together and jells, you see things like (the win over Kansas City).”

5. Bills should be better in the red zone, right?

The Bills entered the bye tied for 18th in red zone touchdown percentage (54.6%); they were seventh last year (63.4%).

A qualifier: The Bills took a knee to end the Tennessee game and purposely did not score a touchdown at Baltimore so Tyler Bass’ field goal was kicked as time expired. That puts the Bills at 12 for 20 (60%).

Allen’s 108.2 red zone passer rating is fifth in the league and his 57.9 completion rate (22 of 38) is tied for seventh.

The Bills have red zone turnovers in the last two games.

On carries by running backs (not including two Cook attempts to run out the clock against Tennessee), the Bills have gained 23 yards on seven carries.

6. Not trading for running back Christian McCaffrey made sense.

The Bills were linked to McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers running back who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round selection. The Bills checked in with Carolina on a potential asking price, but did not make an offer, a source said Friday night.

The Bills, whose running game is 17th in the league (117.8), but 11th in yards per attempt (4.84), showed some non-Allen life against Kansas City when Devin Singletary gained 85 yards on 17 carries. A running game led by Singletary and rookie James Cook and supplemented by Allen (team-high 257 yards) makes more fiscal and draft capital sense than McCaffrey.

San Francisco could go for it with McCaffrey because quarterback Trey Lance has at least two more years on his rookie contract and the 49ers will receive two third-round picks next year for losing executive Martin Mayhew to Washington and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to Miami. The 49ers didn’t totally empty their draft-pick cupboard.

The Bills need to save their picks because they currently have nine players in 2023 with cap hits of at least $10 million.