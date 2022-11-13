Ryan O'Halloran: Bills quarterback Josh Allen searching for answers, must find them in a hurry

Over four minutes and 39 seconds, as he tried to dissect another turnover-plagued loss in which he did things that have suddenly and shockingly become the norm, Josh Allen never lifted his head.

Still in full uniform after the Bills’ come-from-ahead, 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, he stared down at the interview table in front of him.

He answered the questions and made no eye contact as he lamented a second consecutive loss in which the Bills blew a double-digit lead, and he had more turnovers (three) than touchdown passes (one).

“It comes down (on) my shoulders and my shoulders only (and) making the right decisions and the right throws,” Allen said. “This one is going to suck watching (on video).”

Yes, it is going to stink.

For Allen, whose MVP candidacy, at its apex when he outdueled Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes last month, is done-zo, kaput, over.

For coach Sean McDermott, who passed on a short field goal to take a 30-17 lead with 10:27 remaining for the fourth-down play in which Allen was intercepted in the end zone.

And for the entire defense and their coaches, who had no answer for Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

But it starts and ends with Allen because it always does with the franchise quarterback. When the Bills beat the Chiefs, the praise was heaped on his aforementioned shoulders and rightly so. And after the losses to the Jets and Vikings, the first piece of blame pie was served to Allen and rightly so.

It left Allen searching for answers and in a position he had to believe was unfathomable when the season began with legitimate and realistic Super Bowl aspirations.

Allen leads the NFL with 10 interceptions. He is of course carrying the offense, but he is also hurting the offense.

During his press conference, he said at various points: “Horrendous second half. I have to be better. … We were horrendous in the red zone and again, that’s on my shoulders. Have to clean it up for sure. … You hate to lose, especially that way.”

This wasn’t like when Allen was a rookie struggling to complete half of his pass attempts and scratching for any kind of success. That was expected, the usual on-the-job training for a pro quarterback. The successes were celebrated and the failures rationalized.

Not now, though. There is no defending some of the things Allen is doing on the field in general and in scoring position in particular.

Allen, a veteran of high-stakes games in the regular season and playoffs from 2019-21, is supposed to be past the kind of mistakes like his game-ending interception to the end zone when the Bills were in field-goal position (Minnesota 20-yard line) to at least salvage a tie. He is supposed to be past botching a snap exchange that the Vikings recovered for a touchdown with 41 seconds left in regulation.

All the turnovers erased what should have been a terrific victory to cap a tumultuous week.

Allen sustained a right elbow injury in the third-to-last play of the Jets loss, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, was listed as a limited participant Friday and labeled as questionable to play Minnesota.

“I just progressed throughout the week pretty steadily,” he said. “Put a lot of hours into getting ready to play.”

And for three quarters, it looked as if the Bills made the right decision. He didn’t run on called keepers. He was accurate on short throws to the perimeter. And the offensive line was doing great work in protecting him – the first time he hit the turf was making a tackle on a Vikings fumble return.

“He was in the training room way after hours and way early, too, and did everything possible could to get ready for this game and he still made some absolutely incredible plays despite his elbow bothering him,” tight end Dawson Knox said.

First three quarters: Allen was 19-of-25 passing for 215 yards, one touchdown and a 114.8 rating. The Bills were inching toward a 7-2 record and upcoming games against Cleveland and Detroit, both 3-6.

But then came the chaos.

Fourth quarter and overtime: Allen was 10-of-18 passing for 115 yards, two interceptions and a 35.4 rating.

Ouch.

Leading 27-17, the Bills drove to the Vikings’ 7-yard line and faced second-and-2. Run it? Nah. Allen threw it away on an aborted screen and then incomplete on third down. On fourth down, he moved to his right and forced a throw into traffic that was intercepted by Peterson in the end zone.

“No sense in taking a sack or throwing the ball away,” Allen said.

Wrong. Wrong because Peterson returned the interception to the Vikings’ 34. Throw it away and Minnesota would start inside its 10. Take a sack and it would start inside the 15.

After his botched fumble-turned-Vikings-touchdown, Allen completed four passes for 55 yards to set up the overtime-forcing field goal. After Minnesota kicked a field goal, he scrambled for 18 and 20 yards and threw two seven-yard completions. But then the game ended with a second interception.

Call it a collapse. Call it a meltdown. Call it a debacle, a fiasco or, gulp, a choke-job. They all apply.

Allen, if his elbow allows, must bounce back.

“First of all, Josh is an absolute stud,” center Mitch Morse said. “He’s our quarterback and just the grit he showed out there to compete with a significant injury – it shows what kind of guy he is.”

Allen showed his toughness – that should never be questioned. But to make sure the Bills don’t have a repeat of last year’s midseason slump (four losses in six games), Allen needs to return to his be-aggressive-but-not-reckless playing ways. And in a hurry.