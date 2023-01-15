Ryan O'Halloran: Buffalo Bills good enough to beat Miami, but that won't cut it next week

Devin Singletary had just gained seven yards to convert a game-sealing third down, but Mitch Morse wasn’t going to wait for another replay view to exhale and celebrate, so he delivered an emphatic fist pump.

The Bills had survived … barely. The Bills had advanced … barely. Was it excitement or relief, Mitch?

“I think it was more relief,” he told me as he sat at his locker following the Bills’ 34-31 AFC wild-card win over Miami that took 233 minutes to complete and had nearly as many twists and turns. “That’s a tough team we played against, and we didn’t play our best.”

Yes, Miami played tough, forcing three turnovers and flummoxing quarterback Josh Allen for most of the final three quarters.

But the main takeaway from the Bills’ third consecutive wild-card round win had nothing to do with the Dolphins and everything to do with the Bills.

They were fortunate to win as a 13 1/2-point favorite playing in their stadium, before their fans and in their weather. Period.

Your mulligans are up, fellas. Play like that next week and bust out the golf clubs. The Bills avoided catastrophe after trailing for nearly nine minutes of the third quarter to score consecutive touchdowns and then hang on. A loss would have made this season a total failure. They get to play on.

What the Bills put on video against the Dolphins won’t be good enough to win in the divisional round. Too many mistakes. Too many empty possessions. Too many missed tackles. No opponent should be shaking in their cleats about coming up to these parts to play the Bills.

“I wouldn’t say ‘frustrating,’ but of course, that’s not the way we wanted to win,” Singletary said. “But we preach, ‘Do whatever it takes to get the win.’ We would want it to be cleaner, but that’s football.”

Singletary is right – at this stage of the season, a totally crisp game is tough to accomplish because the opponent is good. But shouldn’t this Bills team – in the playoffs for the fourth straight year – be calloused up to start better than this and answer adversity more quickly and more efficiently?

Evidently, no.

“Not very good complementary football,” coach Sean McDermott said.

Not Super Bowl-winning football. Not make-the-AFC-title-game football, either. It was narrowly win-in-the-wild-card-round football.

“I give our guys credit – they hung in there and found a way to get a win,” McDermott added.

The way the game started, it was half-expected the Bills would hang a 50-burger on a Dolphins team that entered on a 1-5 slump, was starting a third-string rookie quarterback (Skylar Thompson) and was without their leading rusher (Raheem Mostert). The Bills outgained Miami 172-19 in the first quarter.

It was time to drop the hammer on the overachieving Dolphins and start saving some plays (offense) and pressure calls (defense) for the next opponent. Do what San Francisco was unable to do Saturday – the 49ers needed two-plus quarters to put away Seattle. And certainly do what the Chargers were unable to do Saturday – nurse a big first-half lead to the finish line. In short, do what eventual champions do.

Instead, a collapse.

Leading 17-0, Tyler Bass shanked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds. The Dolphins kicked a field goal.

Allen threw an interception 50 yards downfield. Another field goal.

The Bills allowed a season-high 50-yard punt return. Another field goal.

Allen threw an interception that bounced off receiver Cole Beasley’s chest. Touchdown and two-point conversion.

All in a span of 11:13.

“Really let them back in the game,” Allen said. “Up 17-0 with chances and I give them the ball two times and a touchdown.”

The touchdown was an early third-quarter sack of Allen, who fumbled, allowing Miami to score and take its first lead (24-20).

Who was going to kick-start the Bills’ offense? Usually, it’s Allen, and usually, he delivers. But his day mirrored that of the offense. He was 23-of-39 passing for 352 yards and two touchdowns. Good deal. But he threw two interceptions, part of a Bills team that had three giveaways for the third consecutive game. And he carried only four times for 20 yards. Was New England’s “spy” plan also carried out by Miami? Allen thinks so. But it should be noted he appeared on the injury report with an ankle injury.

The Bills we got used to this year – and the Allen we got used to – finally appeared late in the third quarter.

Allen’s rare keeper gained 12 on third-and-8, followed by his six-yard touchdown pass to Beasley. Bills 27-24.

The defense allowed a 13-yard pass, but then, Thompson threw three incompletions. Punt.

Allen threw 29 yards to Beasley on third-and-6, followed by receiver Gabe Davis’ 23-yard touchdown. Bills 34-24.

“We’ve been through hell and back with this team, so nothing really is going to faze us in any situation,” safety Jordan Poyer said.

All of the mistakes on offense and special teams made for a hellacious struggle, and it was up to Poyer and the defense to lead the bailout effort.

A team’s best is required in the playoffs, and the Bills didn’t present that against Miami. We know it. McDermott knows it. Allen knows it. The entire locker room knows it.

“Absolutely,” Morse said. “Has to be.”

“Yes, of course,” Singletary said. “Every week is going to get harder. We’re going to learn from this – we have to learn from this.”