Ryan O'Halloran: Bills' turnover ways can't continue if they are to reach Super Bowl

Sometimes, a visual aid is a more effective teaching and reinforcement tool than spoken words. During Wednesday morning’s team meeting, the Bills’ first in advance of Sunday’s AFC wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott chose the former and put a statistic on the overhead screen.

According to right guard Ryan Bates, it was the Bills’ record when winning the turnover differential since the start of 2020.

The regular season record: 19-1.

“You can’t argue with that stat,” Bates said. “That says it all.”

It does say it all. When the Bills protect the football better than their opponent, they win.

McDermott stressing turnover differential had a deeper meaning, though. The Bills’ 27 turnovers this season were third-most in the NFL and their even differential was 15th in the NFL.

They turned it over. A lot. Home and away. Interception or fumble. First or second half. On opening and closing drives. Both sides of the 50-yard line.

The Bills were good enough to overcome those turnovers to go 13-3 and win the AFC East. But they likely aren't good enough to reach – and win – the Super Bowl if it continues this month.

The turnover issues began right away.

Against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who were actually healthy in Week 1, the Bills were in position for a first-quarter knockout punch. A 75-yard touchdown drive was followed by a forced punt and the Bills were nearing the Rams’ red zone.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie ran a quick slant and quarterback Josh Allen’s pass was on target, but the football bounced off McKenzie’s chest and was intercepted at the Rams’ 24.

Cue a trend start.

• Only Indianapolis (34) and Houston (28) – combined to go 7-25-2, started multiple quarterbacks and either fired their coach at midseason (Colts) or hours after the season (Texans) – had more turnovers than the Bills.

• The Bills had at least two turnovers in eight games, including four against the Rams and Minnesota and three apiece against Chicago and the second New England game.

• And part of the Bills’ eight red zone turnovers were a league-high five interceptions by Allen.

During McDermott’s five seasons, the 27 turnovers were the second-most (32 in Allen’s rookie year of 2018) and the even differential was the second-worst (minus-5 in ’18).

The brilliance of Allen and the offense helped overcome most of the back-breaking plays (they were 6-2 when losing the turnover battle), but not all of them. Two turnovers late against Minnesota – a fumbled Allen snap that was recovered for a touchdown and interception at the goal line in overtime – basically cost the Bills home-field advantage.

Every interception has its own story so a look back is merited.

Of Allen’s 14 interceptions, The News’ judgement booked the blame on him for 10, including all six in a three-game stretch against Green Bay, the Jets and Minnesota. The four he wasn’t on the hook for were McKenzie’s drop, tipped passes at Baltimore and at Detroit, and a hit-while-he-threw turnover last week against the Patriots.

Additionally, running back Devin Singletary lost three fumbles.

The Bills will try to buck a recent trend – winning the Super Bowl despite turnover issues.

Over the last decade, only one champion had more than the Bills’ 27 turnovers – Denver had 31 in 2015. Six champions finished in the top five of fewest turnovers and seven in the top 10. The Broncos (third-most) and Rams (tied for 14th-most last year) were in the top half of most giveaways.

On the flip side, the Bills of the 1990s overcame turnover issues. During their four-year AFC title run from 1990-93, they were minus-2 (’90), plus-2 (’91), minus-3 (’92) and plus-12 (’93). They averaged 36.5 takeaways and 34.3 giveaways.

Turnover Time for this Bills group needs to stop. The only way Miami can pull the upset? If the Bills turn it over and particularly on a short field. The best way for Cincinnati – or another second-round opponent – to win in Buffalo next weekend? Same thing.

“It’s an emphasis every week,” Bates said. “The turnover battle wins games. You win the turnover battle, chances are, you win the game.”

Turnover issues

The Bills’ 27 turnovers were third-most in the NFL during the regular season:

Top three

Team Turnovers Record

Indianapolis 34 4-12-1

Houston 28 3-13-1

Bills 27 13-3

Bottom three

Team Turnovers Record

Detroit 15 9-8

N.Y. Giants 16 9-7-1

San Francisco 17 13-4

McDermott turnover differentials

A look at the takeaway-giveaway totals and the Bills’ turnover differential during coach Sean McDermott’s six seasons:

Year Takeaways Giveaways Differential (rank)

2017 25 16 +9 (7th)

2018 27 32 -5 (T23rd)

2019 23 19 +4 (10th)

2020 26 22 +4 (T10th)

2021 30 22 +8 (7th)

2022 27 27 Even (15th)

Protecting the football

How many regular season takeaways each of the last 10 Super Bowl champions posted (and their ranking):

Year Team Giveaways Rank

2012 Baltimore 16 Tied 2nd fewest

2013 Seattle 19 Tied 4th fewest

2014 New England 13 Tied fewest

2015 Denver 31 Tied 3rd most

2016 New England 11 Tied fewest

2017 Philadelphia 20 Tied 11th fewest

2018 New England 18 Tied 7th fewest

2019 Kansas City 15 Tied 3rd fewest

2020 Tampa Bay 17 Tied 7th fewest

2021 L.A. Rams 23 Tied 14th most