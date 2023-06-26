Another lap around the Bills as we approach, gulp, July and the month training camps open:

Bruce about Von

The sack totals for current Bills defensive end Von Miller and former Bills defensive end Bruce Smith make for an interesting comparison.

In their first 10 years, Smith (1985-94) had 116 sacks in 139 games and Miller (2011-19 and ’21-22) had 110½ sacks in 161 games.

Smith was limited to five games in ’91 due to a late July knee surgery and Miller was limited to nine games in 2013 (suspension and torn ACL) and missed all of ’20 (foot).

Entering his age-34 season, Miller is on a Pro Football Hall of Fame track. From his age-34 season on, Smith had 84 sacks in 140 games and was a first-ballot Hall selection.

Miller is rehabilitating from his second ACL tear and at his charity golf tournament last month, Smith was asked about Miller.

“That’s the key: Get back healthy,” Smith said. “You can’t perform at a high level unless you’re healthy. As you get older, staying healthy becomes more and more of a challenge.”

Smith was an iron man – he missed only three games in his seasons of ages 34-40. Does he think Miller has the same kind of longevity?

“First and foremost, ‘Father Time’ is undefeated,” Smith said. “Secondly, I’m sure Von’s mindset is to work extremely hard and diligently. He’s already a student of the game and will make sure he gets back to 100%. Unfortunately, the body thinks differently sometimes with age. … He can certainly play at a high level. I’m excited about him getting back on the field. I’m excited about him having the opportunity once again to show his dominance.”

But, Smith cautioned: “We can’t expect it overnight. It may be a process. It may take him two or three games to get back in the full swing of things. I feel very optimistic he’s capable of that.”

The Bills’ modus operandi with injured players is to be conservative and play the long game. For Miller, the best case would be to ease him into both the season (sit out the first few weeks) and his return (limited playing time, which increases by week). The Bills need Miller in January-February more than September.

Bills’ O-line construction

Ryan O'Halloran: Extensions give Beane, McDermott security to retool Bills after this season The contract extensions for Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott was smart business for co-owner Terry Pegula, but genius business for Beane/McDermott.

The 2018 NFL Draft was the first for the brain trust of General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott and their initial pick was quarterback Josh Allen. But having pocketed contract extensions on Friday through the 2027 season, should the duo put a greater focus on drafting offensive linemen in the first round to protect Allen?

Possibly … but it’s complicated.

A canvas of the league’s depth charts revealed the Bills are one of only six teams whose projected starting offensive line features no homegrown first-round picks. The others are Kansas City, Washington, Green Bay, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL average is 1.34 first-round picks per projected starting line so the Bills aren’t a complete outlier. Fourteen teams have one first-round starter, eight teams have two, three teams have three (Dallas, Detroit and Atlanta) and New Orleans has four.

The Bills’ projected line is left tackle Dion Dawkins (third round in 2017; McDermott’s first draft and a few weeks before Beane was hired), left guard Connor McGovern (free agent), center Mitch Morse (free agent), right guard Ryan Bates (trade) and right tackle Spencer Brown (third round in ’21).

The complication: The Bills aren’t living in prime first-round real estate. Most of the top linemen are off the board by the mid-20s. From 2018-23, in Nos. 25-32 (or Nos. 25-31 this year), only five linemen have been drafted.

The key for the Bills is making sure their second- and third-round picks pan out. They drafted guard O’Cyrus Torrence in this year’s second round and appear ready to give Brown every chance to keep his spot.

Long partnership

The Bills are set up for the long term and rare continuity atop their football flow chart if Beane and McDermott reach the end of their contracts.

This is the seventh year for Beane/McDermott together. The longest GM/coach tandem (not counting New England’s Bill Belichick, who has the de facto dual role) is Seattle’s John Schneider/Pete Carroll (entering 14th season).

Also in their seventh year together are Kansas City’s Brent Veach/Andy Reid, the Los Angeles Rams’ Les Snead/Sean McVay and San Francisco’s John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan.

The Chiefs (two), Seahawks and Rams have won Super Bowls with their duos and the 49ers have reached the Super Bowl once (losing to the Chiefs).

Back in the day, Bill Polian and Marv Levy were a duo for seven years (1986-92).

Target: Taylor

Taylor Swift’s mega tour will hit 20 NFL stadiums – Minneapolis was her 14th stop over the weekend. The current Highmark Stadium is naturally not an option, but how about the new Highmark Stadium?

The new venue opens in 2026 and Bills executive vice president/COO Ron Raccuia wants a Swift-type concert to help break it in.

“That’s exactly what we want to target,” Raccuia told me this spring at the league meeting. “The design of the stadium actually helps us attract talent like Taylor Swift.”

The current stadium has only one entrance/exit tunnel to field level, but the new stadium will have four, which will help facilitate the load-in/load-out process.

“Major concerts like (Swift) or the Rolling Stones or Billy Joel and others, it would take two to three days longer to load in and load out so they’re less likely to come to Buffalo because of the cost and time factor,” Raccuia said. “The new stadium will take it down to a day or a day-and-a-half, which becomes much more efficient for major tours and acts like a Taylor Swift.”