The cost of successfully drafting a player and seeing him develop into a consistent contributor was felt by the Buffalo Bills around 4 p.m. Monday.

Welcome to the Bills’ New Offseason Normal. They can’t pay everybody. Good luck in Chicago, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, a first-round pick in 2018.

And welcome to General Manager Brandon Beane’s most critical offseason since '18. The length of the Bills’ Super Bowl Contending Window depends on how well he does his job through the late April draft.

Do the job well and the Bills will remain the class of the AFC East and challenge Kansas City and Cincinnati in the conference.

Whiff on the process and the Bills will be looking up at Miami and the New York Jets in the division.

“We’ve got (quarterback) Josh Allen – we’ve got our guy,” Beane said two weeks ago. “It’s up to me to figure out how to work the economics.”

Five years ago, in his first full offseason leading the Bills’ front office, Beane moved up from No. 21 to No. 12 in mid-March and from No. 12 to No. 7 on draft night to select Allen. A masterclass of pro football general managing.

Now, the economics of the Bills’ situation: Their cap was top heavy as of Monday afternoon – 11 players with hits of at least $8.5 million. (More re-structures are in the offing before Wednesday’s market opening.) Beane has to improve a roster last seen getting run off the field by Cincinnati knowing he has little spending/trading flexibility.

Middle linebacker. Safety. Left guard. Slot receiver. Punter. Back-up quarterback. Maybe starting running back.

The Bills checked off the punter and left guard boxes, by-resigning Sam Martin and agreeing to a three-year contract with Dallas’ Connor McGovern, respectively. Edmunds’ departure wasn’t a shock; word at the scouting combine was his camp sought a $17 million average. He got $18 million from the free-spending Bears, who were basically yelling, “You get a deal, you get a deal and you get a deal!”

That has never been Beane’s modus operandi. The years he has swung big, it was a singular attempt.

2018: Signed quarterback A.J. McCarron.

2019: Signed eight players, including center Mitch Morse and receiver Cole Beasley.

2020: Big swing – traded for receiver Stefon Diggs.

2021: Signed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and punter Matt Hauck.

2022: Big swing – signed defensive end Von Miller.

“Brandon is very calculated and he’s made some good moves and filled some needs (through the years)," a league source said Monday morning.

Adding Von was Beane’s splurge, go-for-it move. At the time, he knew it would hamstring his 2023 spending, but rightly believed Miller could be the Super Bowl closer. And he was on that path until tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving.

“Once we made the decision to go after a Von Miller, you’re making some re-structures … and pushing money down the line,” Beane said.

The Bills announced in late January they would not be premium shopping.

Or as coach Sean McDermott told me on Saturday: “This is when you have to, in our mind, out-maneuver (opponents).”

McDermott said he and Beane were in “constant communication” last week, including a 15-minute conversation Saturday morning when McDermott was in Williamsburg, Va., for his induction to the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Good conversations,” McDermott said.

Those good conversations must produce good results (the Bills’ Super Bowl Window demands it), and adding McGovern was an acceptable start. But it needs to be only the start.

Five more things about the opening hours of the negotiating window:

1. Chicago and Atlanta were the Funny Money Teams. The Bears added Edmunds, linebacker T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia) and guard Nate Davis (Tennessee). The Falcons have a trade in place for tight end Jonnu Smith, extended right guard Chris Lindstrom and punter Bradley Pinion and have contract agreements with safety Jessie Bates (Cincinnati) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (New Orleans).

2. Two of the five free agents I thought made sense for the Bills are off the board: Edwards and left guard Ben Powers (Baltimore to Denver). Still available are safety Julian Love (New York Giants), defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (Los Angeles Rams) and edge rusher DeMarcus Walker (Tennessee).

3. An interesting move by Kansas City, which lost right tackle Andrew Wylie to Washington and ruled out signing left tackle Orlando Brown. Instead, the Chiefs agreed to add Jacksonville right tackle Jawaan Taylor to a deal averaging $20 million to play left tackle. If any player can make it work, it’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he is looking at a new blind-side protector and a rookie right tackle.

4. The safety market took a few hours to get going, but Cincinnati’s Vonn Bell is headed to Carolina and Bates to the Falcons. As of Monday night, the Bills’ Jordan Poyer was the top remaining option.

5. A league source on if this week is fun: “Not necessarily, no and it’s because of the unknown,” the source said. “You’re basically negotiating against yourself for a lot of it because you don’t know who else the players are negotiating with. You just want to be as flexible as possible going into the draft so ideally, if you can fill some needs now, you do it.”