Ryan O'Halloran: Bad at beginning, Josh Allen shines late in winning duel against Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE – Lamar Jackson had just made one of the plays that makes him Lamar Jackson, creating something out of absolutely nothing, avoiding trouble, creating magic and scrambling 18 yards to convert a third-and-12 to put the Baltimore Ravens in position to outlast the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The chant rang throughout M&T Bank Stadium.

“MVP, MVP, MVP.”

This was going to be another Lamar Moment, prevailing in a matchup of elite quarterbacks. Instead, when Tyler Bass’ 21-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired, giving Buffalo a come-from-way-behind 23-20 win, it was a Josh Allen Moment.

Trailing by 17 points, Allen authored the biggest comeback of his pro career, helping the Bills score on four of their final five drives, running when he had to, showing patience when it was required and expertly managing clock and situation.

Forget about the 68.4 passer rating and 52.8 completion rate (19 of 36), and focus on the final drive.

Starting at his 20-yard line with 4:09 remaining and the score tied, Allen went to work. He lofted a perfect pass to tight end Dawson Knox on third-and-2 (20-yard gain). He scrambled for seven on the next play. He absorbed a roughing the passer penalty on cornerback Brandon Stephens, who hit No. 17 right in the chin. And he plowed ahead, but purposely didn’t score to make sure Bass’ kick was the final play.

“Those are games you love winning,” Allen said. “It’s a hard-fought battle both ways, and winning on the last play of the game is always fun.”

Fun could be watching Allen win games in a variety of ways, which will be required. As the Bills have discovered the last two weeks, things are rarely easy in this league.

If the Bills are going to capture the coveted top seed in the ultra-competitive AFC and be the only team to have a first-round bye and have the conference playoffs go through Orchard Park, they will need Allen to be the Allen that shined in the second half. An MVP caliber player. A player who can overcome a terrible quarter-and-a-half of football. A player who can win with equal parts will and skill.

October could be the table-setter for Allen’s MVP candidacy and the Bills’ march to the pole position. He defeated Jackson (2019 MVP). He faces Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (2018 MVP) in two weeks. And he wraps up the month by playing Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (2011, ’14 and ’20-21 MVP) in prime time.

Outduel Mahomes and Rodgers and put together the kind of scoring drives he did against Jackson, and Allen will enter the season’s second half as the MVP favorite.

“He’s just such a competitor already, regardless of who’s on the other side, he always wants to be the best quarterback out there,” left guard Rodger Saffold said.

The win can be divided into two sections: The first 28:13 (when Jackson was the best quarterback on the field) and the final 32:47 (when Allen was).

Allen was like the rest of the team in the first section. Awful. Forced throw that was nearly intercepted. Tipped pass that was picked off. Too much velocity on two incompletions. Another incompletion into traffic. The Bills’ offense ran 20 plays on their first five drives.

“Some people were probably saying, ‘(Dang), the game is over,’ ” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said.

Don’t be ashamed for thinking that way. I know I was. Jackson was rolling and the Bills were sputtering.

“Nobody on the sideline was like that,” Diggs said. “We were trying to right the ship.”

The S.S. Allen was righted on the first half’s final drive. He was nearly intercepted, but also had five completions of at least 10 yards to set up a four-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

The Bills trailed 20-10 at halftime, but had hope because they had Allen.

“We don’t take that for granted,” center Mitch Morse said of Allen’s playmaking ability. “The offense goes the way he goes. That’s a lot of pressure to have on one pair of shoulders, and he carries it with grace. He always executes when we need him the most.”

The Bills’ initial second-half drive included a four-yard Allen scramble on fourth-and-1 and cut the lead to 20-13. The next possession began with Diggs’ terrific 23-yard catch in front of the Ravens’ sideline, and ended with Allen’s 11-yard touchdown keeper in which he outran linebacker Patrick Queen and out-juked cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Tie game.

The comeback set up the final drive. There was no panic on the Bills’ offense, a trait, as Morse said, that starts with and goes through Allen.

“When you’re a good team, you have to beat (a) good team and you have to rally,” Diggs summarized.

The mark of a great team, the kind of team the Bills believe they are, is winning when not at their 60-minute best. Ditto the mark of a great quarterback, which the Bills believe they have in Allen (and who’s to argue?). The Bills checked both boxes in beating Baltimore.

More good teams await on the upcoming schedule. But having survived a tough opening schedule (three out of four on the road), the Bills now get 1-3 Pittsburgh at home and, after visiting Kansas City, host Green Bay. Bills fans, get your “MVP, MVP, MVP,” chant ready.