Ryan O'Halloran: Bills rookie Kaiir Elam's mindset after deactivation? 'Make sure that didn't happen again'

Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam had three routes at his disposal after he was a surprising healthy scratch earlier this month at New England for the first time in his football life.

1. He could have brooded, asking himself, “Why me?”

2. He could have stayed the same, doing just enough in his mind, which clearly hadn’t been enough in the minds of the coaching staff.

3. Or he could take the figurative kick in the keister and rebound.

Smartly, Elam stormed through Door No. 3, accepting the coaching points – tough as they were to hear – and used the benching as motivation and getting back on the field for 28 defensive snaps in Saturday’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

“Being a competitor and putting in so much work, you want that work to pay off,” Elam told The Buffalo News at his locker following Tuesday’s practice. “(There) was a point when I was like, ‘Dang, this is discouraging.’ But then it was, ‘Maybe everything the coaches are doing is to test me and see how I respond.’

“I really wanted to come back to practice and put my best foot forward and make sure that didn’t happen again and make sure they know I’m qualified to do the job and do it at a high level.”

Inactive against New England, Elam didn’t play a defensive snap in the Week 14 win over the New York Jets before rotating with Dane Jackson against the Dolphins. If Elam needed a kick-start to his season, he might have gotten it.

“He did a lot of really good things in that ballgame,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “It was encouraging to see him come out and get his hands on some balls and make some plays for us.”

Or as coach Sean McDermott termed it Wednesday, Elam took “baby steps.”

The Bills’ first-round pick (No. 22 overall) in April, Elam appeared to be taking adult-level steps as he seized on his playing-time chance when Jackson and Christian Bedford sustained injuries in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, and Tre’Davious White (ACL) was held out until Thanksgiving. Elam played at least 58% of the snaps in six consecutive games and had interceptions against Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

Elam started the first Jets game, but injured his ankle and missed the loss to Minnesota. He played 21 snaps against the Lions.

Elam’s deactivation for the New England game was a surprise because he wasn’t on that week’s injury report, White had only played one game, Jackson was in a coverage slump and Xavier Rhodes had played all of 25 snaps during year.

Elam has always been a post-practice worker, but he upped the volume and also honed in on everything else after the Patriots game. If the coaches intended to send him a message, he first needed to receive it (he did, quickly) and then show he had received it (he did, semi-quickly).

“The weaknesses were basically playing with proper technique,” he said. "Maybe I was trying to be too perfect instead of sticking with what got me here."

Being a rookie cornerback in the NFL is tricky. College teams play an overwhelming amount of zone coverage so players like Elam must learn the ins and outs of man coverage, particularly press coverage and being able to play physical at the line of scrimmage while not putting himself out of position.

Two other big things: Pro offenses run more stuff and have much better players.

I told Elam I covered Jalen Ramsey as a rookie for Jacksonville in 2016 and he didn’t have his first interception until December, and covered Pat Surtain II as a rookie last year in Denver and he gave up a touchdown in his first game. Ramsey is now an All-Pro for the Los Angeles Rams and Surtain is the Broncos’ overall best player. The message? It takes time at that position.

Also, rookies sometimes abandon their technique to go interception hunting.

“Interceptions are cool and they help change the momentum of the game,” said Elam, who has two picks. “But I really just want to be a person who locks down my guy because I know that helps the team tremendously. When I start doing that, I will feel more satisfied than if I have a game with one pick and a bunch of yards given up.”

Said Bills nickel back Taron Johnson: “It’s tough every year but being a rookie, it’s tough times 10. The key is to have a strong mindset and I feel like (Elam) has that and has kept pushing forward.”

The Bills were smart to re-integrate Elam to the rotation ahead of the playoffs. The dumb strategy would have been to leave him on the sideline until they were forced to play him. Wean him back into the fold like they did against Miami and will probably do at Chicago on Saturday. Help him regain the confidence he may have lost.

Frazier said the cornerback situation is "beginning to clear up a little bit. ... Hopefully this next week will solidify some things in our mind as we get closer to the end of the regular season."

If the Bills are confident in Elam, then they can enter the playoffs with White as the every-snap starter and an Jackson/Elam rotation, which would also give Frazier options with his sub packages. Last Saturday was a good starting point for Elam.

“It was pretty exciting to be back on the field,” he said. “That’s all you can ask for in this league – an opportunity to help the team win and also showcase the work you’ve put in. (Being benched) definitely added a chip to my shoulder that I'm playing with now."