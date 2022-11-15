Ryan O'Halloran: Bills tight end Dawson Knox wants late brother's legacy carried on through memories, charitable efforts

Ole Miss football practice, 2018 season. Dawson Knox was the bound-for-the-NFL junior tight end, and Luke Knox was the scout-team freshman linebacker. It was time for Younger Brother to show Older Brother no quarter would be taken.

“I would have to block him every now and then, and one day, he popped me pretty good, and I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, you’re supposed to be the little brother on the practice team, and I’m the starting tight end and you’re not supposed to be doing this to me,’ ” Dawson told me with a laugh Tuesday morning. “Things would get heated in a good, competitive way.”

Those practice-field drills, those back-yard basketball games in which the Knox parents had to send the brothers to their respective corners, those family summer vacation trips to Destin, Fla., were just some of the memories Dawson revealed during a ceremony at the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative offices on Ellicott Street.

Dawson was there to introduce a charitable program honoring Luke, who died suddenly Aug. 17 in Miami, where he was a football player at Florida International.

Luke was 22.

Through former Buffalo Bills teammate Lee Smith, Dawson began visiting kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital during his rookie year.

“Since that very first experience, I’ve been hooked on these guys, and just the work they do every single day is unbelievable,” Dawson said.

In the days after Luke’s death, more than 9,000 donations totaling $230,000 poured into P.U.N.T. at such a high volume that its website momentarily crashed. Most of the pledges were for $16.88, to recognize Luke and Dawson’s jersey numbers, respectively.

“It was weirdly not surprising because of the fans and whole community of Western New York are so incredible,” Dawson said of the total raised. “But it really just makes you sit back and really appreciate how giving everyone here is. It really is a City of Good Neighbors.”

The money will be used for three initiatives:

• A “Helping Hands” endowment, which serves as a “financial safety net” for families to pay for housing, utilities, medical expenses, etc.

• The “Ultimate Compassion” program, which is dedicated to helping families who lose a child to cancer with funeral expenses and assist year-round therapeutic support.

• And the creation of “Luke’s Locker,” using 15% of the money raised to help families at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University in the Knoxes' home area of Nashville.

Last year, “Dawson’s Locker” was introduced in Buffalo, and provides daily essentials such as gas, grocery and food cards and, at the hospital, parking and cafeteria vouchers. Again this season, Knox is donating $100 for every reception and $1,000 for every touchdown.

“Unprecedented support,” said Gwen Mysiak, executive director of P.U.N.T., of the donations to honor Luke.

When drafted by the Bills in 2019, Dawson conceded he didn’t know anything about Buffalo and didn’t know anybody from the area. But he quickly learned the uniqueness of the region and was immediately struck by the impact his hospital visits had, not only on the kids, but also himself.

“Anyone that wears a Bills jersey is going to have a pretty awesome platform to spread some love (and) spread some smiles to people going through hard things,” he said. “It was pretty amazing just to see those kids light up when you walked through the door.”

After the press conference, I asked Dawson how he has managed to handle his own grief – he lost his brother, his friend, his back-yard/practice field competitive foil – but also about being the figurative rock of support for his parents and three younger siblings. There is no guide book for that.

“Obviously, you don’t really know how to handle something like that until it happens to you, and there is still so much uncertainty in how to exactly handle certain emotions,” Dawson said. “But just being strong for my parents and being present is huge – just being an open ear (for) my parents, my little sister, my two youngest brothers and also opening up about my own emotions, too.”

Dawson knew bottling up his emotions wasn’t the right course. He had to lean on his family and friends and Bills teammates.

“I don’t want to be Mr. Stoic where I try to be the strong one; I have to talk about my feelings, too,” he said. “It’s a two-way street of communication on how we’re feeling, the best way to move forward with everything and how to emotionally support everybody.”

A parent’s grief for losing a child is unspeakable. I asked Dawson how David and Rachel (his parents) are doing, and he said the family is leaning on their Christian faith.

“They’re good,” he said. “We know Luke is in a much better place now. We’re just visitors on Earth and he’s already home in heaven. … Obviously, we’re devastated and, selfishly, we all want him back. But that wasn’t God’s plan.”

The Knox family hopes Luke’s legacy is carried on through the charitable efforts.

At the end of our post-press conference conversation, Dawson told the Ole Miss practice story and simply said: “You couldn’t ask for a better brother.”