Note: Over the next week, The Buffalo News will be visiting several NFL training camps. First up is the New York Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Walking through a hallway of the Giants’ facility Friday afternoon, Brian Daboll was asked if he has any St. Francis High School (Class of 1993) memorabilia in his office.

A football. A plaque. Anything.

No, he said, the walls are pretty bare. Not that Daboll is a minimalist or anything, but he’s more about the present. He won’t be a guy who walks around wearing any of his five Super Bowl rings with New England or his Alabama national championship ring.

But …

“(The NFL) just sent me the Coach of the Year trophy,” he said.

In leading the Giants back to the playoffs last year after serving as the Bills offensive coordinator, Daboll was voted as the league’s top coach, which is traditionally awarded to the big whistle who inherited a terrible team and turned it around. The Giants improved from 4-13 in Joe Judge’s last year to 9-7-1 (plus a playoff win at Minnesota) in Daboll’s first season.

And it also means squat for this season. Zip. Nothing. Zero.

That was the point Daboll stressed during our conversation – when we weren’t taking breaks talking about where I lived in Buffalo, what I thought of the weather, a history of St. Francis graduates working in the league, etc.

Last year doesn’t guarantee anything this year.

The Eagles are still the class of the NFC East and quarterback Jalen Hurts should be even better.

The Cowboys, who play at the Giants in Week 1, also won a playoff game last season. You have to think one of these years, they will play up to the level of their depth chart.

And even the Commanders might be a threat if a change of ownership can invigorate them. Getting Dan Snyder out of your lives can only help, right?

“There are always new players, new coaches and you have to move on pretty quickly,” Daboll said.

And …

“It’s such a long season,” he said.

And …

“We have a new team, a new set of challenges and the only thing we’re going to do is work as hard as we can and try to develop our identity for the 2023 season,” he said.

What does he want Big Blue’s identity to be?

“We’re a work in progress,” he said. “We always want smart, tough and dependable (players).”

It starts with the head coach.

If he wants to stress improvement for quarterback Daniel Jones, help new tight end Darren Waller make an instant impact following his offseason trade from Las Vegas and aid second-year edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in taking a step forward, his message must be about 2023.

The Giants must be better offensively.

Last year, they ranked 26th in passing and tied for 15th in scoring. They drafted receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round to provide some downfield juice. And they get former Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a full season after he was claimed off waivers last year.

The Giants must better defensively.

Last year, they ranked 27th stopping the run.

We’ll know about this Giants team by mid-October.

In the first six games, they play 2022 playoff teams Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami and the Bills. Yikes. And they play the Eagles twice in the final three weeks. Double yikes.

General manager Joe Schoen said Daboll’s strength will be staying in the moment. He sure as heck won’t look back and the same goes for looking ahead.

“Dabs is very consistent,” said Schoen, formerly Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s top lieutenant. “He hasn’t changed. He’s very comfortable in his skin and I saw a lot of that in Buffalo. He doesn’t walk around trying to be somebody he’s not. It’s all genuine.”