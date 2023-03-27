PHOENIX – “You can never have enough pass rushers.”

“You can never have enough defensive linemen.”

Gifted $1 for every time I’ve heard those two lines over the years, I would be able to afford one night’s stay at the Arizona Biltmore, where the NFL’s annual meeting started Sunday.

The more pass rushers to rotate in and out of the game, the better. A two-platoon system for the two interior positions if in a 4-3 front like the Buffalo Bills. Good theories. Successful theories. Tough-to-accomplish theories.

The latest example after the first two weeks of unrestricted free agency: The Bills.

Four questions are top of mind about the Bills’ defense as the internal focus semi-shifts to next month’s draft:

1. Who will call the plays? The Bills have ruled out hiring a coordinator from outside the organization so the best option remains coach Sean McDermott.

2. Who will replace middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds? Round 2 of the draft is the best spot, possibly Iowa’s Jack Campbell or Arkansas’ Drew Sanders.

3-4. Do they have enough pass rushing-defensive ends and run-containing interior defensive linemen? No and no.

There will be time to address Nos. 1-2 later, but my answers to Nos. 3-4 should register as a concern.

Focus has been directed at the lines since McDermott said a day after the season the Bills needed to look at the “lines of scrimmage,” which was Sean Speak for, “We got pushed around by the Bengals.”

The Bills signed left guard Connor McGovern and projected reserve guard David Edwards and could still address the offensive line in the draft. But nothing big on the defensive line yet; in fact, all six additions over the last two weeks have been on offense.

Currently under contract at defensive end are Miller, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa and Jonathan Kingsley. Veteran Shaq Lawson remains a free agent. Could the Bills manage if Miller starts the regular season on the physically unable to perform list (out a minimum of Games 1-6)? Only if Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa elevate their play.

Currently under contract at defensive tackle are Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant, Cortez Broughton and Kendal Vickers. Jordan Phillips remains a free agent while rehabilitating from rotator cuff surgery. As an aside, they need to figure out if Oliver even wants to be here because his social media posts suggest a shine toward being flipped to the Chicago Bears.

Under McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane, the Bills have allocated beau-coup resources to the defensive line – Oliver/Rousseau were first-round picks and Basham/Epenesa second-round picks, and Miller signed a big-money deal last March. The situation the Bills are in isn’t from a lack of trying.

For all we know, that trying extended to earlier this month when the market opened.

Six interior defensive linemen have changed teams for the kind of money the Bills could afford: Dean Lowry (Green Bay to Minnesota), Sheldon Rankins (Jets to Houston), Jarran Reed (Green Bay to Seattle), Hassan Ridgeway (San Francisco to Houston), DeShawn Williams (Denver to Carolina) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Tampa Bay to the Giants).

Only McDermott and the defensive staff know if any of those players would have fit into the Bills’ system and have good football left on their odometers.

Notable interior linemen remain on the market, chiefly Baltimore’s Calais Campbell, Detroit’s Poona Ford and the Rams’ A’Shawn Robinson.

An Atlanta radio station reported over the weekend that Campbell has a visit scheduled to the Bills this week – it will probably be late in the week once Beane and McDermott return from Arizona.

Campbell already has met with Atlanta and Jacksonville following his release by the Ravens. He is entering his age-37 season but would provide versatility to the Bills’ line and, from covering him in 2017 when he was with the Jaguars, he is one of the best leaders I have ever seen.

Adding Campbell to the mix on a two-year deal masked as a one-year contract would make the Bills better because the Bills need some run-stopping oomph, the kind of enforcer who can equal parts absorb double teams to free up his linebackers and overpower one-on-one match-ups.

Last year, the Bills ranked fifth in rush defense (104.6 yards per game), but it was misleading. The defense faced a league-low 387 carries, a product being in the lead so often.

I looked at the Bills’ 11 one-possession games (regular season and playoffs) last year to see if the run defense was any good. It was a mixed bag.

The good: Miami (first meeting, 41 yards), Kansas City (68), the Jets (second meeting, 76) and the Dolphins again (playoffs, 42). The Bills went 3-1.

The bad: The Bills beat Baltimore and won the second Miami game despite giving up 162 and 188 yards, respectively. The Jets and Minnesota rolled up 174 and 147 yards, respectively, in wins over the Bills. And Cincinnati rushed for 172 yards in the playoffs.

The in-between: Cleveland and Detroit rushed for 80 and 96 yards, respectively. The Bills won both games.

All told, the Bills allowed 113.3 yards rushing in their one-possession games compared with 91.6 in the other seven games. Enough of a discrepancy to be concerned, right?

The same with the pass rush. Minus Miller, who? Rousseau had four sacks in Games 1-4 … and four sacks the rest of the regular season as he fought multiple injuries. Epenesa had 6½ sacks, but also missed time with injuries. And Basham? Two sacks. The lack of a four-man pass rush after Miller’s injury on Thanksgiving was notable by how often linebacker Matt Milano and nickel back Taron Johnson blitzed.

The Bills’ cap situation won’t allow for signing a low-budget edge rusher and run-stopper, so the priority for Beane and Co. should be adding to the interior.