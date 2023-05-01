Thursday night was a win for Gabe Davis. NFL players rarely pay attention to the draft in general or draft buzz in particular, but Davis wouldn’t have been faulted for sneaking a peek.

Since the end of last season, there was too much noise to ignore. The Bills needed help at receiver. The Bills needed a better No. 2 option to complement Stefon Diggs. The Bills needed a player to challenge defenses over the middle.

In free agency, the Bills signed veterans Trent Sherfield (one year) and Deonte Harty (two years masked as a one-year deal). But, the theory went, including my theory, that the draft’s first round was the Bills’ best spot to find a pass-catcher.

But before the Bills could pick at No. 27 or even position themselves to move up a few spots, the receiver run started.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 20th to Seattle, joining D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Quentin Johnston 21st to the Chargers, joining Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Zay Flowers 22nd to Baltimore, joining Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. And Jordan Addison 23rd to Minnesota, joining Justin Jefferson.

Each rookie would have taken targets away from Davis, who is entering the final year of his entry contract.

But the door for Davis to be a long-term Bills player remains open. It’s up to him to take advantage by staying healthy. It’s up to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to create Gabe-friendly concepts. And it’s up to quarterback Josh Allen to consistently trust Davis.

“This will be Gabe’s second year going in as a full-time starter; he’s naturally going to be better,” general manager Brandon Beane said on Saturday night. “In defense of him, hopefully he doesn’t roll his ankle and set himself back. Gabe is a really good player. Not everything went his way.”

True, and Davis revealed during the season’s second half that he was dealing with a thumb issue that didn’t appear on the injury report. But, sometimes, a player has to make their way. After his 171-yard game against Pittsburgh in Week 5, he logged 74, 35, 33, 93, 68, 38, 15, 31, 56, 45 and 39 yards before 113 in a playoff win over Miami. The Bills didn’t suddenly become a ground-and-pound offense – Allen’s 567 attempts were ninth in the league. The passing game was too reliant on Diggs.

Davis’ struggles were a part of the Bills’ well-documented problems offensively.

They … just … took … too … long … to … sometimes … score.

First six wins: Seven scoring drives of at least 10 plays (1.2 per game).

Last eight wins: Thirteen scoring drives of at least 10 plays (1.6 per game).

In the first seven games, the Bills had 20 completions of at least 25 yards (2.9 average). In their last 11 games, they had 18 (1.6 average), including seven games with one or fewer.

In trying to rally against the Bengals, they had drives of 13, 14 and 10 plays while chasing the game and attempting to extend the game. Take Diggs away and who was going to shine? Allen can’t throw it to himself.

Diggs had 36 “explosive” catches (gain of at least 16 yards) last year in the regular season/playoffs, followed by 26 for Davis, so the ability is there. But is it no-doubt No. 2 ability or No. 3 ability? That question remains top-line for the Bills after the draft.

“I know no one – no one – is going to outwork Gabe Davis,” Beane said. “I have a lot of confidence in him. I think the other guys that we’ve added to the group will hopefully take some pressure off him and let him be Gabe.”

Khalil Shakir enters his second year and caught five passes for 91 yards in two playoff games. Beane said Shakir will “probably” begin outside when the on-field workouts start.

“I have a lot of confidence in Khalil,” Beane said. “The moment’s not too big for this young man.”

If a game was played today, tight end Dalton Kincaid would likely be the slot player and, when needed, Harty can play inside.

The table is set for Davis. Line up Diggs (outside) and Kincaid (slot) on one side of the field to dictate double or semi-shaded coverage and Davis will get man coverage on the opposite side. Put him in motion to the Diggs/Kincaid side to get a free release and he can work off Diggs’ deep route and Kincaid’s seam and over routes.

Last year didn’t go Davis’ way. But draft weekend did and it’s all right in front of him to capitalize and earn a big-money contract with the Bills or elsewhere.