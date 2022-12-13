Ryan O'Halloran: Bills quarterback Josh Allen reveals PRP injection for elbow. What is the process?

Maybe, just maybe, upon the conclusion of the Bills’ season, quarterback Josh Allen will reveal how seriously he injured his right (throwing) elbow on the third-to-final play of the Nov. 6 loss to the New York Jets.

Ever since, No. 17 has been predictably coy about the status of his wing, which is the engine for the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes. “OK,” and “getting better,” have been his go-to comments.

But Allen did offer new information last week during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Allen said the doctors’ initial diagnosis “wasn’t too optimistic about me playing the (next) few weeks. Anywhere from 2-4 weeks.”

Allen, though, didn’t miss a game and acknowledged he received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to aid in the healing.

Orr Limpisvasti, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai’s Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, was my medical expert last month to analyze Allen’s potential treatment plan. I caught up with him again this week to describe the PRP injection.

“PRP is essentially a process where you’re taking the platelet concentration out of your venous blood,” Limpisvasti said.

So what happens?

Allen had the blood drawn from a vein as if he would for a regular test. The blood was then placed in a centrifuge, which “spins” the blood to separate the red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Limpisvasti said the process takes 30 minutes before the platelets are re-injected to the injured area.

Limpisvasti said Allen likely had the procedure done off-site because teams don’t usually have a centrifuge in their facility, and a patient undergoes an ultrasound “so the injection of the platelets is going to the injured structure at just the right spot.”

“The idea is the platelets can help recruit a more robust response in the tissue (healing),” Limpisvasti said.

This is when things get interesting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Most people who do PRP injections for tissue, be it an ulnar collateral ligament or a tendon, are usually waiting 4-6 weeks for the tissue to really start to heal better, if it is going to heal better,” Limpisvasti said. “And then, slowly, they will ramp up their rehabilitation and activity. It’s just tricky when you’re doing something midseason with PRP. Sometimes, the player is getting back a week or two weeks later, but that would be pretty fast.”

Allen returned pretty fast … seven days fast.

Last month, Limpisvasti told me the immediate treatment plan would be for Allen to do nothing and let the swelling calm down. That appeared to be the Bills’ strategy – Allen did not practice on Nov. 13-14 and was listed as “limited” on Nov. 15, which could mean as little as being present for walkthrough-like snaps. He changed his pregame routine (fewer throws) for the Nov. 17 Minnesota game.

Limpisvasti said PRP injections became common “even 20 years ago in different applications … it started to take off in the early-to-mid 2000s.” A Google search of “Buffalo Bills PRP injection,” returned a story about receiver Percy Harvin receiving one in his hip in August 2015.

That was training camp. Patience was an option. Not so much in the regular season.

Allen hasn’t missed a snap in the five games since the injury; the Bills are 4-1 and he has seven touchdown passes and three interceptions and he has gradually increased his practice work.

Cleveland week: Two limited practices.

Detroit week: One limited practice.

New England week: Two full practices.

Jets week: Three full practices.

Allen hasn’t received an injury designation (out, doubtful or questionable) since being listed as questionable against Minnesota.

Entering Saturday’s game against Miami, Allen ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (3,553), third in touchdown passes (26), tied for third in interceptions (11), 10th in passer rating (95.5) and is third among quarterbacks in rushing yards (628).

Against the Jets on Sunday, Allen didn’t appear to be wearing a protective sleeve on the right elbow below the white shirt that covered both arms.

“It’s something that I don’t think about when I’m out on the field,” Allen said after the Patriots win on Dec. 1. “I think that’s the most important thing. … Shout out to our (people) in the training room. I think we’ve got the best group (in the NFL) in the training room. They work so hard and work so many hours. I can’t tell them enough how much I appreciate them.”