Cleaning out the Bills’ notebook after they wrapped up their offseason program Wednesday:

1. Morse back from two surgeries. Center Mitch Morse was a spectator during the three organized team activities (May 23 and 30 and June 6) open to the media. My thinking was the Bills wanted to cross-train right guard Ryan Bates and other players while keeping Morse fresh for training camp.

Turns out, Morse told The Buffalo News he was recovering from elbow and ankle surgeries. He was cleared for full activity during last week’s minicamp.

Morse injured the elbow in the Week 2 win over Tennessee, missed the Week 3 loss at Miami and was listed on the injury report for seven consecutive weeks.

Nursing the elbow, Morse injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over Cleveland and missed the Week 12 win at Detroit.

The elbow surgery was first up during the offseason.

“They let the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) heal itself because I’m not throwing anything – I’m just snapping it,” Morse said. “The bone fragments from the actual hit itself – there were chips around, so they just went in there and cleaned it out.”

The ankle surgery was required later in the offseason.

Bills Mailbag: Trying to make sense of the Stefon Diggs situation Being less than forthcoming with the media can be explained away as protecting his team’s competitive interests, but when that team comes up short, support for the head coach can dry up rapidly, Jay Skurski says.

“It just didn’t get better,” Morse said. “I’ve rolled my ankle a thousand times and this one, it just would not go away. It got to the point (health-wise), where I could play, but it didn’t go away (completely). They went in there and found a few bone spurs and floating bodies – bone chips and cartilage – they took out and that was very nice.”

During the open OTAs, Morse was stationed directly behind the quarterback Josh Allen, observing the offensive line.

Entering Year 9 and with 120 regular season/playoff starts under his belt, is observing just as beneficial as participating?

“I think so,” Morse said. “You don’t like seeing people do your job. As good as it is to get the opportunity to rest your body, it is nice to get physical reps at times. Some of the best offseasons I’ve gotten in regard to conceptually understanding (the offense) have been when I’ve been out with an injury.”

2. Teammates happy for Oliver. The Bills’ defensive linemen in Las Vegas for Von Miller’s pass-rush summit saluted Ed Oliver for securing a four-year, $68 million contract extension (signed June 5).

“Now that he has (the contract), he can focus on football and continue to learn and grow as a player,” defensive tackle DaQuan Jones said.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau is eligible for a contract extension after the season and the team has to decide on his 2025 fifth-year option next spring.

“Seeing Ed do what he’s done and get paid, I’m so happy for him because he’s such a hard worker,” Rousseau told The News. “I definitely want to push myself to be in the conversation about getting an extension and be a Pro Bowl player. Those are things I think about before I go to sleep at night.”

3. Story Time with Von. Miller was the final presenter during his summit June 10 and was worth the wait.

One of his best stories: Back in the 2015 season, Miller’s Denver Broncos had an elite defense and a woeful offense (quarterback Peyton Manning was ineffective and then injured). Before the Super Bowl, Miller said cornerback Aqib Talib approached a group of players.

“I’ll never forget this,” Miller said. “Talib came over to our little domino table in the locker room.”

Miller recalled the instant roundtable conversation …

Talib: “I’m going to be MVP.”

Cornerback Chris Harris: “I’m going to be MVP with two picks.”

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders: “Three touchdown catches and MVP.”

Miller: “Sack, forced fumble, I’ll be MVP.”

Bills' 53-man roster projection following minicamp and ahead of summer break With summer vacation started for the team, here is a look at how the Buffalo Bills' roster shapes up heading to camp.

Miller was prophetic – he had 2½ sacks, six tackles and 2 forced fumbles (one was recovered for a touchdown by Malik Jackson) in the win over Carolina and won MVP. Miller is still the last defensive player to win the award and one of only eight to win the solo award (Dallas’ Randy White and Harvey Martin split the award in Super Bowl XII).

The moral of Miller’s story?

“Talib was just saying positive (stuff),” he said. “He took advantage of that moment and it affected us in a positive way.”

Miller should serve the Talib role with the Bills as one of the locker room’s mayors. Miller is automatically Mr. Positive after a loss or Mr. Realistic and knows exactly what tone is required.

4. About Stefon Diggs. Everything is great! Nothing to see here! Everybody loves each other!

Zzzzzzz.

The Bills-Diggs Situation – and it is a situation worthy of constant monitoring – won’t go away even after Allen and coach Sean McDermott tried to stem the controversy during their post-practice media briefings Tuesday (Josh) and Wednesday (Sean).

If Diggs has no issue with Allen, he is erring in not saying so. If Diggs does have an issue with Allen, he should tell us why the gift of playing with a quarterback whose arm strength means receivers don’t need much (if any) separation isn’t good enough for him.

Working theories on why Diggs is perturbed (and how can we surmise he isn’t?): He’s disappointed the Bills didn’t address the No. 2 receiver position, which would take coverage away from him. … He didn’t like how he was deployed last season in the offense. … He isn’t a fan of how McDermott clearly wants a better running game, which could take away from his touches.

All we can do is guess. Diggs would be wise to make himself available to the media on the first day of training camp. Say his peace. Eliminate the distraction. Resolve the chaos.