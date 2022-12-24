Ryan O'Halloran: Against run-first Bears, Bills' defensive line proves to be first-rate

Ryan O'Halloran Sports Reporter Follow Ryan O'Halloran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

CHICAGO – They looked like a high school football team awaiting instructions to board the yellow bus back home. Moments after their AFC East-clinching 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Bills were told they would be spending a third night here because of the weather in Buffalo.

So they basked in the division title, which guarantees at least one home playoff game and probably two, instead of hurrying to get dressed and head to the airport as they normally would.

They talked to friends and family on their phones, telling them they wouldn’t be home for Christmas morning. They tried to convince people the crippling temperature (9) and wind-chill (minus-12) weren’t that bad. And they most definitely showed off their championship T-shirts and hats.

“I feel like I’ve put on a Gucci shirt,” defensive tackle Tim Settle said. “This shirt is priceless. I won a division championship in Washington (in 2020), but we were 7-9. To win it and have a positive (12-3 record), it’s an amazing feeling. It’s a real moment.”

A real moment in an afternoon of real moments for Settle and the rest of Bills’ defensive line. That is the main takeaway from beating the lowly Bears. They knew Chicago would try to run it. They knew quarterback Justin Fields was dangerous out of the pocket, and he was consistently hemmed in.

And the Bills needed all those stops because the offense returned to their give-the-football-away ways (three turnovers).

The Bears entered averaging a league-leading 186.9 rushing yards per game. They gained only 80 against the Bills.

The Bears entered averaging a league-best 5.4 yards per rushing attempt. They were held to 2.8 yards per attempt by the Bills.

“How many yards did the quarterback get?” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips asked me in the locker room.

Fields gained a season-low 11 yards on seven carries.

Phillips nodded and returned to his locker, satisfied the statistics confirmed his opinion of the Bills’ performance.

"The reality of it is, I'm not going to be running for 100 yards a game," Fields told reporters. "When a defense does a good job of taking my legs away, my job is to take a defender with me, take two with me and allow the running backs to work."

Had the Bills’ rush defense been maligned recently? Yes. Did they deserve it? Defensive tackle Ed Oliver said no, but they did give up a 67-yard rush last week and shoddy tackling led to gains of 8-10 yards when they should have been stopped to 2-3 yards. As Phillips pointed out, the Bills were trying to do too much one-on-one tackling.

Thus the points of emphasis leading into the game. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and his staff knew the numbers and knew the deal. This was a defense that needed to swarm the ball carrier.

“The more hats we get to the ball, the better results we’re going to get,” Settle said.

Said Phillips: “A lot of gang tackling. It’s an emphasis every week. It was just nice to see it happen.”

The tape never lies and the Bills knew where Fields is as a passer (still a long way to go) and the quality of his skill-position personnel (not great). It was time for the defensive line in particular to bow up.

The first drive wasn’t encouraging. The Bears methodically rushed down the field – gains of 7, 3, 5 and 28 yards on a touchdown drive. On the next possession, they had a 10-yard gain.

But over the final three quarters, nothing much. The Bears carried seven times for 16 yards in the second quarter, four times for minus-4 yards in the third quarter and six times for 11 yards in the fourth quarter.

Twelve of the Bears’ 29 carries gained 2 or fewer yards and they had only attempt of longer than 10 yards. This was physical, push-your-man back defense by the Bills.

There was Phillips, back after missing two games with a shoulder injury and twice leaving the field, with two tackles.

“I mean, it hurts, but everybody is playing hurt,” he said. “We knew I would have to play through pain so I just tried to do what I could in the plays I was out there.”

There was Oliver, who had four solo tackles, one sack (he should be credited with a second) and two batted-down passes.

And there were Settle (fumble recovery) and defensive tackle Da’Quan Jones (three solo tackles) making plays.

Hopefully, the weather won’t be as chilly moving forward, but the Bills won’t be playing in pass-friendly conditions. At Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Home to New England on Jan. 8. Maybe two home playoff games. And same if they need to play at Kansas City.

Maybe the Bills found something with their run defense.

“That’s what it is in the playoffs: Who can run the ball and who can stop the run,” Settle said.

Said Oliver: “We give up a couple of yards and all of a sudden, there’s this big thing’s wrong. All we had to do is do the little things better.”

Doing the little things better equaled another big step for the Bills.