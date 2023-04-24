During an interview with The Buffalo News on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane covered multiple topics about the draft process.

As the draft approaches Thursday, here are five things that were not included in Sunday’s story (with my analysis):

1. Beane thinks the 27th pick has value for a team wanting to trade up.

Problem is, is this a draft where a team such as Pittsburgh (No. 32, which opens the second round) or Houston, Arizona, Indianapolis or the Los Angeles Rams (Nos. 33-36) want to move up? All of the quarterbacks are expected to be gone, so there isn’t a Teddy Bridgewater/Lamar Jackson situation brewing – both were selected No. 32 when Minnesota and Baltimore, respectively, traded up.

The last two times a team moved from early second to late first was 2019. The New York Giants moved from No. 37 to No. 30 to draft cornerback DeAndre Baker (a total bust), and one pick later, Atlanta moved from 45 to 31 for right tackle Kaleb McGary (62 career starts).

“If I was a team sitting there at Nos. 36-37 and I wanted to move up to Nos. 30-32 (or higher) and didn’t have to give up a crazy amount to secure that fifth year, that’s a valuable asset to have on a premium player like quarterback, pass rusher, left tackle,” Beane said. “It’s probably a pretty good cost-saver if you truly believe in the guy.”

First-round picks have a four-year contract, plus the fifth-year option. All other rounds have four-year deals.

Is Beane fine with trading down from 27 for a package that doesn’t include a second-rounder this year, but a 2024 pick (or picks)?

“I’m open to it, but it has to make sense, because if you do that, then you’re sitting there and saying, ‘Man, we’re not adding a player until 59 – that’s a long wait,' ” he said. “We had to do that when traded our first for (Stefon) Diggs (in 2020), which was good. But it was painful waiting until (No. 54).”

Analysis: The Bills may be stuck drafting at 27, and that is fine. They need to find an immediate starter at slot receiver or middle linebacker.

2. A year after drafting punter Matt Araiza, the Bills' pre-draft vetting procedure remains the same.

In the summer, the Bills were made aware of a civil complaint from October 2021 stemming from a reported gang rape when Araiza was at San Diego State. Araiza was cut within two days of the filing in August. At the time, Beane said the Bills did not know about the accusations when they drafted Araiza.

In December, it was announced that Araiza and his former college teammates would not be charged in the case, citing “insufficient evidence to get a conviction at trial.”

Beane said the Bills have a “private investigator who works for us and he digs up stuff that even the school sometimes doesn’t know about a guy. If something happened prior to the player being at the school they’re at (when drafted), we’ve found that the school doesn’t necessarily know about it if didn’t get written in the law.

“Even when we got word of that (after the draft), our private investigator called out there and what was known was all sealed with no names on it. There was a case, but we couldn’t get clarity that (Araiza) was 100% involved. I think it was just a unique situation, and we take steps very seriously. There are many guys off our board that people don’t necessarily know about or know why. We still dig like crazy and ask questions. Nobody at the university that our people talked to had any awareness of that before the draft.”

Analysis: The Bills aren’t unique in having a private investigator probing a player’s background or taking players off their board for character reasons.

3. The Bills prioritize compiling evaluations of players who may not be drafted.

Beane said the Bills’ personnel staff of 19 “is probably on the higher end … I would guess it’s in the top 10.” The rationale is practical: The more people available to scour the college level – and all levels – the better chance a diamond is unveiled.

“We talk about how many priority (rookie) free agents make it because they’ve got that chip on their shoulder and that drive and they’ve been overlooked and we don’t want to miss on those players, so we want to have enough resources to comb those out of the college world,” Beane said.

Undrafted rookies who have hit for the Bills since Beane arrived in 2018 include linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Cam Lewis, fullback Reggie Gilliam and tight end Quintin Morris.

In rounds 4-7 since 2018, the Bills have drafted/developed nickel Taron Johnson (fourth round 2018), receiver Gabe Davis (fourth round 2020), kicker Tyler Bass (sixth round 2020) and cornerback Dane Jackson (seventh round 2020). Johnson and Bass have signed second contracts.

Analysis: The Bills start the week with six draft picks. So, even if they end up with eight selections, finding depth in undrafted free agency will remain critical because of their tight salary cap situation.

4. Beane’s background in football operations has been beneficial since joining the Bills.

As a young NFL employee, he wasn’t the guy traveling to Montana and New Mexico to help organize pro days and measure out the 40-yard dash.

Beane was in Carolina’s personnel department for a decade before moving to director of football operations for seven years and assistant general manager for two. He leans on those years as he organizes the Bills’ across-the-entire-facility draft effort.

“Huge (help),” he said. “In this job, there are so many operational things you have to know and understand and how individual departments operate. Video room, athletic trainers, analytics, college scouting, pro scouting, salary cap – they run on their own, but in some form or fashion, they generally touch each other, and so it’s making each individually run and then tie them all together and understanding what the objectives are.”

Going way back, Beane thinks his first college scouting visit was “probably like Gardner-Webb – it would have been a small school and driving over from Charlotte.”

Analysis: What struck me during the Beane interview was how collaborative it appears the Bills’ draft procedure is from start to finish. Voices and opinions matter and it is up to Beane to parse through the information.

5. Coach Sean McDermott has a new role calling the defensive plays, but still looks at offensive players.

Beane said the Bills’ checklist for defensive players hasn’t changed much since McDermott named himself the play-caller last month.

“We talk all the time about personnel and who’s fitting what roles,” Beane said. “I don’t think you’re going to see any major changes from what type of players we’re looking for. It would be more just how Sean’s going to call the game, and maybe he would use a different package here and there and he says, ‘I think this guy could add this role.’ ”

Defensive play-callers are valuable to the draft process because they can identify which offensive skill-position players might give them a headache.

“We definitely talk guys on offense and who (McDermott) would be the most concerned about,” Beane said. “Who would he be the most worried about from a game-plan standpoint? With the skill-position players, it’s who would be a match-up problem and cause him to do certain things in his defense he maybe wouldn’t want to do.”

Analysis: This should be (needs to be?) a heavy offensive draft for the Bills. McDermott knows what kind of slot receiver would stress his defense, which makes him a valuable resource.