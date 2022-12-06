Ryan O'Halloran: Bills safety Jordan Poyer makes 12-year old fan's day, creates memory for himself

The faculty at East Aurora Middle School received the call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, touched and impressed by a letter he received from 12-year old sixth-grade student Logan Neri, wanted to stop by and surprise him … in an hour.

And right on time, there was Poyer, who also was informed of how Neri has occasionally struggled to fit in with his peers, pulling up to start a visit that will be just as memorable for him as it will for Neri and everybody at the school.

Last month, through Austin Air, the school won an assembly with Bills players. An injury sustained in the previous game prevented Poyer from attending.

“I would have done anything to see Jordan Poyer,” Neri told principal Matt Brown.

On Monday, Neri, with the help of his English teacher, Courtney Vitello, composed and typed a letter to Poyer.

“He sat down with me with all of these brainstormed ideas of what he wanted to say,” Vitello said. “He wanted Poyer to know he’s just as important as Josh Allen.”

Neri said he “just wanted to let him know he’s my favorite player because of the way he plays. Poyer and mostly the defense, they don’t get very much credit.”

Excerpts of the letter included:

“I just wanted to thank you for considering coming to East Aurora Middle School during our assembly a few weeks ago. … I want you to know that I believe that struggles you go through are challenging, but you have made a difference on me and impacted my actions these past months to continue to do my best and persevere. …

“You have made a difference because the way you play makes me want to play football as a safety or D-lineman. You also show me how to be a good teammate and use proper sportsmanship. I know you may not always be in the spotlight, but in my opinion having good sportsmanship puts you in the spotlight too.

“The point of the letter is really to show you how great you are and how you have impacted my behavior and sportsmanship throughout sixth grade so far.”

Poyer was taken aback by the letter’s thoroughness.

“Just to think a kid here calls me a hero and some of the things he’s gone through, I felt like it was a great opportunity to try and impact him as much as I can, show him some positive light,” he told The Buffalo News. “His letter was very, very detailed and very organized, and I had to read it twice because it didn’t sound like it was coming from a sixth-grader.”

Vitello said Neri didn’t want the letter to be “super long. We just took his ideas and he’s just such a beautiful writer, he had the vocabulary and it was all his ideas. I just helped organized it and see where he wanted to go with it.”

The school sent the letter to Avalon Sports, which directs Poyer’s off-the-field marketing.

Poyer recorded an inspirational video for Neri, but the surprises were only getting started. He made the 20-minute drive from the Bills’ facility to East Aurora and was greeted by Brown and assistant principal Matt Librock. The original plan was to lead Neri into Brown’s office, where Poyer would present a No. 21 autographed game-worn jersey.

Poyer had another idea.

“Let’s go down and get him,” he told Brown and Librock.

They went to outside the boys’ locker room, where Neri was after a swimming class. When Neri came through the door, he yelled, “Jordan Poyer?! Oh my God! Let’s go!” and stormed into Poyer’s arms.

“That was awesome,” Poyer said later. “You can’t explain a lot of those feelings when he sees you for the first time and jumps in your arms.”

After walking back to Brown’s office, Poyer presented Neri with the jersey and asked Neri to sign a copy of his letter (“I’m going to get this framed,” Poyer said). They sat down at a conference table and spent time talking about gaming, football, family and life.

Poyer invited Neri and his family – his parents, brother (age 13) and sisters (ages 9 and 6) to the Bills’ Jan. 8 home finale against the New England Patriots. (“I’ve never been to an actual stadium,” Neri said.)

The conversation flowed freely, the 12-year old just as comfortable as if somebody twice his age was meeting Poyer for the first time.

“Life is full of adversity,” Poyer told Neri. “You just have to learn how to deal with it and keep moving. What matters is what’s in your heart. Don’t worry about what anybody says about you. You’ve got a great group of people around here supporting you.”

Vitello was among those watching in the doorway to Brown’s office.

“I started crying. I had to step away for a moment,” she said, taking a break from overseeing a study hall. “I was so happy for Logan. He’s a kid that needed that. To see somebody like Poyer make that connection and watch it unfold, it was unbelievable. I haven’t seen Logan smile that big, ever. He’s usually the kid who can crack a joke and get people laughing. To see his eyes light up, it just made my day.”

The meeting was over. Again, though, Poyer had another idea.

Poyer walked Neri, who said he will wear the jersey while watching Bills games starting Sunday against the New York Jets, back upstairs to band class (he plays the trumpet). Jaws dropped from the students as Poyer introduced himself and explained to the teacher why Neri was late.

There was a point to that.

“I wanted them to see that,” Poyer said. “I wanted his peers to see him with me. He’s going through a lot, so being able to impact him in any positive way I can hope it helps him and starts steering him in the right direction. I’m hoping that it does.”

The memory ultra-fresh in her mind, Vitello is sure it will.

“It gives Logan a confidence boost, for sure,” she said. “He just needed that little push. I can see him taking everything Poyer said to him and continuing to put his best foot forward.”