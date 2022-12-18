Ryan O'Halloran: Bills accomplish first step by qualifying for playoffs, but this is just the beginning

The Bills hope there are more celebratory steps ahead of them, like the division, AFC home-field advantage, the conference title and, two months from now, a Super Bowl trophy.

But what a first step Saturday, when the snow finally arrived and the Bills’ offense finally woke from their second-half slumber to beat the Miami Dolphins 32-29 on Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal as time expired.

A game that ended in a winter wonderland ended in wonderful fashion for the Bills.

The Bills are headed to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, tied for the second-longest streak in team history. They are in the tournament. They lead the division by three games with three remaining. They still hold AFC home-field advantage in their hands.

And they can thank a drive for all drives. Fifteen plays. Eighty-six yards. And the final 5:56 of the clock.

Appreciate what the group of Bills has done even though this wasn’t a work of art. December division games rarely are. There were key penalties and key missed tackles, key poor throws and key coverage busts.

But the Bills found a way. On their field. Before their fans. And in their weather.

Down eight points with 12 minutes remaining, the Bills tied it with 9:02 remaining on Dawson Knox’s 5-yard touchdown catch and Josh Allen’s two-point conversion leap.

And then the final drive. The field was slick. The Dolphins’ pass rush was cranked up. And the Bills started at their 7-yard line.

No matter.

The Bills, so explosive in the first half and so terrible in the third quarter, chipped their way down the field. Gains of 14, 15, 6, 2, 6, 5, 8, 7, 4 yards and the clock at 50 seconds. A 21-yard pass interference penalty to set up Bass’ field goal.

The Bills called timeout with two seconds remaining and players cleared the turf for Bass. The Dolphins called timeout.

No matter. Bass’ kick was good.

The NFL dodged disaster with the weather. A month after record snowfall in Orchard Park moved the Cleveland-Bills game to Detroit, the area around the stadium received – depending on who had the measuring stick – 10-12 inches through Saturday afternoon.

Would this game be contested in a Snowmageddon like Colts-Bills a few years ago? Nope. During the game, snow didn’t start to fall until around 11:10 p.m.

And the stadium come the 8:15 p.m. kickoff? Mostly jam-packed. Fans used Any Means Necessary to clear their seats (more on that later). One group in the lower bowl had flattened cardboard boxes to first clean the snow off the metal seats and then use said flattened cardboard boxes as a one-time-only seat, um, cushion.

The lack of a snow-clear created a situation in the first half. From the hop, upper-level fans were throwing snowballs into the lower-level. Not cool. When the Bills scored their first touchdown – on Allen’s 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Quintin Morris in the corner of the end zone – snowballs engulfed the Bills’ offense (kind of cool) and fans threw snowballs straight up in the air (really cool).

But during a break in the second quarter, referee Bill Vinovich laid down the Snowball Law. The Bills would be penalized 15 yards if snowballs hit the playing surface. Did Vinovich think that was really enforceable? Once they heard that, the 17 Dolphins fans in attendance should have started peppering the field. And did Vinovich think that would work? It was like telling an 11-year old, “Now, bud, save some of those Christmas cookies for Christmas.”

(The Bills do have a semi-issue, though, for the playoffs. If heavy snow falls on a game-day morning, it behooves them to spend as much as it takes to find temporary laborers to clear the bleachers instead of just having the ushers sweep the aisles.)

The Bills led 21-13 at halftime thanks to touchdown catches by Morris (first of career), Nyheim Hines (first for the Bills) and James Cook (first of career). Nine Bills caught first-half passes, from tight end Dawson Knox and receiver Stefon Diggs to old friend Cole Beasley. And the Explosive Play Bills returned. Knox for 45 yards. Diggs for 20. Gabe Davis for 21. Isaiah McKenzie for 19. All in the first half.

Allen’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Cook was a class, “Oh no! Oh no! Oh yes!” Josh moment. Eight seconds remained in the half. The Bills had no timeouts. They had a short Tyler Bass field goal in their pocket. Just leave a second. But there went Allen scrambling … and looking … and scrambling … and looking … and finally throwing to Cook as time expired.

The Dolphins were on the cusp. It was cold. They had no answers for Allen. And the Bills started the third quarter with possession.

Things were in control. Until they weren’t.

The Bills went three-and-out despite gaining nine yards on first-and-10 and Miami cashed in, cutting the lead to 21-19 on Tua Tagovailoa’s 67-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Bills moved into Dolphins’ territory before two penalties stalled the drive, which was played without center Mitch Morse (head injury).

The second half was a complete debacle for the Bills. Until it wasn’t.

Too many penalties – Cam Lewis’ careless roughing the punter penalty gave Miami a fresh set of downs and the Dolphins took a 26-21 lead on Tyreek Hill’s 20-yard touchdown catch.

Too many big plays allowed by the defense – poor tackling, a probable blown coverage on Jaylen Waddle’s 67-yard touchdown catch and just bad, bad, bad play against the run.

And too many mistakes by the offense – Allen fumbled while being sacked with 14:39 remaining when the Bills had great field position (midfield).

But Allen was smart with the football on the final drive and even smarter with the clock.

When Bass’ field goal split the uprights at 11:43 p.m., players stormed onto the turf to do snow angels and the Dolphins walked off the field with their third consecutive loss.

Next up: The division title.